Brian Iregbu: “That whenever you stop growing, you have to make a move”

Brian Iregbu lives his life through vision. Even though he was incredibly successful working a 6 figure job at Exxon Mobile, he knew he wasn’t free. Instead of settling for the limitations his 9-5 job offered, Brian chose financial freedom through real estate investing and creative finance. Now, House Buying Brian teaches others to do the same. Over the years he has helped thousands get into real estate and earn millions through his free and paid content.

At first glance, Brian’s life was perfect. He grew up in Baltimore, moved to Texas to pursue a college education, then landed an amazing job at a Fortune 500 company. But this wasn’t enough. Brian may have looked successful, but something was missing—personal freedom. So, in 2014, he decided to change the narrative. He believes with financial freedom you also achieve freedom of your time. With no investment capital and no credit, Brian set out on his journey of creative finance. He’s managed to acquire 3 million dollars in real estate assets without the need to qualify for a bank loan.

Brian was inspired by other real estate moguls who built something from nothing, and he knew he could do the same. With automated businesses he could cover his lifestyle expenses without having to maintain a physical presence. His 9-5 job was very demanding on his time, but he knew his perseverance would pay off. This was how he discovered the truth of a strong mindset when bringing your vision out into reality: mindset is more important than skill set. “A person can have all of the ‘how-to’ information, but if the mindset is flawed, they’ll always have trouble executing their goals,” he says.

As Brian made the switch from working a 9-5 job, he discovered a tremendous growth process. Running a million dollar company, leading, and coaching others required a brand new set of skills for him to master. But Brian has a natural ability to inspire and connect with people. This became a gift during a time of personal growth and transition. “I believe success is actively moving towards a worthy goal that you have set to achieve. Happiness is a key component to success as well,” he says.

Brian’s incredible journey has taught him that fear is nothing to fear. Instead, it is an indicator that you are stepping out of your comfort zone and it’s necessary for growth. It may sound contradictory, but fear is a sign that you are moving in the right direction. That’s why Brian is a firm believer in surrounding yourself with the best mentors in your industry. You should take advice from those who have achieved what you aim to achieve.

What’s next for Brian? His goal is to make his mobile app Anydeal one of the most used tools for any beginner real estate investor. You can follow Brian on Instagram @housebuyingbrian.