Brendan Andersen of Climate People: “Awareness!”

Brendan Andersen is the founder of Climate People, a startup sustainable, equitable, and inclusive ClimateTech recruitment firm started in 2020. He has over 20 years of agency recruiting experience and is passionate about helping people transition their careers into ClimateTech and sustainability. Growing up in Vermont, he has always been environmentally aware but recently transitioned his career so that he could make a true impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up just outside of Burlington, Vermont and spent my summers on Lake Champlain surrounded by endless outdoor activities. My childhood was pretty typical for a kid in Vermont: hiking, camping, skiing, etc. Vermont is a pretty progressive state so we were aware of the environment and tried to take care of the planet. Recycling and composting were just things that most people did. So after graduation, I naturally gravitated towards work that prioritized social good, my mom was a nurse and my dad was a college professor. I originally wanted to be a teacher, but didn’t end up getting hired for any of the teaching jobs that I applied for. I needed to find a job and fell into an entry-level recruiting position. Like most people that get into recruiting, it wasn’t my first choice, but it ended up being my career. I really enjoyed the people aspect of the work and liked the idea that I would be rewarded for the work that I put in. Even in the early stages of my recruiting career I naturally gravitated towards working with companies who prioritized social impact: education, biotech, healthcare, etc.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was meant to be an entrepreneur. While working for three different staffing firms, I successfully started three satellite recruiting businesses for them. Ultimately, the experience I gained at these firms is what inspired me to start my own business, Climate People.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A life is not important except for the impact it has on other lives.” — Jackie Robinson

This quote by Jackie Robinson has always inspired me and forced me to think deeply about the impact I can and should have on others. It fully embodies the spirit and foundation of Climate People.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Risk taking! I really had to put myself out there, immerse myself in the unknown, and take risks to get to where I am now. I’ve started three staffing branches for other companies and learned a great deal through those experiences. Through the ups and downs I’ve learned how to stretch myself and not be afraid to fail. All of this led to starting Climate People. I’ve bootstrapped the business from the ground up. This process has taught me exactly who I am, what I am good at, and most importantly, what my weaknesses are. I have learned from my mistakes and see exactly what gaps I need to fill. Trusting my gut! Similarly to taking risks, I had to trust my intuition that starting my own business in a completely new industry with no contacts was a good decision. I do my best to make decisions backed by data, but at the end of the day, you have to have trust in your decision making and follow your instincts. I spent five years researching the clean tech industry starting in 2015. I recognized then that this was a sector that needed to significantly grow and that there would be a massive opportunity for job growth and creation in the space. At that time, the types of roles that existed at scale within the sector didn’t align with my background in recruiting. I also realized that there were very few recruiters in this industry specifically serving clean tech firms. I continued to track the sector for another 5 years and finally at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, I decided that this was the right time to start this business. While the data didn’t explicitly tell me it was the right decision, my gut told me it was the time. Listening! In my line of work, you have to be able to listen to both customers and candidates’ wants, desires, and needs to fully understand their expectations and deliver positive results. I have learned significantly more about what people need by knowing what questions to ask and paying attention to what people say.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Plain and simple, we are trying to reverse the harmful effects of climate change. Climate People is a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive ClimateTech recruitment firm with the mission of mobilizing technology and engineering workforce to pivot their careers to solve climate problems.

How do you think your service can address this?

We work directly with many of the major technological players who are actively working to reverse the impact of climate change through advanced technologies in the mitigation and carbon removal sectors. We work with technology companies across all of the major sectors that need to be decarbonized, including: heavy industry & manufacturing, transportation, energy, agriculture and food systems, built environment and carbon removal. Additionally, we work with many companies building tools and technologies to monitor, measure, track and report on emissions and climate-related data.

The demand for these jobs is there — even though ClimateTech is still an early-stage industry (only accounting for 6% of total capital invested in 2019), it’s growing rapidly. VC investment in ClimateTech increased from 418 million dollars per annum in 2013 to 16.3 billion dollars in 2019. This is approximately three times the growth rate of VC investment in AI and five times the average for all VC.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

As I mentioned earlier, I grew up in Vermont and have always cared about the planet. More recently, we put solar on our home in 2015. At that time, I was thinking a lot about renewable energy and tech of the future that was not at commercial scale. I then had a realization that there was going to be a dramatic shift in all aspects of our global economy due to climate change and that I wanted to learn more and be a part of that shift.

As a family, we were doing the right things to reduce our carbon footprint at home. However, no matter how much we composted, recycled, reduced waste and made dietary changes, I had the sinking feeling that my personal efforts did not really matter. I asked myself what I could do to make a bigger impact. I decided that I could truly make a difference by mobilizing a workforce to help fight these issues.

How do you think this might change the world?

According to a report conducted by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), urgent action is needed to avoid the catastrophic effects of global warming. We must limit our global temperature rise to 1.5–2 degrees Celsius or the detrimental effects could be irreversible by 2030. With a crisis as expansive and ever-evolving as climate change, we need everyone to be part of the solution. With the Biden Administration’s plan to create 10 million clean energy jobs, it’s clear that we need all hands on deck. The solution is rooted in the work of scientists, engineers, journalists, creatives, and sales people alike. Every job type can have a seat at the table in ClimateTech.

Think about all the technologies that exist that need to be scaled, the ones in research/prototype phase, and the ones that have not yet been created. One of the biggest challenges is where are we going to find the people to fill the necessary jobs to build these life-saving technologies to scale. To make this switch, we need to transition millions and millions of jobs to focus on climate issues.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

A big component to this transition will be collecting and gathering data and using machine learning and AI to interpret it. It’s going to require a number of different applications to have a profound impact on our ability to create a sustainable and regenerative economy that impacts people for good. Any time you’re dealing with data, the use of the data and the application of AI/ML needs to be secure and handled appropriately. Ultimately, the rewards far outweigh the risks. The risk with the trajectory we are on now is too great.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

Awareness! We must all be aware of the direct implications that coincide with climate change. We must also simultaneously see the opportunity that we have to make a better future. Climate change is already causing massive challenges for communities around the world. In the short term, it will only worsen — that is a fact. There are things that we can do now to dramatically improve the quality of life down the road and we must be aware of this to take the necessary steps. Realize that you can be part of the solution! There are countless jobs out there that work to decarbonize the global economy. Doing your research, reading up on the industry, and taking active involvement steps are huge stepping stones for change. Optimism! We are optimists in the fight against climate change and believe that the ClimateTech industry will decarbonize the global economy. We encourage you to see and act on both the problem and the possibility. Recognizing urgency! Climate change is a fight against time. While we think it is important to remain optimistic, we are also realistic. Taking active career steps to quickly enter the industry is paramount. Opportunity to create a DEI-inclusive workforce! Climate Change disproportionately impacts BIPOC communities. In order to fully address the climate issues at hand, we must pull from various lived experiences and incorporate inclusive policies within our companies and communities that are most deeply impacted by the effects of climate change.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It’s your future. I have two teenagers who claim that “all I talk about is climate change.” I want them to be aware that the actions they take and decisions they make today can and will impact their tomorrow. Every day on the way to their school, we pass an unused building with its lights on. I explain to them that the energy that is being consumed in that building all the time is powered by fossil fuels. I explain how this is a small-scale example of how as a country, we are needlessly burning fossil fuels. There are more sustainable, equitable, and just ways that need to be implemented at a larger scale.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have lunch with Leah Stokes, a professor at UCSB, political scientist, and expert on energy policy. She is an essayist in my favorite book, “All We Can Save,” podcast host of “Matter of Degrees,” and author of the book “Short Circuiting Climate Policy.” She is really engaging, smart, articulate, and has a no-BS attitude. I’d love to have lunch with her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

