Brian Covey who is empowering people through stories

Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur, but not everyone can find one in person. The world is full of great ideas, but success only comes through action. Walt Disney once said that the easiest way to get started is to quit talking and start doing. That’s true for your success as well.

Brian Covey a 43-year-old leading entrepreneur. He hails from Memphis, TN. He completed his graduation from Fogelman College of Business, University of Memphis. It’s Brian’s mission with his new book, “Conversations with Covey”, to highlight some of the most incredible stories he’s gotten to share on his podcast, the Brian Covey Show. With so many walks of life, industries, races, and various upbringings represented in Conversations with Covey, each reader can likely see themselves in one of these profound messages.

Brian started his journey with marketing and finance. He has leadership qualities. He focuses on growing personally and building championship teams. “Our current team has experienced tremendous growth from $200M to over $3B in annual funding in less than 4 years. The correlations from sports to business are everywhere and how I lead”, Brian stated.  Brian is an executive at loanDepot, a proud father, a top-rated podcaster, and a fabulous soccer dad. His competitiveness from business translates straight to the field. He throws the suit down and coaches his daughter’s league with joy several times a week.  He was a former pro soccer player, former US Olympic Team Member with the U17 and U23 teams. He is fond of spreading knowledge, loves to coach soccer.

Fear of failure of is one reason that many entrepreneurs fall by the wayside. Successful entrepreneurs view failure as a positive experience – something to learn from and overcome in the future. All entrepreneurs inevitably make mistakes along the path to success. But what matters most is that you own your failures and take full responsibility for the knock-backs and move forward quickly says Brian.

He has been a member of Forbes Real Estate Council, host of The Brian Covey Show Podcast.  Brian has mastered the art of failure, the art of winning, and the art of staying fit. From being passed over for promotions, he has learned how to take lessons from his failures and successes. This led him to connect with his first business mentor. He believes in balance and health over all things.  It’s Brian’s intention with Conversations with Covey that he can deliver a “conference in a book”, with so many limitations in 2020, he hopes these stories will add inspiration, eliminate success fatigue, and re-inspire many to go after their dreams.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

