Brian C Jensen Explains About the Anxiety and How It Can Affect You

Anxiety is a natural aspect of the brain’s normal defensive mechanism and is not harmful. It serves as a warning to a danger that is unknown, ambiguous, or stems from one’s own internal anxieties. Feelings might range from a faint sense of concern to bodily symptoms such as a racing heartbeat when you’re in this condition. You feel compelled to respond to the threat as a result of these sentiments. Anxiety is a natural response in a wide range of conditions. However, if you suffer from an anxiety illness, the identical response may occur at the incorrect moment for you.

Anxiety may be caused by a variety of variables, not merely environmental factors. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in children is associated with increased grey matter-to-white matter inside the upper temporal lobe and increased amygdala volume, according to structural MRI studies conducted on pediatric patients. In summary, greater engagement in emotional-processing brain areas in individuals with GAD might be mediated by reduced inhibitory signaling by GABA receptors or higher excitatory neurotransmissions by glutamate, according to the research.

How anxiety has an impact on the body- Brian C Jensen

Persistent mental anxiety and pressure can result in a number of health problems and can even have an impact on hormone levels in the body. Cortisol is released by the body’s natural central nervous system, which can raise blood glucose levels and lipid levels in the bloodstream. However, if cortisol is activated on a regular basis, it can cause bodily effects such as short-term memory loss and concentration issues, gastrointestinal issues, sleep disorders, a weakened immune system, raised blood pressure, and also, in rare situations, a cardiac arrest.

Aside from increased body weight, anxiety may also result in elevated blood pressure as well as increased high cholesterol. Whereas these symptoms are frequently caused by unfavorable lifestyle choices made as a result of anxiety, it is still unknown what the underlying cause of high comorbidity may be. However, research has indicated that alterations in stress hormones, autonomic reactions, and increased systemic inflammation can all be contributing factors to poor health outcomes.

The feeling of anxiety may be a very lonely and alienating one. It can also be unpleasant and overpowering, which can have a negative influence on one’s mental, physical, and emotional functioning. However, this does not have to be the case. Anxiety is a treatable illness, and there are a variety of treatment options available that may make a significant impact on your general health and well-being.

Anxiety treatment

The excellent thing is that you can get help for the anxiety that is interfering with your life. In order to rule out any medical issues that might be causing your anxiety symptoms, see your healthcare professional. If you have been diagnosed with an anxiety problem, seek mental health treatment. Brian C Jensen mentions that this is a disease that can be treated if it is identified early.

The majority of anxiety disorders would respond to conversation therapy (counseling) as well as medication treatment. Developing strategies to manage anxiety can be accomplished in collaboration with your doctor or even other healthcare professionals. Gaining the perspective, you require to conquer your concerns is also possible. Local hospitals, mental health clinics, and employee assistance programs are all excellent resources for finding help and direction.