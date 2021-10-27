Brian C Jensen Gives 3 Reasons Why You Need to See a Stress Management Expert Post Covid

Doing lots of tasks or not doing anything at all can give you a bumpy ride. Sometimes you skip meals and nights of sleep because you have other priorities. Since physical activities give you the beautiful meaning of a busy life, you may be delighted when you continuously occupy yourself with the day’s schedule. After going through the endemic and experiencing isolation, anxiety and anger are very common among people. Chances are you will feel the downside of excessive working if you don’t take care of your health. Stress, strain, depression, and tension are some common problems in people who have been through bad scenarios during the pandemic time.

Here are Brian C Jensen’s three reasons why you need an appointment with a stress therapist-

Insomnia

Although you show a smile on your face while performing your tasks, you have a feeling of insecurity inside if you are behind schedule. Such a thought can accommodate all the negativity in your mind. When you go to sleep, you can hear people talking in your head. This symptom can trigger you to stay awake. The worst thing occurs when you start scrolling social media posts on your phone. Reading abusive comments can give you anxiety and depression. Staying awake for a longer time may also prompt you to do other physical activities like eating, cleaning, or even make you go back to the work desk because you already have a scheduled project for the next day.

Self-destructive thoughts

No matter how hard you try to beat an obstacle, a mind full of uncertainty won’t help you adopt a new method. When you can’t cope with a problem anymore, you want to let it go for once and for all. A suicidal feeling enters your mind and prompts your brain cells to do things that can hurt you. This phase of a mental problem can be too dangerous because you may not hesitate to hurt yourself or someone else. Seeing stress management experts can help individuals overcome negative thinking and self-destruction. Brian C Jensen strongly advises you not to overlook this symptom and immediately consult with an expert.

Indifference

When someone gives you a nice treat in a luxury restaurant, you may not enjoy the finest food you are eating. You can’t react much when you hear a joke because your thoughts are somewhere else. This phenomenon can be a symptom of a tired brain. When you start losing your mind, focusing on one thing can be an uphill task. Ignoring this symptom can lead to a severe mental disorder like depression. A pessimistic sense can be harmful if you don’t speak up about it. Brian C Jensen says that consulting a therapist can help you get out of the obscurity.

To learn stress management tips, visit a licensed clinical psychologist near you. The expert will help you fight back uncontrollable actions associated with trauma or stress.