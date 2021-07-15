Brian C Jensen Urges Everyone to go for Yoga for Mental Health in the Post-Pandemic World

The covid outbreak had been a nightmare for most of the people. Many lost their loved ones. At the same time, the fear of getting infected always chased you mentally and physically. The news of deaths impacted almost everyone at personal levels to the extent that taking extreme measures for loved ones felt like a necessity. The severe impact of the pandemic across cultures, age groups, societal status, and others led to mental health challenges. Depression, stress, and anxiety became a concern. However, such occurrences made people realize that being mentally strong is as critical as having physical strength. If you lack equilibrium, you cannot stay strong in the face of challenges, no matter in which form or shape they throw themselves upon you.

When you talk about becoming strong from within, you cannot avoid the importance of yoga in this domain. It gives you inner strength by aligning your body, mind, and soul. So, if you wish to benefit from this, make it a part of your life. Here are some suggestions on how to integrate yoga into your daily life.

Brian C Jensen: How to do yoga every day?

Practice postures every day

Gymming requires lots of energy and physical effort, while yoga allows you to assume different postures slowly and gradually. Learning speed depends on an individual’s capacity. But daily practice of some poses can help you connect with your mind and soul. You can feel calm from inside. But you have to find out the correct postures for the desired results. For this, you can look for licensed yoga trainers. You can find many of them on social networking sites like Instagram. You can opt for online classes to train.

Give time to meditation

Although it is not a new thing, you can depend on meditation to allow your body and mind to experience true relaxation. When you meditate, you feel positive energy both inside and outside your body. And the best thing is you don’t have to go to any solitary or isolated place for this, says Brian C Jensen. You can choose a cozy corner of your room to practice this. However, you may have to pay attention to the ambiance of the place. When you do it alone or even with someone, there should not be any interruption. You can lie down on the floor mat or sit straight with your eyes closed while focusing on your breathing rhythm.

Some people like to play soft music in the background to create the right mood for it. If you wish, you can also do the same. After a session, you can feel a lot lighter. It will be temporary, but you can prolong its effect with continuous practice.

However, it is only one aspect of holistic wellness. When it comes to mental and physical health, you have to focus on every part of life. For example, eating healthy is as important as keeping your mind calm and firm with yoga. So, don’t leave one activity for another. It has to be a wholesome effort to experience the real benefits. Once you feel happy from inside, you will not worry so much about the ill effects or get quickly stressed.