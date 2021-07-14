Bret Talley Shares The 10 Minute Miracle Meditation. Path to a Stress-Free Life

Stress can be something that becomes such a big part of your life that you don’t even realize that it’s there anymore. It can put a strain on your relationships, your work and your health. Many people believe that stress is just a part of life; part of who they are, and that is just always the way it is going to be. This doesn’t have to be the case.

For me, my life is always busy and on the go. Many times not stopping from the moment that I wake up until my head hits the pillow. Throughout the day dealing with so many pressures from home, work, family and finances, people sometimes barely have enough time to sit and think. Also, so many distractions interrupt us that many times we never have a moment to ourselves. Social media, notifications, email, phone calls, internet, texts… the list of distractions is endless, and it seems like for me that I get a new notification every few seconds.

We Need to Remember to Pause.

Here’s where meditation comes in. Just a tiny break and some peace and quiet. By no means am I a meditation guru, but I’m a busy person just like most of us who has found a way to minimize the stress and aggravation of daily life, and life a much happier lifestyle. And it just takes 10 minutes a day.

Every morning I started be begin my day with a 10 minute meditation. Immediately after I get out of bed, before all of the stresses and worries of daily life begin to flood in, I begin my mediation. This is what works for me. I like to sit in a chair with my back straight, hands one on top of the other, cupped in my lap with my thumbs pressed together. Some people like guided meditations, but for me I enjoy this moment of quiet. At first, I found it difficult to even find this time in the morning, as many of you also probably find yourselves rushing around first thing to get ready for the day. After getting into a routine of beginning my day 10 minutes earlier however, I began to look forward to my morning meditations and it even helps me to get out of bed in the morning.

At first it seemed a little strange. I think that many people are not used to being alone with their own thoughts, but after a week or two of consistent meditation, I began to enjoy this break from the chaos of daily life in order to be at peace with myself. When sitting in the quiet in my own thoughts, random ideas and thoughts continue to fly around in my head, everything I need to do for day like errands, clients, family etc… but continuing to push all of these thoughts away while enjoying the silence helps me to center myself and my thoughts start to organize themselves.

After the 10 minutes in the morning, I feel refreshed and ready to start the day. My thoughts feel in order, a lot of the stress of daily life get lifted and I feel at peace. Through just short 10 minute meditations in the morning, I have been able to calm much of the chaos of life and even feel more energized throughout the day.

As a business owner and entrepreneur who lives a busy lifestyle and works many hours, I have found my 10 minute daily meditation to be a miracle for me to minimize stress levels and become at peace with myself. I look forward to my daily mediations as a great way to start the day and it has become a miracle to change my outlook on life. I recommend any others who live busy lifestyles and dealing with a lot of stress to give yourself a pause each morning and try a daily meditation. Be at peace with yourself.

Bret Talley