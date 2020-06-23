Breathing Software Program Available For Pilot Study

We are proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated pilot study of our proprietary software web application this coming Friday, June 26, 2020. Our application, known as Titan Happiness, was created for mental health recovery (anxiety, depression and PTSD) as well as respiratory function recovery (COPD, asthma and coronavirus).

The current COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively impacts lung function among other issues, has brought to light the critical need for the advancement of mental health resources and the innovation of respiratory technology. Additionally, it has further exposed the critical need for long term, sustainable solutions for chronic mental and physiological illnesses. By focusing on breakthrough respiratory technology and the power of breathing, we are creating a new standard for mental and physiological health care.

Unlike current solutions, the Titan Happiness application solves root breathing issues and root mental trauma. This is accomplished through advanced breathing practices and other tools, including journaling, which help people access and maintain new levels of wellbeing.

Recognized for our outstanding impact in the community based on initial testing, we have been approved for IRAP-NRC’s Innovation Assistance Program that supports leading start-up companies working on technical solutions that can also be applied to COVID-19. Furthermore, we will be launching a Happiness 2.02 Podcast to support our effort, with confirmed guests including executives at top medtech and software companies who publicly recognize the immediate need for a solution such as Titan Happiness.

Our biggest aim is to partner with companies in North America and beyond, demonstrate the power of the Titan Happiness solution and what it can exponentially achieve in comparison to other solutions in the market.

More information regarding Titan Happiness will be shared on June 23 – 25, 2020 at the Collision Conference, which brings together executives of both the world’s fastest growing start ups and the world’s largest companies, alongside leading investors and media, including Arianna Huffington.