Brian Jeong of Hawthorne: “Customer ”

Customer — Listen to your customer as you build your company and products. Too often we get stuck in our own heads and building something that no one wants. It’s always a refreshing reminder that your specific experiences are atypical from most others, so while perspective is important, validation is just as critical.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Jeong.

Brian is the CEO and cofounder of Hawthorne, a personalized personal care brand aimed at making premium, effective formulas accessible for modern men of all needs and types. Hawthorne offers fragrances, hair care, skincare, grooming, home, and shower products through it’s tailored quiz-based experience that offers recommendations at over 98% accuracy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My background is in digital product development particularly centered around future state ecommerce experiences. Prior to Hawthorne, I spent my energies working with big tech companies to help them create new, innovative, and streamlined ways to buy, sell, and learn about physical products through new, innovative digital experiences tightly centered around their “shopping rhythms” — how they already liked to discover and learn about products. My cofounder Phil, who runs our Creative and Brand orgs, and I have always been big fragrance, grooming, and skincare fans, so we were excited to create a new brand and experience around helping people discover these products and more specifically the right, high quality formulas for their specific needs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My cofounder and I have been best friends since we were in grade school. We grew up with the same interests around basketball, sneakers, skateboarding, and style. We took that shared interest and started a clothing line together when we were in high school. It was a small but prolific brand with cutting-edge designs distributed through the same downtown NY Soho boutiques that we ourselves shopped at — a real dream for two bright-eyed teenagers. After we shifted our focus to our college studies, we remained close friends and continued our chats around style as well as grooming and fragrance — something that we found our other guy friends didn’t talk much about. Little did we know that 10 years later, our professional lives would once again intertwine, this time to found and build Hawthorne. The value of true relationships and not just “networking” is critical to any success story; focus on people and genuine relationships instead of transactional ones.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Taking the leap to leave business school and start Hawthorne was not an easy decision, but one that I am glad that I made. I spent the majority of my first year of my Wharton MBA program working on Hawthorne instead of going to classes and networking with my peers, so I knew that a second year would be wasted on me. It was only after I made this decision to leave that I was able to fully commit myself to building, launching, and ensuring the success of Hawthorne. There were no back-up plans and there was no safety net, and that helped me unlock piercing focus.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

With Hawthorne, we’ve had so many folks who have helped us get to where we are. One thing that surprised me right when we were starting Hawthorne was just how many people that we knew genuinely wanted to help us. We started Hawthorne early in our professional careers, so there was a lot that Phil and I didn’t know how to do. However, we were showered with so much love, support, care, and advice from our friends, mentors, former bosses and colleagues, family members, and total strangers, too. I always tell young prospective founders to not let perceived inexperience stop them, because they too will be surprised how many people in their lives care about them and are excited to help them.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Despite the proliferations of brands and formulas, most men’s personal care consumers continue to use the same drugstore “dad brands” that have subpar quality. With Hawthorne, we’re focused on making it easy and accessible for guys to find high quality, premium formulas that not only use effective, natural ingredients but, equally importantly, are right for their hair type, skin type, body needs, and more. We do this through a very simple 3-minute quiz where we learn a little bit about the customers and, in turn, tell them exactly what they need. We want personal care discovery to be not only fun but also productive, so that you feel, smell, and look your noticeably best.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

First, the consumer is quickly and clearly becoming more sophisticated and educated which leads to better and smarter choices. The plethora of options and information has accelerated the evolution of the beauty and personal care consumer — now, almost every skincare consumer has the resources at their fingertips to be an expert or influencer. Second, personalization is here and will continue to grow. Advancements in manufacturing and technology have made more curated and tailored approaches to beauty and personal care possible, and I am excited to see the continued development and adoption. Third, men are finally starting to join the party. Experts have predicted men’s care and men’s skincare in the U.S. market to explode for the past 2 decades. We are finally seeing true signs of momentum towards men’s care evolution, and along with this growth, we are excited that self-care for men is not only becoming more mainstream but also conversations around self-care are becoming destigmatized in quick order.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

First, it’s important for brands, influencers, and publications to prioritize inclusion and not marginalize any groups in their marketing or formulas. The industry needs to continue to evolve and become a community that celebrates and embraces diversity, instead of diversity being a bottom shelf in a separate aisle. Second, while the proliferation of brands is welcome since it provides more options for the consumer, differentiation will become harder, thus making discovery more difficult. Continued innovation around simplifying discovery will be welcome and much needed. Lastly, I’d love to see the conversation around men’s care to be destigmatized more quickly. Men are passionate about and collect a lot of stuff including watches, shoes, whiskys, and more — why can’t they be skincare junkies?

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I believe that that a critical ingredient of “feeling beautiful” is self-love. There is so much out there that tells us, no matter what we do, that we are not beautiful enough; however, it starts with being comfortable in your own skin even while you engage in personal growth and development.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1) People — I credit most of our success in the space to the people at Hawthorne who bring years of experience, an undying spirit, and diverse perspectives. Who you are building it with is just as important as what your are building. Make sure you surround yourself with not only superstars who are excited to build what you’re building, but also ones who think differently from you, have different experiences from you, and are willing to challenge your paradigms.

2) Differentiate — There are so many options in the market with more launching every week. Make sure you understand how you are offering something new to your consumer that they actually want and lean into that differentiation.

3) Customer — Listen to your customer as you build your company and products. Too often we get stuck in our own heads and building something that no one wants. It’s always a refreshing reminder that your specific experiences are atypical from most others, so while perspective is important, validation is just as critical.

4) Distribution — At Hawthorne, we believe in making personal care more accessible. In addition to price point, design, and formulation, increasing distribution and making it easier to buy is a key lever to improving accessibility.

5) Partnerships — You can’t do it alone. Luckily, the industry has so many incredible partners that you can work with. We’ve been lucky to work closely with the global fragrance house Givaudan and our amazing team there (Olivier Gillotin, Rodrigo Flores-Roux, Asha Coco) since launch and very much value their partnership as well as their friendship.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Definitely destigmatizing conversations around skincare, grooming, and self-care for men. Guys, there’s nothing to be afraid of!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There are no second acts in American lives” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

In addition to being a huge Fitzgerald fan, I’m a textbook “maximizer,” and thus, I love challenging myself to expand my boundaries, embrace taking advantage of every day and every opportunity to the fullest.

How can our readers follow you online?

@thebrianjeong on Instagram and Twitter

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.