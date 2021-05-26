Bri Salsman of Life Lived by Design: “Get creative and scrappy”

Get creative and scrappy. So many authors are taking the non-traditional, self-publication route, which opens up an incredible opportunity to also approach promotion in a non-traditional way. Use gamification and giveaways in your social media promotion.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bri Salsman.

Bri Salsman (she/her) was checking all the boxes until everything abruptly changed in 2017. A brain tumor diagnosis brought a crispness to her future vision that she was previously missing. She immediately began actively designing a life she was excited to live every single day and continues this journey today. She now leverages this experience as an International Coaching Federation Professional Certified Coach as she supports those who are asking themselves, “what’s next?”

She fundamentally believes that everyone wants to be known, and that begins with knowing yourself first. Her clients explore where they are now, who they want to become, and how to connect the two. They walk away with a deeper, more intimate knowing of themselves that allows them to have a Life Lived by Design.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Sure! Thank you so much for having me! It’s an honor to be included in this series. My journey began on a Monday in 2017. I had developed a migraine that persisted in a way I had never experienced before. By Wednesday of that week, the migraine evolved into moments of full blackouts in my right eye. After a vision test at an immediate care center, the doctor recommended that I go to the hospital for further evaluation. That Friday, I found myself in surgery to remove as much of a brain tumor as possible.

This day — January 6, 2017 — forever changed my life. This was when my relationship with posttraumatic growth began. Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun coined the term “posttraumatic growth” to describe the positive change that can occur after a very difficult crisis. The growth I experienced after my diagnosis and surgery was transformational, and it impacted every area of my life. I have much more intentional and mutually fulfilling relationships. I completely changed careers. I have prioritized my passion for travel. Most importantly, I live a life that is fully integrated, where success in one area lifts all other areas.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

As you can imagine, there was a period of recovery after my surgery, and I took time off from work. Unfortunately, my employer at the time was not as understanding as I had hoped. While they would check on me, it was always through the lens of when I would be returning to work. I felt pressured to return quickly and pushed myself to get back to them just 17 days after my surgery.

I had a very difficult time maintaining focus and processing information. Looking at a computer screen for several hours was also a challenge. I pushed through, though, because my employer indicated that my income would be in jeopardy if I wasn’t working.

The tipping point came one afternoon when my supervisor said to me, “You’re just not you anymore. I don’t know how else to say it. You’re just… you’re just slow.”

This was hard to hear as a high-achieving employee who consistently exceeded expectations. More importantly, the lack of compassion just weeks after a major surgery, while I was still in recovery, was unnerving. That was the day I decided to build something for myself. I didn’t know what it would be at that moment, but I knew I did not want to be beholden to an employer, especially at the expense of my own health.

I hired a career coach to help me explore and quickly realized that the approach she took with me was the same work I’d been doing with students for years. Within a matter of days, I enrolled in a coach training program and have not looked back since.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I’m really excited about The Examined Life Work Groups. Several journeyers who purchased my workbook suggested that this work would be much more powerful and impactful if they could do it in community with others. This is where the work groups were born. It’s a four-month program of just ten journeyers who complete the workbook together from beginning to end. It creates space for support, challenge, insight, celebration, motivation, accountability, and reflection. The transformations that journeyers experience is phenomenal. One journeyer even shared, “It’s not just me that’s growing. Other people I talk to also benefit from it.” It’s an honor and privilege to be a small part of their growth and to see the ripple effect is a dream come true for me.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Absolutely! Here’s one of my favorite passages that encompasses what this work is all about:

“You are about to embark on a bold journey toward knowing yourself — learning who you are, what you dream of, and how it manifests into reality. You will look past your demographics and identify your psychographics — your attitudes, interests, opinions, beliefs, and actions. This is intentionally not your traditional self-help book. It is impossible for me to know what you need because I am not you. You have the answers within you. This journey creates the space (both literally and figuratively) to dust out the corners and shine light on aspects of your being you might not have known were there.”

The 340-page workbook is packed with over 70 activities, exercises, and tools that are strategically sequenced for the journeyer to step more fully into their true self. By the end, the journeyer can expect to have a stronger understanding of themselves that allows them to step boldly into their ideal future. Above all, I’m most proud that 10% of all profits from the sales of the book are donated to the American Brain Tumor Association.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Launching my book required discipline, creativity, and resilience.

Rather than an overall deadline for publication, I simply committed to writing every day with the goal of finding flow. Some days I only wrote half an activity, and others I could have kept going if I didn’t need sleep. Once, I wrote 53 pages in two days. The amount of writing varied widely each day, but in the end, I completed the first draft in just 78 days, which was substantially faster than I ever imagined possible.

Because I decided not to write a traditional self-help book and instead wrote a true workbook that journeyers write and draw in, I didn’t have a lot of examples to look to for guidance. The self-help workbooks I’ve come across tend to be more text-heavy with a few reflection questions. They can certainly offer great advice, but they don’t encourage the reader to do the work themselves. Without a good comparison, I had to rely on my own creativity and background in curriculum development and coaching to build a workbook that would maximize impact without providing answers. This was the biggest challenge, yet it is also what sets this book apart from all others.

Since the release of my book, I have almost made a game out of going after the ‘no.’ Every time someone tells me they don’t want to buy a copy of my book or carry it in their store or provide media coverage for it, I know I am that much closer to finding the person who will say ‘yes.’ For this reason, I have reached out blindly to celebrities and national media outlets for partnerships. In my mind, the worst-case scenario is they tell me ‘no,’ or they don’t respond at all. In either case, I’m still in the same situation I was in before I reached out. This perspective allows me to ask ‘why not’ instead of ‘who am I to ask?’ I know the world needs this work, especially after the recent challenges we’ve faced. It’s simply a matter of finding the right people who will say ‘yes’ to supporting this level of impact around the world.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before I wrote and published my book, I only offered the occasional workshop and one-on-one coaching packages. As you can imagine, there was a huge leap in time and financial investment on my clients’ part to go from attending a single workshop to committing to regular coaching. I was spending more time working on my business rather than in my business. In other words, most of my time was used to acquire clients, which limited my capacity to actually coach.

Since the launch of my book, it has become the foundation of my entire coaching practice. I’ve pulled activities from the workbook to create self-paced, topic-specific work guides for those who want to begin the journey of knowing themselves, but aren’t ready for a deep dive. My workshops are all created from a collection of 2–3 activities from the workbook. I also launched The Examined Life Work Groups, which I shared about earlier, so journeyers don’t have to go it alone. And, of course, I still offer one-on-one coaching. This tiered offering makes this work more accessible to those who can’t afford individual coaching services. It’s also allowed me to automate quite a bit of my workflow, which gives me more time to work in my business.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I would first ask my friend about their topic and their level of passion toward the topic. I had numerous people tell me I should write a book about my journey, but that did not resonate with me. The writing process is complex and nuanced. I can’t tell you how many times I would take two steps forward only to take one step back. Especially for first-time writers, there is so much to learn.

If you have a topic that you are passionate about, you will be willing to go through the tough parts of the writing and publishing process. Those obstacles and challenges will be worth it because the work itself is that important to you.

From this place, your excitement, knowledge, and expertise around the topic will become magnetic to those around you. People will want to work with you, not necessarily because of the book itself, but because of the totality of services and products you offer. Especially for service professionals, writing a book can make your offering more tangible for potential clients.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest lesson was that, once you submit your book to Amazon.com, it goes live very quickly. I had developed an entire pre-launch plan that was completely thrown out when my book became available less than 24 hours from when it was submitted. Had I known the turnaround time would be that quick, I would have started promoting much earlier. Instead, I cleared my calendar as soon as I received the notification and spent five hours reworking my entire promotional plan.

This turned into my second major lesson. As with most published authors, your largest volume of sales occurs within days of publication. Unfortunately, Amazon.com’s rankings take several days to populate, which means I don’t have any ranking information from the first week of sales. In hindsight, no one would have known my book was available had I not upended my promotional plan and sent a press release the day it was published. Instead, I could have let the live link sit for a few days while the rankings kicked in. Then, when I activated my new promotional plan, I would have had the rankings to use in future promotions to keep the momentum going.

These experiences taught me that, while the writing process may be slow and methodical, it’s important to be prepared for things to move very quickly once your publication date arrives.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I decided not to hire a book publicist or marketing expert to promote my book largely due to the expense. Before starting the writing process, I knew that very few authors make a substantial income only by publishing books. I had also planned to weave my book into my existing coaching practice as a stepping stone in my clients’ journeys. Instead of hiring someone to promote my book, I chose to take a larger marketing strategy for my business as a whole.

With that said, if I had the capital to do so, I would hire a marketing expert for all of it. I know I do my best work when I am in coach mode. I am building my business in a way that will allow me to hire out all work that pulls me away from coach mode and marketing is at the top of the list.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Get creative and scrappy. So many authors are taking the non-traditional, self-publication route, which opens up an incredible opportunity to also approach promotion in a non-traditional way. Use gamification and giveaways in your social media promotion. Instead of a typical book signing, consider building a workshop where participants walk away learning something new related to the topic of your book. Make part of your book available for free through your website. Look for ways to connect your book to other products and services your business offers. Build an advocacy group. When was the last time you purchased a book without someone recommending it to you? Unless you’re an avid reader, it’s probably been a while, if it’s happened at all. This is why an advocacy group is critical to getting the ball rolling. These are the people who are in your corner because they love the work you do. This is not your best friend or your family who will support anything you do, no matter what it is. Instead, it’s a small group of people in the world who are totally bought into your work and will shout about it from the rooftops. Give this small group of advocates all the resources they need to be a megaphone for you. Leverage your book as a gateway. What happens when someone finishes reading your book and is left wanting more? What else can you offer? Especially for service providers, writing a book is an excellent way to make your services tangible. Be prepared to lead your readers to other opportunities to connect and work with you. Start local. National outlets look to their regional and local affiliates for news stories. It’s a lot easier to garner attention from these national outlets when you’ve already been in the spotlight locally rather than through cold outreach. Don’t forget your roots. Some of my strongest supporters have been local shop owners in the small town where I grew up and the city where I went to college. Even if you’ve moved away, readers love to support authors from their area.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would absolutely love to have breakfast or lunch with Glennon Doyle. To put it simply, she speaks my language. The way she leverages her own personal journey to uplift others is exactly what drives me in my work. Also, the incredible impact of Together Rising is the type of impact I strive to offer. I would be thrilled to have a brain exchange with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can get in touch with me through my website. All my social channels are there and you can also order your copy of The Examined Life Workbook or join my next work group.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.

Thank you for the opportunity!