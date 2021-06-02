Brian Floriani of Freadom: “Deliver a literacy focused, direct service to children”

Freadom is a lifestyle brand which has committed to donating 100% of our net profits back to bold literacy initiatives throughout the country. Our goal is to invest 100 MILLION dollars to literacy annually. In a sense, what we do is VP, Venture Philanthropy, but a lot of the same VC concepts apply. In fact, you could argue, the potential “return” has greater significance and greater importance as it impacts us all. There are two objectives in our investment strategy.

Attract super-talented, entrepreneurial people to the battle of literacy, with promising ideas and concepts, by offering meaningful seed capital angel investments towards their work, providing them a legitimate opportunity to succeed.

Fund proven literacy concepts in order to get them to scale more quickly and sustainably.

As a part of our series about “Social Impact Investors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Floriani.

Brian is a believer, a seeker, a reader, a dreamer and a doer; biased to action. At his core, he is an “Entrepreneur for Literacy”. In 2009, Brian founded Bernie’s Book Bank, a children’s book bank that serves more than 300,000 under-resourced Chicagoland children with 12 quality books per year from birth through 6th grade and in late 2020, he founded his newest endeavor, Freadom, which is a for-profit purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering high-quality, responsibly made apparel and products, with 100% of the net profits going towards transformative literacy initiatives. Brian believes all people should have an equitable opportunity to pursue happiness and has dedicated his life to help assure this is a reality in America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path has become more of a “personal” path. I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to make my career, my passion, helping others through literacy. In 2005, I was running golf schools for the Golf Digest Schools and thought I had found what I would do professionally for the rest of my life — I loved it. That all changed when I lost my father, Bernard “Bernie” Floriani, and grandmother on the same day; meaning, my mom had lost her husband and mother at the same time. I was fortunately, and unfortunately, asked to eulogize them both, different services, same day. Through the experience of writing and delivering their eulogies, I realized what was being highlighted about their lives, their significance, NOT their success. In other words, what I was focusing on was not their personal accomplishments, but how they impacted, helped and influenced others, including me. As a result, I began reflecting on my own life and found myself continually asking three questions: If I were to die today, would anyone have anything to say about me? Would it be true? And, would it matter? Candidly, I did NOT like the answers to my own questions and that’s where things began to change dramatically for me. I wanted my life to be about SIGNIFICANCE too, not just success. From there, I became a reading para-professional in an under-resourced community in northern Illinois. It was a transformational experience where I learned just how critical an education was to a legitimate pursuit of happiness in America. More specifically, how important reading was to the educational journey. We all, no matter where we begin, read our way to a better life. Sadly, I also learned just how far behind most children living in under-resourced communities were when entering school, especially as it relates to reading, and how this would impact them for the rest of their lives and potentially generations to follow. However, I was inspired by their eagerness to learn, the hope in their eyes and their willingness to put in the work. I also learned about the prevailing lack of access to quality books which persisted among these children and within their communities. To me, this was a solvable problem, given the right amount of ambition and hard work. And, one that MUST be fixed; effectively, efficiently, sustainably and to scale, at the highest level. What deepened my passion about literacy was a meaningful reflection on my father’s life. Big Bernie did not have running water until he went to college. However, he had a hunger for reading and learning which eventually led him to a Doctorate in Education, giving him the opportunity to provide for his family much differently than had been provided to him. A stark difference, in just one generation. Literacy changed his life and subsequently mine for generations to come. As far as I was concerned, these under-resourced children were just “little Bernie’s” and deserved a fair and equitable shot to pursue happiness. And this is how literacy became my life, my passion and my jam. From here, Bernie’s Book Bank was born. In an effort to support the work of Bernie’s Book Bank and other bold initiatives throughout the country and to raise awareness about America’s literacy crisis, Freadom was founded just 10 years later, in late Fall, 2020.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’m pretty sure being a “recovering golf professional” with an Entomology degree and jumping into the literacy space, set me up for making many mistakes which I found humorous and I’m sure many others did too. As I often say, I was perfectly naïve, and to some degree, remain that way. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, but as it turns out, that was probably a really good thing. If I would have known how hard it would be to start and grow a non-profit of any size, I’m not sure I would have had the courage to begin and/or keep going.

And the same goes for Freadom. However, I personally believe being naïve, unrealistic and might I say “crazy” are required to solving big problems. That said, passion and conviction will always eat strategy for lunch. When the “why’ remains too important, the “how” should never be an excuse or get in the way.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was when I realized the things I was very good at doing and the things I was not so good at doing and accepting it. No one can be good, let alone great, at everything. We have all been blessed with our special gifts or skills which predispose us to being great at certain tasks. The sooner one can realize this and accept it, the better. My philosophy is to work to only be doing the things I am good at, do what’s needed to become GREAT at those things, then surround myself with folks who are good at the things I am not; empowering, encouraging and supporting them to become GREAT at doing those things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The list of folks who have helped me along the way is extensive. There are literally hundreds of people who have poured into me; investing their time, wisdom and love. I will never take these people for granted and will continue to seek out others willing to provide guidance.

Nothing is ever achieved alone or without the help of many others. Relationships are everything, personally and professionally. My philosophy has always been to think of other people’s “buckets” first. How can I be of value to them, personally or professionally, without expecting anything in return. Though this is not always easy, I’ve found if you can take this approach, you’ll never have a bucket big enough for what comes back in return.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

If something matters to you and you are passionate about it, the risk is worth it.

Failure is growth, it’s inevitable, no matter what you are trying to do. I believe this is where life “lives.” The sooner we can embrace risk and failure as part of the process, the sooner we put ourselves in a position to succeed.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share a few things that need to be done on a broader societal level to expand VC opportunities for women, minorities, and people of color?

This seems pretty simple and straightforward though it’s clear, it’s not obvious to all. We need to be setting all people up for the best opportunity to be successful, regardless of their race or gender or the circumstances into which they were born, pertaining to VC or other sectors. To me, this means we need to have educational equity in our country, especially pre-k through 12th grade. Currently, we are not even close. Making education equitable is not only “right,” but will clearly benefit us all. In other words, we should be focusing on leveling the playing field as it relates to opportunities, especially when it comes to education. From there, I am confident we will realize the desired outcomes, across all sectors, as it pertains to race, gender and socio-economic background.

As a country, we have only scratched the surface as to what we can achieve, together.

Imagine the advancements we could make if ALL minds were nurtured and encouraged in an equitable way.

It’s simple, there is no social justice without educational equity, period.

You are a VC who is focused on investments that are making a positive social impact. Can you share with us a bit about the projects and companies you have focused on, and look to focus on in the future?

Freadom is a lifestyle brand which has committed to donating 100% of our net profits back to bold literacy initiatives throughout the country. Our goal is to invest 100 MILLION dollars to literacy annually. In a sense, what we do is VP, Venture Philanthropy, but a lot of the same VC concepts apply. In fact, you could argue, the potential “return” has greater significance and greater importance as it impacts us all. There are two objectives in our investment strategy. 1. Attract super-talented, entrepreneurial people to the battle of literacy, with promising ideas and concepts, by offering meaningful seed capital angel investments towards their work, providing them a legitimate opportunity to succeed. 2. Fund proven literacy concepts in order to get them to scale more quickly and sustainably.

These initiatives will have the following in common:

Deliver a literacy focused, direct service to children

Think big and have a commitment to an entrepreneurial culture, willing to take risks

Demonstrate a bias towards prevention over intervention

Show focus on being effective, efficient, sustainable and scalable

Operate like a business and think like a brand

Maintain a compensation philosophy for their employees which matches the passion for the mission

The list of initiatives we invest in will continue to grow as we grow but the below is a list of our Charter Investment Initiatives:

Bernie’s Book Bank — Chicago

Bernie’s Book Bank — National Replication Efforts

Little Free Library (Impact Libraries)

READ Alliance

Reading Partners

What you are doing is not very common. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were going to focus on social impact investing? Can you share the story with us?

The Freadom story actually starts in 2009 at Bernie’s Book Bank, a metropolitan-based children’s book bank model I founded in my garage on my credit card for 5000 dollars (it’s since been paid off); a nonprofit created to address the lack of books in the homes of under-resourced children. Since its founding, more than 20 Million quality books have been distributed throughout Chicagoland serving more than 300,000 under-resourced children annually with 12 quality books a year. We are now poised and actively pursuing replication in other major American cities that desperately need a service like ours. All in all, relatively speaking, we’ve been highly successful as a nonprofit. However, the experience gained building Bernie’s Book Bank exposed the many challenges associated with traditional nonprofit thinking, philosophies and execution. Many challenges persist but the most pivotal one is the unsustainable, unscalable and unpredictable reality of revenue generation in nonprofits.

Ironically, nonprofits play a major role in solving major social issues like literacy. However, they are traditionally expected to do so with the least amount of money, time, and talent; and without adequate funding, nonprofits are unable to take the necessary risks needed to innovate to be truly successful. In other words, nonprofits are expected to help solve our nation’s biggest problems but without running like a successful business. This is a recipe for failure; it makes you wonder, how serious are we about solving these problems? Along with many other discouraging philanthropic trends, charitable giving in the U.S. has remained frozen at 2% of the GDP for years. So, relying on traditional philanthropy alone to solve one of the biggest and most critical challenges facing our country today, literacy, WON’T cut it.

Fortunately, since the early 80’s, with the Newman’s Own brand pioneering the concept of “purpose-driven purchasing” and the “100 Percenter concept” (100% profits to charity), consumerism is becoming activism. 62% of purchases made today are made with purpose in mind; where is it made, how is it made, who does it benefit, etc. We believe this mindset is here to stay and will only continue to increase.

With this in mind, we felt there was a tremendous opportunity to leverage this shift in consumer habits for the greater good, and that literacy, as important as it is to all of us, deserved its own brand, Freadom.

Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

Since Freadom is in our beginning stages, our history of investments is short and the investments still pretty small. This said, we are and will be proud of any investments, big and small, which we make towards advancing literacy in America. To us, an investment in literacy is always a good investment.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

Again, we are in our beginning stages, so no “failures” to speak of as of yet. However, we know and acknowledge there will be “failures.” However, we will not view them as failures, but rather really important learnings in the movement to advance literacy. Historically, there have been really good literacy ideas and initiatives implemented which have been highly successful and some which have failed. Unfortunately, in most cases, we don’t know whether they failed because they were bad ideas OR if they failed because they were simply underfunded and didn’t have enough time to take off.

In the case of Freadom, though we don’t strive to fund initiatives which fail, we DO want to properly fund literacy ideas and initiatives to the extent that if they do fail, we at least know the idea was not a good one and thus move on to other promising concepts.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

I’m sure there will be initiatives that we don’t fund or overlook for various reasons and which we regret not doing so.

Along the way, especially in the beginning, there were folks who didn’t believe in the Bernie’s Book Bank concept, they just couldn’t see the vision. However, I don’t see that as their fault or shortcoming, I/we just didn’t unpack it properly for them.

In many cases, once we were off and running, these same people came back to the organization and have begun funding us.

I expect this will happen in the case of Freadom as we vet investment opportunities as well and I hope in those cases, we have the opportunity to re-engage and have a meaningful chance to fund them, and help get them and their work to a greater scale.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

As mentioned previously, here’s what we will be looking for in initiatives we are interested in funding:

Deliver a literacy focused, direct service to children

Think big and have a commitment to an entrepreneurial culture, willing to take risks

Demonstrate a biased towards prevention over intervention

Show focus on being effective, efficient, sustainable and scalable

Operate like a business and think like a brand

Maintain a compensation philosophy for their employees which matches the passion for the mission

We believe all these characteristics are required for an initiative to have a chance to meaningfully move the needle in the literacy space.

Beyond these things, we’d like to see initiatives have a Founder, leadership team and staff which takes their work “personally,” there’s a personal reason(s) which has made literacy their life’s “why.” They won’t, they can’t stop, until the mission is complete. This literacy related passion and grit is imperative.

And, where there are Board of Directors involved, the Board needs to be made up of people who share the same burning passion as the Founder and staff. This is critical.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see literacy and educational equity become a “real” national priority in America.

We’ll never realize our full potential or make our ideals as a country a reality without it.

In fact, I believe literacy for all should be a key performance indicator in defining our success as a country. If we advance literacy, if we solve our literacy crisis, it WILL be transformative, transgenerational, solving a lot of our other societal struggles which our really just symptomatic of educational inequity.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Ultimately, PURPOSE is the fuel for sustained JOY in life. Life can be hard, it will be hard, there’s no doubt about it. We all just want to be “happy”, right? However, happiness is fleeting, it comes and goes. I have learned that joy is within, happiness is an expression. Joy endures failure, sadness, loss, hardship and trials.

The two most important days in our lives are the day we are born and the day we realize WHY we were born. Find your “why,” find your PURPOSE, as soon as you can.

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Candidly, there isn’t.

Instead, I’d like to set up private in-person moments between the people who have the capacity to be significant in the lives of others with the children who desire to read their way to a better life but unfortunately, will never realize this chance. I’d like for more people to see the hope in these children’s eyes, experience their enthusiasm about learning and hear the dreams they have for the future.

There’s no reason “the land of opportunity” shouldn’t be doing everything in its power to assure every child, who calls America home, is reading ready when they enter kindergarten and is a proficient reader by 3rd grade, regardless of where they come from or to whom they are born. First, it’s just the right thing to do. Second, it’s in all of our best interests.

How can our readers follow you online?

We can be followed on-line at:

www.freadomusa.com

@FreadomUSA on Twitter

Freadom LLC on Facebook

Freadom USA on Instagram

Blog & Podcasts coming soon!

