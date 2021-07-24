Brendon Montgomery Of Rangle: “Divide and conquer”

Divide and conquer, for us, means an adaptive strategy for portfolio management. Most companies set budgets annually or quarterly, and then it’s nearly impossible to shift that budget, even as priorities change. This is the opposite of the agility businesses need to compete with incumbents who are ready to disrupt their industries, so it’s an imperative part of a digital transformation.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brendon Montgomery.

As Vice President of Global Business Development at Rangle, Brendon works hands-on with the world’s most ambitious brands to enable the delivery of their business-critical customer experience programs. He joined Rangle in Toronto in 2016 and helped build the company into the leading experts in modern web development. In 2019 he opened a new office in Amsterdam where the local team partners with retail, healthcare and financial services companies across EMEA to consult on the digital operating model and product development best practices needed to drive business growth at scale.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I think about my path, I go right back to grade school. I was obsessed with getting a job and working from an early age. As soon as I was able, I started working in the hospitality industry. I took every opportunity I could find to speak with the managers and the owners to learn how their business was run. There were some pretty formative experiences for me, and lessons about what to do and what not to do.

In spite of the fact that I didn’t love school, I do have a deep passion for learning. When I went to university, I enrolled in a Bachelor of Commerce program to further my knowledge of how business works. And while I did learn quite a lot, the experience didn’t bring me much clarity in terms of what I wanted to do for a career. But when I graduated, the one thing I couldn’t stop thinking about was how businesses were being shaped and changed by technology, and how to run a business while adapting to those changes. So, I joined a technology start-up at the ground level. They were focused on really forward-looking developments in the green energy and utility space. I haven’t looked back since and built my career at the intersection of new technology and business growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I’m not sure I have any funny mistakes to share, though I certainly had a few goofy moments in the beginning of my career. The biggest piece of advice I would give to anyone in my position, or any potential client, is simply this: Make reversible decisions quickly, but make irreversible decisions deliberately. “Mistakes” aren’t something to be feared, especially if they can be easily corrected later. Being a good leader or a good executive is about being able to quickly analyze a situation and decide whether you could walk back the decision you make if circumstances change. There are more opportunities to pivot from a bad decision than people realize. Making quick decisions when the stakes are lower also frees up headspace for the big, irreversible decisions. Then you can spend your time considering all the variables, taking into account your learning experiences from other decision making, and ultimately landing on the choice that’s safest for you. If you can learn this skill, you’re on the road to wisdom.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think first about my parents. My dad worked in enterprise technology for his entire career. It’s highly competitive, and yet he’s such a humble person. I keep that with me. My mom was a nurse for most of my life, and now works in pharma as a business executive. Watching her make that transition gives me a lot of hope for my future — anything is possible from a career perspective if you want it.

In my professional life, my first manager, Greg, stands out in my mind. When I applied I had no experience in tech or the industry we were working in. But I had positive traits and working experience to recommend me. I was given a lot of responsibility and autonomy from the very first day. On Day One, I had to research a new client, and my data was going to go right into the presentation being delivered to them. First job, first day.

This has always stuck with me as I’ve built teams. What’s the use in hiring someone and then protecting them from any sort of responsibility or accountability? You can’t expect them to grow and contribute if you are keeping a stranglehold on their scope. Building teams is hard, and I don’t always get it right, but what I learned from Greg is that once you’ve made the decision to bring someone on, you go all in, and see what they can accomplish.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a sports fan, so Moneyball by Michael Lewis was a big influence on me. It’s the true story of a Major League Baseball team who was at the bottom of the league in terms of team spending, leveraged analytics, and overall budget. Through a combination of resilience and resourcefulness, the general manager was able to use what he had to compete with the best-funded teams in the league.

In baseball at the time, there was the data, and then there was the conventional wisdom about how to build good teams and pick promising players for the draft. The manager relied on the data, which flew in the face of conventional baseball wisdom, but he built a team to be reckoned with in spite of his limited resources.

What I love most about this story is that he wasn’t following the old advice “think outside the box”. He was thinking inside the box, using what was available to him to do what he needed to do. His ideas weren’t “out there”, and they weren’t based on fantasy. Instead, he evaluated the box he had to work within and then deployed his resources in the most effective way. He levelled up where he could, stretched, and otherwise redeployed what he had. This is much harder than thinking outside the box. I love this lesson.

These are great traits anywhere but essential in scaling companies. The lesson applies to each one of my clients and partners, especially the largest banks and big pharma. They worry about their legacy and their constraints.

But to compete today, they have to learn how to create new things for their customers within the constraints of their business. They can’t simply think outside the box. They must understand and respect the box, the constraints that they have, and learn how to leverage those constraints as advantages and levers.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When Rangle was founded, there was a gap in the market for delivering best-in-class modern JavaScript-based experiences. But the purpose was never the “what” but the “how”: Partnering deeply with our clients to ensure that we can transform their organization. At that time, no one else was doing what we were doing — at least, not to the same degree of excellence. We built amazing, cutting-edge software for a variety of companies, including other startups, and brought them digital and creative capabilities they never dreamed of.

However, we did spawn a lot of imitators, so we had to look for new ways to deliver value to our clients. Now, we’re driven by helping companies create the absolute best customer experiences on their digital platforms. We’re really passionate about our process for doing this, which I’m proud to say helps us deliver great outcomes for our clients within just a few weeks after the beginning of the engagement.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The most obvious answer for Rangle is the work we do with healthcare and pharmaceutical clients. Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) applications are one of the key digital products we partner on with clients in this space. We’ve been able to build applications that help people in developing countries manage their diabetes care at home, and create experiences for healthcare practitioners to enable them to deliver better patient care. We’ve even partnered on creating the user interface for a neurosurgical robot.

Slightly less dazzling but no less important, one of our main services is helping companies build and implement design systems. A design system helps design and development teams focus on the work that matters — creating great customer experiences that live up to consumer expectations of the brand. A design system has a network of company benefits, and not just for those who use it. Aside from the improved employee experience and retention that a design system can provide, it also has huge benefits for the bottom line. The reusability it provides ensures that time and resources are not spent reinventing the wheel each time a company stands up a new digital product or experience.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is a practical exercise, not a theoretical one. There is some product or area of the business that will benefit from modernization, but more than that, is going to be able to deliver substantially more value through the process of changing the methods by which that value is created. With a digital transformation, technology strategy becomes central to business strategy, and equally important. For many firms at the moment, technology strategy is still siloed into an IT department, so there’s no ability to move quickly — in spite of increased sophistication of customer needs.

With a transformation, I often say that if it feels easy, you’re doing it wrong. Some companies will try to transform a brand-new product line, or some area that’s not a key part of their business model. It’s almost a wasted effort, because there’s no way that the changes in this one area will impact the core of the business in a meaningful way, even if the group doing the transformation manages to be successful. You have to choose to do transformation at the core of your business, and within the challenges and constraints you’re facing. The process is ultimately unique to each company, so it’s got to echo that company’s needs.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Off the bat, I’d say everyone can benefit from being digitally transformed. However, there are some businesses that are in more dire need of it right now. Larger companies who are in highly competitive markets, and whose industries are facing the risk of disruption, should have already started transformation efforts. A digital transformation is about moving at the speed of your customer, and enterprise companies are slow moving — which is not a bad thing, in and of itself. One of our top consultants often uses the metaphor that enterprise companies are dreadnoughts: Not able to change direction quickly, but incredibly powerful. Whereas Rangle is a sailboat: Light, agile, fast-moving, and able to change our focus quickly, based on what a client needs. So that’s what we do for these big companies — we give them the ability to operate like a sailboat in one area of their business, in order to make their digital transformation as successful as possible.

Most executives are highly aware of their company’s need for transformation, but they are incentivized by more short-term goals — Next quarter’s revenue, staying within this year’s budget. For a digital transformation to really work, executives have to be incentivized to focus on its goals. Otherwise, it stays in the realm of “nice-to-have”, rather than “must-have”.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

A digital transformation is a long, multi-step process for an organization, but there are so many wins along the way. One that I’m particularly proud of is our work with Staples Canada. As part of their digital transformation efforts both in-store and online, we worked with them to create Solution Builder, an in-store kiosk for their Copy and Print locations that can be used by both store associates and customers to order their print products, with a simple and delightful interface. The outcomes we achieved along the way were remarkable: We improved development processes to such an extent that the work of developing Solution Builder was done in two months, where it would have normally been six months for Staples to build something similar on their own. As a result of the improved store experience, browsing times nearly doubled in the Staples store. So, the advantages to the store associates to have further opportunities to sell to the customer and develop those relationships were considerable.

That’s the thing about a digital transformation. It goes beyond the tech to impact every area of the business. And that’s what we want people to understand when they undertake their own transformation. There will be improvements across the business that they might not even foresee.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Absolutely, digital transformation is a challenge for all companies. As I said, if it’s easy for a company to do, they’re probably not doing it in a way that will be truly impactful for their business. For a lot of companies, the challenges start right away — they are not even sure how or when to begin with their digital transformation journey. In order to help companies to understand their individual needs and pragmatic ways that they can begin and win with their transformation, we’re about to release an ebook called The Better Way: Transformation Principles for the Real World. We hope that executives and business leaders will be able to use the book as a reference guide for concrete transformation activities, and as a gut-check tool for when their efforts start to veer off track.

The thing with digital transformation is that it’s a multi-year process. Understanding that, you’ll realize that it’s easy to lose sight of the end goals in the day-to-day of running the company. What Rangle does is help companies achieve radical focus in one area of their business. We keep the stakeholders focused on the end goal — doing what’s best for their customers — and are really firmly committed to doing what’s best for those users. We also keep the goals of the product or business line we’re working on tied to the overall transformation goals and company goals, which is harder than you’d think. Shifting the mindset from “build more features” to “build the right features” is a key challenge to overcome. In working with our clients, we provide coaching in digital transformation through the course of teaching our Lean-Agile way of working. It’s one of the many side benefits of working with Rangle. You not only get a great digital product or experience, but you also get the tools and mindsets you need to be successful in the future, even after our engagement is over.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Our book actually includes six principles for digital transformation. Briefly, these are:

A focus on customer value Technology as a central strategy (as I mentioned before) Shifting the mindset from project to product Finding methods to divide and conquer the transformation Integrating governance Compliance and risk assessment into product builds from the beginning of the process, and learning how to measure what really matters to the business–beyond dollars and cents.

Our book describes these principles in detail, but also sets out an action plan so that they’re more than concepts — they’re steps you can take to change your business. There are plenty of real-world examples of the success of each. In terms of customer value, the classic example is Amazon: They were able to remove the non-value adding activities that characterized shopping for books such as travelling to the store, waiting in line to pay, etc., with home delivery and one-click purchasing. They removed much of the friction in the process of book-buying, to the point where customers didn’t mind waiting for the book to be delivered. Of course, we know how well this model has scaled to other products.

An excellent example of making technology your central strategy is Microsoft’s transformation. In the 90s, Microsoft’s products were physical — computers, CD-ROMs, and so forth. Their transition to cloud-based software was in recognition of the fact that their business model was based on selling the best technological solutions, not the best computers. They saw their profits soar accordingly.

The examples for the shift from project to product are legion, especially in the book From Project to Product! For us, one of the greatest client examples I can cite is our work with Staples Canada. Helping their teams to focus on the customer and the outcomes, we were able to speed up their delivery process so much that we launched a product that would have normally taken them six months to build in just two.

Divide and conquer, for us, means an adaptive strategy for portfolio management. Most companies set budgets annually or quarterly, and then it’s nearly impossible to shift that budget, even as priorities change. This is the opposite of the agility businesses need to compete with incumbents who are ready to disrupt their industries, so it’s an imperative part of a digital transformation. If your resources are free to shift as new opportunities arise, however, the rewards for this agility are massive: For example, Apple’s valuation increased 2,378% because of their ability to adapt to new digital product areas including digital music, smartphones, and tablets.

Understanding the priorities for governance, compliance and risk at the beginning of a product build are also key pieces of an agile strategy. One of the proudest examples of Compliance by Design that we have at Rangle is our build of the first React Native healthcare app to receive CE certification. The rigorous agile compliance processes we enacted from the beginning of the build allowed us to deliver the application in far less time than traditional app builds in the Software as a Medical Device space, and we also saved a great deal of rework at the end of the process.

Lastly, measuring what matters is often the piece of a digital transformation that most executives find the hardest to stomach. The business needs to move away from traditional measures like ROI, and towards customer value creation as the key performance indicators. This isn’t to say that ROI goes out the window. Rather, the executives learn to use fiscal outcomes as guardrails, rather than measures of success.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Culture is at the heart of digital transformations. All the best tooling and most up-to-date practices in the world can’t help a business if the people don’t believe in what they’re doing. The most effective way to shift a culture to create an innovative environment is to: 1) Give people autonomy over their work, and 2) Allow them to make mistakes. It’s easier said than done. For a lot of traditional businesses, there is a “command and control” style of leadership in place, where the boss-employee relationship is characterized by a lack of permission to do anything beyond what the employee is told to do. It’s a low creativity environment where new ideas are discouraged and mistakes are punished.

To shift this culture, the change has to come from the top by way of setting examples. But the bulk of the work has to happen at the mid-management level, to build trust and communicate new values and ways of operating. In practical terms, I have three recommendations for companies trying to improve a non-innovative culture. First, they should model failure and recovery in the C-suite. Employees need to see that it’s ok to try things that don’t work, and make bets on innovation. Turfing out otherwise effective executives at the first sign of failure is not a model for creating trust at lower levels of the organization. Secondly, middle managers should be encouraged to ask their employees how they would solve a problem, rather than dictating the methods. When people have control over their work and the autonomy to make decisions, they create innovation as a matter of course. Thirdly, the organization should find ways to open communication channels between practitioners and the C-Suite. This will help the innovative ideas that will start to grow in the lower levels of the organization get the attention and evaluation that they deserve, without being caught in the broken telephone of the organizational hierarchy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a common one, but being Canadian, I’m a huge hockey fan and a huge Wayne Gretsky fan. “You miss 100% of the shots you never take.” It’s definitely a guiding principle for me as a sales executive, but it’s also guided my career choices, as I mentioned. If you wait to find a role you’re perfectly qualified for, you’ll end up being overqualified. It’s much better to take a risk. You may fail, but failure comes with so many learning opportunities. On the other, hand if

you succeed, you have not only an amazing story to tell, but the confidence that comes from stretching to meet a goal.

As a consultant, it’s also important to me to model this to the companies we work with. The status quo won’t work for them, and they have to take risks in order to grow their business and keep it viable. Whether you’re building a new digital product or trying to transform your organizational culture in order to compete in a fast-moving market, you have to take a shot at making meaningful change — otherwise you’re on the bench.

How can our readers further follow your work?

