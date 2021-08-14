Bri Salsman of Life Lived by Design: “Create”

Create. Once you’ve taken stock of how you’re showing up in life currently, look forward to create a clear vision of the future you want for yourself. This could be in one year, in ten years, or in fifty years. What does it include? What’s not there? Most importantly, who do you want to become? Focusing on who you want to become rather than the things you want to accomplish provides more opportunities for pathways to that future.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce, or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bri Salsman.

After a brain tumor diagnosis, Bri was jolted out of a life she was living for others and into a life she’s excited to wake up to every single morning. She travels with her pup, Taz, and coaches ambitious women through pivotal moments in their lives. She has clients from around the world and is the author of The Examined Life Workbook, which helps others experience transformational growth without a major life event.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had what you could consider a typical childhood. Despite my parents getting divorced while I was still young, I was well taken care of and never worried about food or a home. I excelled in school and earned several scholarships to cover the cost of college and graduate school. I was not the standout student, but I also wasn’t the trouble-maker. I flew under the radar so-to-speak and did the “right” things for success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from Bob Marley. I saw it etched on a stone bench while on a road trip and it has stuck with me ever since. “Love the life you live. Live the life you love.” I firmly believe that there’s no reason you shouldn’t be living the life you live. If you’re not currently loving it, then you need to get to work on designing a life you can love. These two sentences together embody this belief in a nutshell.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Without a doubt it’s having a clear vision, being flexibly ambitious, and establishing boundaries for myself. My vision certainly includes the things I want to accomplish, but it is more about who I want to become. Because the core of my vision is character traits and strengths rather than accomplishments and material goods, it provides me with a general target at which to aim. At the same time, it leaves open many paths for getting there. There have been so many times that I’ve blown my own mind with my achievement and that’s because I have kept my eye on the “who” part rather than the “what” part of my vision.

This is where being flexibly ambitious comes in handy. Having a variety of paths to bring my vision to reality means when I come upon an obstacle or road block, I have options for how to overcome it. Sometimes it means persisting and other times it means choosing a different path. The vision doesn’t change, but the way I bring it to reality remains flexible to increase the likelihood of achievement.

At the same time, I have to take care of myself along the journey so I can reap the benefits of the vision. This is where having clear boundaries has been so critical. For example, an aspect of the person I am becoming is a world traveler. In order to do this, I’ve created boundaries with my clients from the very beginning that I will only meet with them virtually. It’s not that I don’t want to see them in person. In fact, I often connect with my clients when I am in their area. Rather, if I were to meet with clients in-person, it lessens the reality of the world traveler aspect of my vision.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In 2017, I developed a migraine on a Monday. This was not unusual, so I wasn’t alarmed. When it persisted though and evolved into vision issues in my right eye by that Wednesday, I was a little more worried. The doctor at the immediate care clinic sent me to the emergency room for tests where they found a tumor pushing against my right optic nerve. I found myself in surgery that Friday to remove as much of it as was possible since my symptoms were progressing so quickly.

This moment created a clear demarcation in my life. Everything completely changed after this experience. My relationships are more rich, my vision of the future is more crisp, my values and priorities are more clear. There’s not a single aspect of my life that went unexamined after my surgery and, as a result, I have designed a life for myself that I couldn’t be more excited about.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

For me, everything happened so quickly and I was on such strong painkillers, that I don’t remember anything after being admitted to the hospital until about two weeks later. The hardest part has been having no recollection of those days.

Many folks in similar situations receive the diagnosis through a doctor’s visit or they have time for additional opinions. For me, I needed to go into surgery quickly, so I did not have time to prepare for what was to come. As a proactive person, it was very challenging to be in a position where my only option was to react from the other side of it all.

How did you react in the short term?

Almost immediately after getting home from the hospital, I relied heavily on my sister to share with me again and again every painstaking detail of what had happened. She was with me the entire time and was so patient as I asked the same questions over and over trying to piece together what had happened. I wanted to know all the details about the tumor itself, who came to the hospital, how everyone handled the news, the care that the treatment team provided, and my emotional state from beginning to end.

In hindsight, I think I was trying to recreate the memory for myself since I didn’t have it firsthand. In a sense, my experience is her experience because my knowledge of what happened is through her eyes. I am eternally grateful that she was willing to relive it as many times as I needed to piece together what had happened.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Once I had a more full understanding of the extent of my diagnosis and the seriousness of the surgery, I turned inward. For about two years, I went deeply introspective to every corner of myself in order to discover who I was and who I wanted to become. As it goes in the United States, we are not really encouraged to explore ourselves — our character, our values, our priorities. More emphasis is on what you can accomplish, what accolades you receive, or what title you hold.

My surgery opened my eyes to the fact that life is about so much more than accomplishments, accolades, and titles. Before, I knew that intellectually, but after I knew it in my gut. It’s a different kind of knowing. It’s a knowing that cannot be shaken or ignored.

To get to this place, I voraciously consumed podcasts on personal development and followed motivational speakers. I hired a career coach to figure out how I could finally discover work that is fulfilling, not just work for the sake of having a job and paying bills. I spent more time on the road because it’s the place where my mind can roam freely and have space to make sense of things. It was a time in my life where I was willing to try just about anything if it meant that it would help me get more in touch with myself and discover what I truly wanted in life.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Bringing life to my workbook was pivotal in my healing journey. For several years, I had been told that I should write a book, but I was not personally compelled to do so.

In 2019, the seed of a workbook rather than a traditional book was planted, but I still was not ready to relive the experience in order to put it in writing.

Then in 2020, as I drove from Virginia to Colorado the details of the workbook started flowing and I got to work. Revisiting my diagnosis and surgery was challenging, but I had an excellent writing coach who walked every step of the journey with me. I had the first draft done in two and a half months.

Remember how I said that I had a good upbringing? Life was not bad for me as a child or even as I transitioned into adulthood. I told myself a story that I should be grateful for what I have and that wanting life to be great was greedy and selfish.

After my diagnosis, I realized that life doesn’t have to be bad for it to get better. This is what my workbook helps others to discover.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

By far, the largest impact on my own healing and growth journey has been in leveraging my transformation as a roadmap for others to experience transformational growth without the catalyst of a life-altering event. Being able to walk alongside my clients has taught me so much about myself. Every day, I close out client sessions with new insights and learnings about life. The work I do is a representation of the collective healing and growth of my clients.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, I am in so much debt to my sister. Aside from her taking off work and coming to Chicago to support me during my recovery immediately after surgery, she has been my rock throughout this journey. She keeps my head level and reminds me of what I went through despite not having personal memory of it.

Once I was physically recovered and on the road to emotional recovery, we got matching tattoos that symbolize our connection to one another. It’s on the inside of our left arms just below our elbow joint. It includes a mountain, a valley, and a river to represent the song by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. We had a strong bond before my surgery and this experience brought us even closer.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Almost immediately after my surgery, I experienced what positive psychologists call posttraumatic growth. As the name alludes, Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun describe it as “the experience of positive change that occurs as a result of the struggle with highly challenging life crises.”

This concept serves as the foundation of my business, Life Lived by Design. My entire work is built around helping other ambitious women more fully step into their true selves without the need for a life-changing event. Things don’t have to get bad to get better. Things can be good and you still need to listen to that voice that’s yearning for more. That’s not selfish.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I could write books about what I learned from this experience, but the most important thing I discovered about myself is my voice and purpose. I’ve always had that voice within that was pushing me to go for more, but I shoved it down and stifled it. I forced myself to fit inside the box that society gave me.

This experience helped me break out of that box in a way that I could never return. There is no amount of money, fame, or fortune that could luer me back in. I have a deep knowledge of myself that is unshakable and it is in my bones to help other women discover this for themselves.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Space. It’s important to go inward to make sense of what happened for yourself. This time for reflection without outside influence allows you to parse through the situation in a way that is true to you. A few months after my diagnosis and surgery, I took a three week road trip to clear my mind and better understand what it all meant. For you it might be daily space for journaling or meditation. It could mean taking a long walk by yourself. It can come in many forms, but the key is that it truly is space just for you and with no one else. Examine. During this time, examine every aspect of your life as it currently exists. Be honest with yourself about what’s working well in life and what’s not going so well. Identify what is most important to you and what you’re willing to sacrifice for it. Create. Once you’ve taken stock of how you’re showing up in life currently, look forward to create a clear vision of the future you want for yourself. This could be in one year, in ten years, or in fifty years. What does it include? What’s not there? Most importantly, who do you want to become? Focusing on who you want to become rather than the things you want to accomplish provides more opportunities for pathways to that future. Connect. After examining where you are now and creating a vision of who you want to become, it’s time to get to work on connecting the two. Develop a plan that takes into consideration obstacles, roadblocks, and setbacks. Keep your future self in mind and be adaptable and flexible with how you will get there. Support. While the healing journey starts with space for yourself, you simply can’t do it alone. Look for others who have had similar experiences to connect with, to exchange stories with, to relate to. These people will be an incredible source of understanding, compassion, and empathy, so you do not feel as though you are on an island by yourself. If I may throw an additional tip in, it’s rinse and repeat. The healing process is on-going. We evolve into new versions of ourselves and then see the next horizon. Each time you reach a new horizon, start back at number 1.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to continue the movement for equity among all genders. It’s not lost on me that the reason I found myself inside a box for 31 years is because of the messages I had received about what it means to be a woman. While it wasn’t bad for me, it is far worse for many women around the world. We have to do more than have a seat at the table, but it’s the starting point.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Glennon Doyle has been an on-going inspiration for me. In many ways, our stories are similar and I’d love to swap ideas about how to elevate women’s voices even more.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for the opportunity to share my story. I hope it inspires even one person to take the reins and go after what they truly want in life.

