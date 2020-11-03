Bri Blank Alexander: On The Five Things You Need To Shine In The Entertainment Industry

You deserve to step into your power. This one is the most important to me, because so often, people try to make others feel small so they can feel bigger. We’re taught that saying good things about ourselves is conceited, when in reality, as long as we’re not putting anyone else down in the process, it’s essential to speak kindly about ourselves! We all deserve to feel empowered! Let your light shine, beautiful!

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bri Blank Alexander.

Bri is a 27-year-old bright and bubbly, relatable television host, wellness expert, producer, influencer, self-love advocate, and inspirirer, whose life mission is to make a healthy lifestyle fun and enjoyable for everyone, and to inspire others to love themselves more deeply. She discovered her passions for health, wellness, and making the world a healthier place after losing 150 pounds in a natural way, all while loving herself during every step of her journey. She created her platform, Bri Healthy™, to bring her message of wellness and self-love to the world. She is a wellness expert on NBC’s CT Live and CBS’s the Rhode Show, and has been featured on the Today Show, in Women’s Health Magazine, People Magazine, and more. She is also the founder of Womenspired™, a brand she created to inspire people to pursue and achieve their dreams.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Iwas born in Brooklyn, NY, but grew up in a small town on the Connecticut shoreline. I had a beautiful childhood, but I experienced one main issue: I was extremely overweight. From my earliest childhood photos, I was a chubby girl, and as I grew up, I continued to gain more and more weight. My parents didn’t enjoy cooking, so takeout was the norm. I would always finish my entire meal, no matter how large the portion was, and I was not an active child, either. Food became a comfort, almost like a friend, as I was an only child. Doctors would always tell me that I needed to lose weight, but I was happy the way I was. I had great friends, a loving family, and I had a fulfilling, fun childhood, so I never let my weight bother me, despite the minor health issues I later experienced. But one day, in my late teen years, everything changed.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 19 years old, as a college sophomore, something unexpected happened. I consider it divine intervention. Out of nowhere, I felt called to step on the scale. I used to avoid the scale at all costs, because I genuinely did not want to know the number. But on this day, I did it. I saw a number that I never expected to see. I weighed 306 pounds. That moment truly shocked me, and it made me realize that I needed to make a change if I wanted to live a long, healthy life.

I was living on campus at the University of Rhode Island, so I researched healthy foods I could eat at the dining hall. I discovered the app MyFitnessPal (who later did multiple features on me) and I began to track my food intake, focusing on calories. I saw success almost instantly. After 4 months, 50 pounds flew off, and I then began to teach myself how to exercise, receiving guidance from the internet and asking trainers questions about form when I was at the gym. After a little under two years of consistency, overcoming setbacks, and SO much self-love, I officially achieved my goal weight and lost 150 pounds!

My weight loss journey sparked a passion in me for health and fitness, and most importantly, helping others to live healthier lifestyles. It also sparked my dream to host my own talk show, so I could help inspire people on a national, even global level! I created my platform, Bri Healthy, to do exactly that. Now, 6 years into my career, I’m so proud to say that I’m a guest host and wellness expert on NBC’s CT Live, a frequent guest on CBS’s The Rhode Show, I had an entire segment dedicated to my weight loss achievements on the Today Show, and so much more! I also host multiple shows on my own platform, currently including Self-Love Mondays, Womenspired™, and launching this October, Self-Love Central!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the coolest things that I experienced was being flown to Tennessee and back to NYC in the same day to be featured on Pickler & Ben! It was a syndicated show hosted by Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, and it was based in Nashville. I wasn’t able to take days off of work, so instead of flying in the day before and being put up in a hotel, I flew out of New York City in the morning, did my segment for the show in Nashville, and flew back to New York all in one day! It was wild to say, “I just went to the south for a few hours today!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made was not feeling comfortable promoting myself. I didn’t want to over-promote myself or come off conceited. But in all reality, when you’re a star, you deserve to shine! Now, I love showcasing the projects that I create, and frequently. After all, people are following me for a reason — they want to see my content! Never be afraid to let your light shine!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m so excited to say that I’m working on a bunch of exciting projects right now! I’m recording lots of segments for CT Live and the Rhode Show, which is always so much fun! I also just launched my very first podcast for my sub-brand, Womenspired™, which I created with the intention to help inspire people to pursue and achieve their dreams, to always keep going when times get tough, and to step into their fullest potential, having heard the success stories of empowered women. The podcast is called Womenspired™ and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more! I also just launched the first ever Womenspired™ clothing line, which I’m SO excited about, as I always loved fashion and wanted to launch a line of my own for so long!

This October, I’ll be launching a brand new digital series called Self-Love Central! These shows will air on my YouTube channel and will be short, fun, informative videos to help people to love themselves more and to step into their power. Stay tuned for this — I can’t wait to release it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

An inclusive entertainment industry is absolutely essential. Not only to support creators, hosts, and behind-the-scenes talent of color, but to show young children of color that they can (and should) be an important part of this industry, too. By including more diverse television talent, people of color can see people who look like them in positions of power, which can help them to pursue their dreams, knowing they’re welcome and celebrated in the entertainment space. Diversity makes this world so beautiful, and we can learn so much from others of different backgrounds, especially when we give everyone a space to shine.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You deserve to step into your power. This one is the most important to me, because so often, people try to make others feel small so they can feel bigger. We’re taught that saying good things about ourselves is conceited, when in reality, as long as we’re not putting anyone else down in the process, it’s essential to speak kindly about ourselves! We all deserve to feel empowered! Let your light shine, beautiful! Be patient. Maybe someone did tell me this, but if so, it can so often feel challenging to keep in mind. When I started Bri Healthy back in 2014, I thought I would have had my show about a year or two in. It’s so funny to think back on previous years in my career, when I was thinking, “why hasn’t it happened for me yet?” Now, I realize that the journey is EVERYTHING. There is so much magic in the small wins and there is so much to learn along the way. Now, I let go and trust that it’s all working out for me, and that all of my dreams are coming true in divine timing. Don’t overwork yourself. I might need to tell myself this again now! We’re told, “work harder”, and not “work smarter.” I’m now a strong believer in truly honoring ourselves, and that includes taking breaks (what a concept!) and slowing down. Honestly, this quarantine time forced me to slow down, and now I know how good it feels to do so, so I try to prioritize my tasks each day and give myself time to play, too! Make time for self-love. This one goes along with my previous tip. When we allow ourselves to slow down, we can make time for prioritizing ourselves and our mental health. Whether it’s 10 minutes of meditation in between tasks, or taking a walk between calls, these positive acts of self-love can make a huge impact on our well-being. Make time for self-love today! Don’t compare yourself to others. I’m so grateful to have gotten to a space where I don’t view others as competition. I believe there’s a seat for everyone at the table, no matter what the seats look like. There were times I would compare myself to other influencers or hosts, but at the end of the day, that does not serve me at all and won’t help me to get any better! Being rooted in our skills, potential, and value is the best way to be. It takes work, but you CAN do it!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure that what you’re doing is what you absolutely LOVE doing. Life is too short to waste time doing things we only kind-of want to do. Make sure that what you’re doing lights your fire, fuels your soul, and is aligned with your life’s mission. Also, lots of mediation and yoga, and drinking enough water! Staying hydrated keeps us functioning at our best, so everything else feels better!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you so much for your kind words! I’ve created a self-love movement on Bri Healthy, inspiring people to fully love and embrace themselves just the way they are in this present moment. I know that I will continue to inspire the world to rise above society’s standards and step into their power, no matter how many times society as a whole, including marketing campaigns, try to make us feel like we’re not good enough. We are enough at every moment of every day! I’m so excited for this movement to continue to grow and to help everyone to fall in love with themselves!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of my closest friends, Lisa Gergasko, has helped me to truly step into my power. She is always encouraging me to feel into my power and confidence, and to welcome the good-feeling emotions in as much as I can, so I can be who I want to be NOW. I’ve been coached and guided by her, and I’m also currently taking her Money Magic Manifesting course a second time. The work is all about getting to know yourself more deeply and feeling the amazing qualities (joy, peace, power, etc.) in the present moment to attract abundance into your life. Something amazing that’s opened up for me since working with her is that you can now ask your Google device “who is Bri Blank Alexander?”, and it will tell you! So many amazing things have happened from following her guidance!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s not a quote that I found anywhere, but it’s actually a compliment that I’ve received over and over again, which has become my favorite kind words to hear. “You are a natural.” I can’t even count how many people have told me that I’m a natural host, that the way I interview makes people feel comfortable and honored. Before I do any major project, I use this as a mantra to remind myself that I am a natural at what I do!

Another quote that helps me is the Serenity Prayer. “God, grant me the serenity. To accept the things I cannot change, The courage to change the things I can, And the wisdom to know the difference.” This is so helpful, because we’re taught that we have control over the things that happen to us in our lives. We often fight to make things the way we want them to be, but in reality, we don’t have much control at all. What we do have control of is the way we allow ourselves to feel. This quote keeps me in check and reminds me to let go and trust in the Universe, and to still do everything I can to make this world a better place.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to share a meal with Michelle Obama! I admire her for her strength, perseverance, and not caring about what the haters say. She made huge strides to help children across the country to have greater access to healthier foods and more time for exercise. Michelle, I’m free when you are! 🙂

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @bri.healthy, and you can check out Womenspired™ on Instagram at @be.womenspired. Please subscribe to my YouTube channel (youtube.com/C/BriHealthyTV)!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!