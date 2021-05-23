Brian Ferdinand of CorpHousing Group: “Know your customers’ needs and wants”

Step away from the business at least an hour a day to collect thoughts and maintain a clear perspective. It is very easy to get caught in the daily chaos and loose perspective of your goals. This is even more true now with more people working from home and the line between your personal life and work life becomes even more blurred. Take time for yourself.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Ferdinand.

Brian Ferdinand is CorpHousing Group’s Managing Partner and is in charge of business strategy, new city launches, and overall brand positioning. He began his career in proprietary trading, founding ECHOtrade, LLC. His passionate vision guided ECHOtrade’s growth from a single employee to more than 900 licensed traders working globally across 13 offices. While with ECHOtrade, Ferdinand engineered its direct market access on the New York Stock Exchange, leading the firm to become the first Merrill Lynch and NYSE client to accomplish this feat. Throughout his career, he has consistently earned praise for his dedication to innovation and unique automation strategies, highlighted by the implementation of new models at ECHOtrade and the generation of more than $400 million dollars in trading profits over a 4-year period. Since transitioning from his trading career, Ferdinand has spent the last decade honing his residential and commercial real estate ownership expertise through investing in and managing sought-after properties, with timely involvement in the fast-growing short-term rental sector. Ferdinand studied in the master’s program for psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University and political science and government at the University of Kansas. Following his shift from a successful career in trading, he studied in the master’s program at The Cornell School of Hotel Administration for revenue management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started investing in real estate independently and as the short-term rental market began to boom over the last few years, I started to see great benefit of short-term rentals from a business perspective. My business partner, Jimmie Chatmon, and I, decided to create a model for the industry that was scalable.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When you believe in what you are doing and are confident in your model you can take steps forward and adapt accordingly during and after difficult times. Covid was an incredibly challenging time for us and the business. From the beginning, we believed everything would eventually recover stabilize and although we had to adapt briefly to accommodate the new normal, we are beginning to see the end in sight. Throughout Covid, we rallied the support of our unbelievable team and outside partners who also supported us and believed in us individually and the business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on when it was basically just Jimmie and I, we were doing check ins, customer service, billing, real estate acquisitions, and crisis management all ourselves. If anyone has ever been in the hospitality/service industry, they know it’s an around the clock job and especially when getting started and with limited man capacity, there were many, many middle of the night fires to put out.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our team and on the “ground heroes” provide such excellent support for the business. We could not have gotten through the past year without having a team that is willing and eager to adapt to reflect the times and overall customer/market needs.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?



Step away from the business at least an hour a day to collect thoughts and maintain a clear perspective. It is very easy to get caught in the daily chaos and loose perspective of your goals. This is even more true now with more people working from home and the line between your personal life and work life becomes even more blurred. Take time for yourself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are several. My team behind us at CorpHousing Group, my wife, and my business partners.

Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms.

How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A great company is based on the sums of its parts — its people. In addition to this, a great team requires very tight processes across the board.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Process

Execution

Business model

Profitable

Customer satisfaction

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

When you are working towards a greater good or providing people with a positive experience to share with loved ones, families, or friends, it makes a job or business more fun and enjoyable. We take joy in seeing our customers have excellent experiences staying in our apartments and enjoying the cities we operate in by helping create memories to our guests.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

It’s always important to take a step back from whatever it is you are working on. Whether you are seeing success or have hit a standstill, taking the time to reflect will allow for new perspective and ideas to flow which will ultimately lead to a new and hopefully higher purpose.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

This last year was probably the most challenging time in a century for the hospitality and travel business and has forced the industry to look outside of what they know and look for solutions. Have a plan, a backup plan, and be very flexible in your approach. Being too rigid can wind up being catastrophic for your business.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Focusing on the numbers. In my experience if you don’t focus on the numbers and data you will be lost. The numbers and data drive what you are doing and where you are going.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Understand your customers and sales prospects. Providing a product that is in demand and understanding how and why your customers are engaged with you is most important. If you understand this, scaling your business will come easily.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Three words that can resonate across industries: Service, consistency, and quality of product.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Know your customers’ needs and wants. Then, over-deliver on your customers’ needs and wants.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not focusing on the financial model of the business. Having a mission and being driven is great as a founder of a start-up, however, most start-ups fail due to lack of care in their spending and diverting to the “company mission” vs the underlying financials on the business they are building. There must be a balance.

How can our readers further follow you online?