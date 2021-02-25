Breathing Through the Trimesters: Tips for Optimizing Your Breath During Pregnancy

Breathing, an involuntary body function, is something that for most of our lives we do without even thinking.

But did you know that 100% of pregnant women have a breathing disorder? During pregnancy, women can’t access their diaphragms in order to breathe properly, which can have a major impact on everything from stress to overall health.

In my new book, The Wise Woman’s Guide to Your Healthiest Pregnancy and Birth, I discuss the small changes women can make to optimize your mind and body for preconception, conception, pregnancy and beyond. Getting your breathing in check can be one of the most important things you can do for yourself, preconception and later on, during pregnancy. If you aren’t sure where to begin, here are some tips and simple, safe exercises to get your breathing under control through the three stages of pregnancy. While it might take some time to “untrain” your brain, stick to your goals and soon enough, the right way to breathe will be like second nature to you:

First Trimester

When nausea starts to hit, you can adjust your breathing to combat the queasiness. Here’s how: cup your hand around your mouth, slowly start to breathe in and out. This will provide an additional boost of carbon dioxide from your breath out which can reduce your nausea. When we inhale extra carbon dioxide (CO2) by using this method, it restores our reserves and the internal system balances, which then alleviates the nausea. Note: deep breathing isn’t something I recommend during the first trimester since it can make you feel more nauseous and possibly light headed. Sticking with an exercise program you enjoy or starting to practice yogic breathing exercises and positions can also help. Inverted positions like Downward Dog position or bending forward while seated can take the pressure off of the diaphragm.

Second Trimester

The uterus is starting to move up and into the abdominal cavity, which means your stomach is starting to expand. The swelling is present in different parts of your body (most noticeably, your feet and pelvis), and you may even feel unsteady on your feet as you begin to lose connection to your center of gravity. Now is the time to practice diaphragmatic breathing, which will help quell your anxiety, strengthen your pelvic floor and abdominals. Bonus: diaphragmatic breathing is great practice for controlling your breath during labor and delivery! During pregnancy, the majority of women will experience some discomfort breathing as the baby grows, pushing their way into the space under the mother’s lungs where the diaphragm is located. If Downward Dog isn’t comfortable anymore, you can use the same breathing technique getting into an all fours position on the floor, half standing, lying on your side, or bending forward while sitting on a chair.

Third Trimester

As you get closer to your due date, the abdominal fascia and pelvic ligaments adjust to being stretched, and to support your growing belly. Up to 30% of women experience symptoms of a stuffy nose, which is caused by hormonal changes. As a result, your breathing can suddenly become more labored, and you might feel like you have to take a deep, deep breath all of a sudden. Make sure you are breathing properly with your tongue resting at the roof of your mouth with the tip of the tongue touching the back of the front upper teeth, and your mouth completely closed. By this point you may not feel up for a thirty minute walk (Which is ok! Remember, it’s important to listen to the body and not push yourself beyond your limits.), but modified strengthening exercises will help continue to build up your core strength and muscle tone. In a reclined position, you can still practice sun salutations, bicep curls with resistance bands, tricep extensions, ankle circles, and so much more!

If you are getting frustrated with your breathing habits as your pregnancy progresses, and are questioning whether or not it’s really that important, did you know that medical community used to believe that pregnancy was the only time in life in which a mother’s behavior affects her baby? Now, studies show that the first stage of human development, beginning with preconception, sets the stage for 70% of an individual future’s health. Your children health outcomes have been predetermined by the choices you and your partner make even before your conceive! Now is the time to work on these healthy habits.