Breathing, are we doing it right?

We as humans have evolved to breathe through our noses but only a small number of us actually utilise this. A whopping 30-50% of adults breathe through our mouths, mostly because we don’t really understand the health benefits of nose breathing and if you didn’t know nose breathing is optimal.



We have heard the professionals, and most of the research points out to it that breathing through your nose is the correct and most optimal way for you to breathe. Now I am going to be honest, I really didn’t know about this until recently but I completely changed my life, and after all what do you think is the purpose of the nose if it is not breathing?

Your nose is a specifically designed organ and a part of our respiratory system. Just because you can take air in and out of your mouth as well does not make your nose redundant.



Our nose are designed for nose breathing. The mechanisms through which we inhale and exhale through nose breathing correctly as well as consistently has numerous health benefits.





It humidifies the air

Your lungs don’t tolerate dry air very well. We have small structures in our nose called turbinates which help to humidify the air you inhale. This actually prepares the air for our lungs. This is why mouth breathing whilst we sleep can cause dry mouth and scratchy throat.Putting a tape over your mouth whilst you sleep is one way to ensure you breathe through your nose.

It warms the air

Your nose helps to warm up the air before it gets to our lungs, we know that our lungs don’t really like cold air ( I know this from running outside in winter) if you consciously breathe through nose it will keep you warmer and prevent a cough.

It filters the air

We have hairs & sticky mucus that line our noses we protect us from pollutants, dust, allergens, viruses, bacteria etc

Increases your oxygen uptake

Nose breathing adds a whopping 50% more resistance than mouth breathing. This resistance is what maintains elasticity in our lungs. This basically means that they inflate and deflate properly. Nitric oxide from your nose relaxes & widens your blood vessels. Increasing oxygen uptake by 10-20%

It prevents over breathing

Over breathing happens when we get take in too much air from our mouths. This causes us to lose too much carbon dioxide from our blood. Carbon dioxide helps stimulate breathing, regulates the PH of your blood, and promotes oxygenation of your tissues/organs. Where as resistance from nose breathing helps to prevent this from happening.

It redirects airflow

As you open up your nose, you also open up your lungs. This helps to redirect air deep down into your lungs

Helps with better brain function

The hypothalamus, also known as the Brain’s brain, is responsible for many functions in our bodies, particularly those that we consider automatic: heartbeat, blood pressure, thirst, appetite, and of course, the cycles of sleeping a waking.

The hypothalamus is also responsible for generating chemicals that influence memory and emotion.

“The nasal cycle, which is part of an overall body cycle, is controlled by the hypothalamus.

Sympathetic dominance on one side causes nasal vasoconstriction of the ipsilateral turbinate, while parasympathetic dominance on the other causes nasal vasoconstriction of the contralateral turbinate.Increased airflow through the right nostril is correlated to increased left brain activity and enhanced verbal performance; whereas increased airflow through the left nostril is associated with increased right brain activity and enhanced spatial performance.” (Shannahoff-Kalsa, 1993. The ultradian rhythm of alternating cerebral hemispheric activity. International Journal of Neuroscience 70, 285-298)

Breathing through the nose also limits air intake and forces one to SLOW down. Proper nose breathing reduces hypertension and stress for most people. Kind of like a speed control (governor) on a car engine.

Nose Breathing can prevent snoring and sleep apnea

Our nasal passages have afferent stimuli- the nerves that regulate breathing. When inhaled air passes through the nose, nasal mucosa carries the stimuli to reflex nerves that control breathing. When you breathe through mouth you bypass nasal mucosa and it predisposes you to loud snoring and irregular breathing. Snoring is a precursor to sleep apnea and apnea a precursor to low cellular oxygen, almost any illness including heart attacks and death in one’s sleep.

Nose breathing heightens some of life’s pleasures

Think of all the beautiful smells we enjoy with our nose. Smell influences our behavior, our memories, and many autonomic nervous system functions which are below the level of conscious awareness.

This is because the receptors in the nose, known as olfactory bulbs, are direct extensions of a part of the brain known as the hypothalamus, Each of our nostrils is innervated by five cranial nerves from a different side of the brain.

Each nostril functions independently and synergistic in filtering, warming, moisturizing, dehumidifying, and smelling the air. Maintaining a keen sense of smell is very important for enjoying life and for safety and social acceptance.

Nose breathing can improve your appearance

Mouth breathing can produce an anterior open bite, a longer face, and some suggest that because of poor sleep quality produces a baggy appearance under the eyes. Mouth breathing also accelerates water loss increasing possible dehydration.

As you can see so many health benefits to nose breathing, it can be difficult to adjust but once you do, you won’t want to go back to mouth breathing.