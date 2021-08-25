Brennen Matthews of ROUTE Magazine: “The key is to understand what works best for you”

Burnout and managing stress and fatigue is specific to every individual. It presents itself in different ways to different people. So, the key is to understand what works best for you. It is very easy to get overwhelmed and be emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted when you are working with constant tight deadlines, distribution delays, undependable freelancers, advertisers who do not have their art ready in time for going to print, and all of the challenges that come with print magazine publishing. Burnout not only affects your creative productivity, but it also affects your mental health and sense of accomplishment.

Brennen is the Editor of ROUTE Magazine, the nation’s leading Route 66, classic Americana and road travel magazine. He has served as senior editor for several publications for more than a decade and an award-winning travel writer for more than 20 years.

Driven by a passion for road travel and unearthing people-focused stories that are insightful and inspiring, Brennen directs the editorial content of ROUTE Magazine, combining compelling journalism and stunning photography, with personalized conversations with some of the world’s leading celebrities and public figures, to promote and draw attention to Route 66 and small-town America as a priority travel destination. Brennen is also behind the development of the 2019 Route 66 Missouri Guide, the 2020 Route 66 Arizona Guide and other promotional and marketing tools.

Brennen is an active member of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, a nonprofit, government funded organization tasked with preserving, promoting, and revitalizing the historic Route 66 corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Creative Writing and a Master of Arts in International Development Studies, with a minor in English Literature.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working at the director level with international global charities and writing freelance for magazines and newspapers on the side. After more than a decade in the INGO sector, I realized that I really enjoyed writing; it gave me a sense of fulfillment, so I made the decision to switch gears and move into it full time. This led to regular writing opportunities with respected publications and finally, to the role of Editor-in-Chief with Destination Magazine in East Africa. After six years with the publication, my family and I made the life changing decision in the summer of 2015, to leave our home, Kenya, and move to Toronto, for a change of scenery and new experiences. This transition was not without its challenges as I sought focus and direction for this new chapter in my life and career.

They say there’s nothing quite like a road trip to clear the mind, so shortly after relocating, we decided to hit the road and discover America. The route we serendipitously chose to follow was Route 66. We knew next to nothing about Route 66 at the time. That initial trip down the Mother Road greatly impacted us and resulted in the launching of ROUTE Magazine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Some of the most interesting aspects of my editorial career have been connecting with people from all walks of life and being able to share their stories. With ROUTE, I have the privilege of connecting with fascinating people in small town America and along Route 66, which charts a course through the heart of America, from Chicago all the way to Santa Monica. The livelihoods of the people on Route 66 are largely dependent on tourism, with some of the businesses going way back to the 1930s. Their stories deserve to be told and both domestic and international readers will benefit from knowing them.

I also have the pleasure of having candid conversations with some of the world’s most noted celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Bryan Cranston, Jackson Browne, Michael J Fox, and many others. Combining these two spectrums and delivering original stories and interviews that are insightful and inspire readers to go out and travel the Mother Road, is a very rewarding experience for me.

One story that stands out is of a lady — Fran Houser — who owned a popular diner on Route 66 in Adrian, Texas. She shared with me how early one morning she was really busy at the diner and short on staff when a customer, seeing how busy she was, offered to help out with waiting tables. It was only sometime later when a waitress whispered to her that the gentleman helping her was actor Bryan Cranston. Fast forward a couple of months later and I am having a conversation with Bryan about his Route 66 road travel experience, and he shares the same story of how while on a motorcycle road trip, he stopped at this diner in Texas where he ended up waiting tables!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When Destination Magazine was first being launched, I was very new to the publishing side of the industry, and I didn’t understand industry tools such as rate cards and media kits. I had a scheduled meeting with a potential advertiser and in my nativity, I quickly put together the concept of our media kit in a simple word document. It was an embarrassing moment when it was time to share the mock-up of the media details. I suddenly realized how DIY my documents were. He was obviously not impressed. Luckily, I was able to sell the advertiser on the vision and passion behind the publication itself, and he signed on for a multiyear contract. Looking back, it makes me smile to realize how green I was. Nonetheless, I learned to always be very prepared and reach out for help to those with more expertise than myself. Never be embarrassed to ask someone else to build your capacity.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Burnout and managing stress and fatigue is specific to every individual. It presents itself in different ways to different people. So, the key is to understand what works best for you. It is very easy to get overwhelmed and be emotionally, physically, and mentally exhausted when you are working with constant tight deadlines, distribution delays, undependable freelancers, advertisers who do not have their art ready in time for going to print, and all of the challenges that come with print magazine publishing. Burnout not only affects your creative productivity, but it also affects your mental health and sense of accomplishment.

For me, it is critical to understand yourself, be well organized, and when things start to simmer, step away. Personally, periodic road trips have been a great way to avoid burnout. There is something about being out on the open road that is therapeutic. Travel affords a way to step away from daily routine and reboot so to speak. So, I would encourage people to take time to travel. Step away from the familiar. It doesn’t have to be far.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Launching ROUTE Magazine in October 2017 was only possible because of the amazing support that people connected to Route 66 provided. They gave insights into the politics surrounding the highway, they offered stories, photographs, and professional talents, to make the magazine the world class title that it is. They represent the hopes and dreams of America, and they have opened their hearts and lives and allowed us to share their stories. One of my favorite people who has been instrumental to the success of the magazine is renowned author and historian, Michael Wallis. His unequivocal support and wisdom from the very beginning have been essential. Our lead photographer David Schwartz and editor-at-large Nick Gerlich and many others like them, have committed countless hours to ensuring that the stories that we tell in ROUTE are not only fabulous, but impacting on behalf of the stakeholders along Route 66.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?

Route 66 is a legendary highway that was once the main artery cutting across middle America, from Chicago to Santa Monica. It has been immortalized into the American pop culture psyche through music, books, television and movies. When it was officially decommissioned from the US highway system in 1985 and replaced by the Interstate, many of the towns that depended on it and the traffic it brought simply died. There has been a resurgence and interest in the old road, but there are still many people who are not aware that 85% of it is still drivable today. It represents the quintessential Great American Road Trip.

And this is where ROUTE comes in. Many of the towns and businesses along Route 66, some of which have been in existence since the 1930s, depend highly on tourism. Route 66 holds economic, cultural and historical value not only to the towns and cities it crosses through, but also to America as a whole. What ROUTE is doing is presenting in-depth stories about the people, places, attractions, culture and history on the Mother Road, combining them with celebrity, and sharing them in a high quality, content rich and visually appealing print medium. For such an iconic and legendary highway that traverses through eight states, ROUTE is the only Route 66-focused, national publication to do this.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?

We are trying to change the general understanding of Route 66. It is not a road just of memories, it has a living history. The road, with its towns and cities, is diverse and changing all the time. Often for the better. There is excellence along the road — vintage motels, luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, ma and pa diners, well managed roadside attractions, fabulous neon, world class museums etc. — that represents a professionalism and luxury that rivals America’s larger cities. Many people believe that a trip down Route 66 has to be uncomfortable. It does not. Many people believe that Route 66 represents a dead history and a time that has lost relevance. They are mistaken.

Our readers discover great stories and amazing destinations and experiences in each and every issue. They come face-to-face with an America that they know very little about and it impacts them in a positive manner.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

Route 66 has always enjoyed a robust market with international travelers. However, with COVID19, tourism revenue that international travelers were bringing to the Mother Road has been greatly affected. Towns, Conventional and Visitor Bureaus (CVB) and Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) have had to pivot to target domestic tourism more. Budgets are usually quite tight, but these cultural and historic destinations still need to increase awareness and interest in their tourism assets, in order to attract domestic visitors to their towns and business. The economic opportunities for them are enomous and with ROUTE they have a partner and platform, to raise their bar and share their stories with an interested targeted market.

As you know, COVID19 changed the world as we know it. Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers will prefer to travel?

COVID has necessitated that travelers look more locally than internationally for their traveling and vacationing needs. So, the demand for domestic travel will only continue to increase. America is such a large and diverse county with plenty of vacationing options. There will continue to be a renewed enthusiasm to discover and experience the vastness and diversity of the country and with this, an increased appreciation and pride in local heritage.

The increase in road trips will also continue, especially during the summer and fall months, as people will still be hesitant to fly, even after the pandemic is under control. I see this as opening up the opportunity for small towns and DMOs to harness their unique tourism offerings as people seek to travel to smaller, less crowded destinations, including National Parks.

The pent-up travel demand, saved up vacation time, and remote working options, will see people travel more frequently and for longer periods of time. As people take to the road, there will be a focus on enjoying the journey and the stops along the way, rather than rushing to get to a particular destination.

Safety will also be high on the list for many travelers. As 911 forever changed travel and security, I believe COVID 19 will also indelibly change traveler’s demands and awareness of health and safety.

You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?

Coming from Kenya my ‘perfect’ vacation was always a combination of a few days on a luxury safari, topped off with some sun, sea and sand at an intimate beach resort on the Indian Ocean. Now, while in North America, cruising down Route 66 and through the southwest has become the perfect holiday. America has enormous diversity, and a great holiday, especially by road, allows for a sort of travel buffet. It is easy to dive into a mix of culture, history, classic Americana, and luxury/comfort, all on one journey down the road.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My role with ROUTE has been very rewarding as I get to share amazing stories, inspire readers to make their own trip down the historic road, and strategically support the towns, DMOs and businesses along Route 66.

I hope that the historical and cultural narratives that we share foster a sense of pride in, and a positive impression of, America, and inspire people to get out and explore America.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Get out and experience small town America. As I love to say, America is still out there! This is the time to invest in a journey through the country’s history and cultural diversity. Take your time, don’t rush. And get out and talk to the people on the ground as you travel. Ask about their lives and their personal journey. Invest in their businesses. If you want to be influential, connect with those that you meet as you travel. They have a tremendous amount to share.

