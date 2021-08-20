Brett Newski: “Leisure is good work”

Leisure is good work: doing leisure actually makes you better at your job. It’s brain maintenance. Our brain calls all the shots and sound decision-making is the basis for all we do.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brett Newski.

Brett Newski is an alternative songwriter, illustrator and podcaster based in Milwaukee, WI, USA. He has been featured on Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter, SiriusXM, Boston Globe, and Billboard. As a musician, Newski has played alongside acts like Pixies, Violent Femmes, Courtney Barnett, Manchester Orchestra, and Better than Ezra. He continues to tour over 100 dates per year.

Newski’s podcast Dirt from the Road also dives into mental health boosts. Guests include All American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional, Stelth Ulvang (The Lumineers), Guster, Heartless Bastards, The Verve Pipe, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Frank Turner.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Once I realized I wasn’t going to make it in the NBA, I knew music was the next best option.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Playing music full-time was always a fantasy growing up. It didn’t seem plausible. I eventually got a bar band together in college in order to boost the fun-meter and acquire free crappy beer. After our first gig, the bartender cut us a check for 200 dollars. That really blew my mind that it might actually be possible to make money in music.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

When I lived in Vietnam, I dated a girl who was obsessed with going to the shooting range. I don’t like guns so I would always just pick the tiniest lil gun, like “the noisy cricket” Will Smith gets in the film MEN IN BLACK. One time she took me to a shooting range in Cambodia and the shopkeeper offered us a grenade to throw into a pond for 35 dollars. We thought it was a good deal, so I reached into my pocket and fortunately didn’t have 35 dollars. The lesson is, don’t carry too much cash on your person.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

It’s all about the long game. Progress comes in very tiny increments, sometimes difficult to measure. With the amount of content and pace of life in modern times, you have to keep chipping away at your mission for 10, 20, 30 years. It slowly builds over time. You never fully “arrive”, which is part of the excitement and kinda the whole point I think.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“I will always appreciate bad days like this because they grant me a point fo reference in regards to my happiness.” -Sean Bonnette (AJJ)

I think it’s ok to be sad sometimes. No need to feel guilty about being down. It’s just part of being a person and the low days make you appreciate the highs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My person Anna has been the most influential in my life. We were together for 5 years, and while we aren’t together currently we are still very close and instrumental in each other’s lives. She is also the editor and major inspiration behind the book “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World and Having More Fun.”

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I want to give people specific tactics they can use to have greater control over their anxieties and maybe even make friends with the anxiety. Some of the more lighthearted pages in the book include “How to avoid going insane from social media”, “what to do if someone doesn’t respond to your email”, “ways to blow off steam”, “how to escape a person with diarrhea of the mouth, etc.”

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Anxiety ran the show in my brain for too long. I just wanted to enjoy life more and not continue being trapped in my own brain prison. 99% of human worries are silly and self-inflicted.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

The “Pando” was the clear sign it was time to finish the book. I put off finalizing it for 3 years due to fear. I wasn’t sure how people would react and I’d never made a book before, so the process was daunting. The “Pando” gave me the time, so I no longer had an excuse to procrastinate.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My parents called me last night in happy tears. It was really sweet. They were reading the Amazon reviews of people writing nice things. I think they initially were scared of the book because I talked about intimate stuff like being bullied a lot growing up. That gave them some PTSD, which is understandable. But after they read how it’s been helping people, they’ve been more excited than ever. The rough times are always useful later on.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Many have been giving the book as a gift, which is a high honor for me. Word of Mouth helps enormously since I don’t have a high-powered marketing budget or anything fancy. So thank you to all who have spread the word, wrote an Amazon review or posted on socials about it 🙂

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Networking is mildly important but mostly over-rated: the best thing you can do is create quality stuff and do your absolute best work. Use energy efficiently: you only get so much each day, so chop out the stuff that burns you out. Leisure is good work: doing leisure actually makes you better at your job. It’s brain maintenance. Our brain calls all the shots and sound decision-making is the basis for all we do. It’s ok to be sad: no need to feel guilty about it. It’s part of being a human. No one has their shit totally figured out. Even the most “successful” people have major wobbles.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could build a porch on the front of every house in America, I would. Community can be hard to find and the front porch is the key to camaraderie, friendship and free therapy. I miss the days of just dropping by a friend’s house unannounced and then hanging for hours. I have neighbors I lived next to for 5 years, and have never seen them.

The porch brings everyone together. It’s free medicine and a guaranteed mental boost. No one ever left a good porch-hang feeling worse.

It’s easy to get caught on the hamster wheel. We get obsessed with progress and work and social media and production and acquisition. That stuff needs to be second place to friendship.

“Without people, you’re nothing.” -Joe Strummer

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Charles Barkley or Shaq.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!