Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Brian C Jensen stresses on the importance of digital wellness during COVID & nbsp;

Our dependence on technology has seen a dramatic increase owing to the pandemic. Technology has enabled people to stay connected to their loved ones during these tough times. Along with this, online classes, inspirational videos, and comedy shows have also allowed people to stay indoors comfortably. In this reality, it is imperative to understand the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Brian C Jensen
Brian C Jensen

Our dependence on technology has seen a dramatic increase owing to the pandemic. Technology has enabled people to stay connected to their loved ones during these tough times. Along with this, online classes, inspirational videos, and comedy shows have also allowed people to stay indoors comfortably. In this reality, it is imperative to understand the concept of digital wellness. Brian C Jensen draws the attention of the readers to the idea of digital health. He states that it includes keeping yourself safe online and other proactive measures to stay healthy and balanced.

Tips provided by Brian C Jensen to promote digital wellness during COVID

  • Take frequent screen breaks: Spending extended time in front of a computer or laptop can harm your mind and body. Excessive screen time is also a cause of loneliness, depression, and reduced self-esteem. It may also cause back pain, vision problems, and excessive weight gain. You can use a timer to cut down on your screen time. Also, take out time to go outside for a walk, stretch, and come back again.
  • Promote kindness: As a responsible member of society, you should work towards promoting service, among others. You can use a digital platform for this purpose. Try to compliment others by sharing a note of gratitude with a friend or colleague online. Use social media to extend your warmth to others. It will not cost you much. Appreciate others by reminding them that they are wanted. Try to reach out to others and tell them you are there for them when the need arises. It will help you build a solid community of people.
  • Keep in mind phishing scams: With the increase of email volumes and influx of people, there is also the rise in phishing scams. These scams take the form of fake emails sent by hackers. The aim is to fish for your personal information through the use with malware. What you can do is choose not to respond to these messages that request you to share credit card details. Never change your password through a link from an unsolicited email. It is wise to be cautious about your safety online.
  • Try to limit your media consumption: Paranoia from the pandemic has made people consume the same news from different sources. What it does is create a negative impact on your mental health. It, in turn, affects your overall wellness. Try to limit your sources to a few credible ones and not scroll the same information from various sources. Please choose one or two news sources and try to stick to them. It will help you keep you updated but not overburdened.

Digital wellness is thus a crucial issue that involves a whole lot of considerations. You must keep yourself updated via the Internet and, at the same time, healthy. Try to be strategic when it comes to the Internet and intelligently use it to stay connected with the world.

Brian Jensen, cardiologist

Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about him https://briancjensenscholarship.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wellness Program
Community//

Brian C. Jensen: Things to include in employee wellness programs after the COVID-19

by Brian Jensen
Mental Health
Community//

Ensure wellness and mental health while working from home during COVID-19 by Brian C. Jensen

by Brian Jensen
Community//

Digital Wellness Is More Important Than Ever

by Erin McClintock

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.