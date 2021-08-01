Brian C Jensen shows how yoga eases stress during COVID-19

The spread of the pandemic has created new problems in the lives of human beings. From financial losses to mental illness to physical hardship, it has only added to the difficulty. It has created multiple obstacles in human life which is hard to overcome. However, you will have to accept that the situation requires you to strategize with your routine. You will have to make modifications to your schedule to cope with the new normal. Although it is difficult, it is not impossible.

Along with physical health, awareness regarding mental health is also vital. It will help you to deal with cases of depression and anxiety. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists believe that preventive measures are better than cures. You will have to make attempts to relieve yourself of depressive thoughts and tension.

Brian C Jensen reveals the effects of yoga on mental health

Human beings must realize the importance of a practical lifestyle. You will have to make changes in your routine so that you can implement positive habits. Cultivation of positive lifestyle habits has become the need of the hour. Brian C Jensen recommends that physical activity and exercise is the key to a healthy life. Hence, they recommend meditation. You will have to go for dietary changes as well if you want to lead a healthy life. Yoga incorporates multiple activities that have an optimistic impact on your health. You will have to realize the significance of yoga for proper mental and physical health.

Yoga helps in calming the mind

One vital area where doctors focus is that yoga helps in improving mental balance. By way of different breathing exercises and integrated postures, you can calm your mind and your body. When you do these poses regularly, it prevents anxiety and depression attacks. It also keeps you away from panic attacks and gives you balanced cognitive health.

Increased focus

If you are thinking about what ADHD is, it is a disorder that directly affects attention, retention, and focus. Individuals who have ADHD try yoga. It helps them in relaxing and focusing. It builds a long-lasting impact on the mind and aids them in concentrating. When you practice intricate poses, it can develop concentration levels and also eases your breathing.

Improve mood

Regular physical exercise helps in releasing brain chemicals such as Dopamine and endorphin. These happy hormones help in balancing the mood and combating mental health problems. If you want to fight your depression and anxiety, you will have to go for regular yoga sessions. You can also take the help of online courses these days. If you feel that the COVID-19 safety protocol is counting hard on you, you can join these online sessions to connect with people. It will give you a favorable boost and the much-needed push.

If you want to build your confidence and improve your patience, you will have to look into yoga as an alternative. It has become the backbone of a healthy life. By doing different pranayama, you will clear your mind as well as your body.