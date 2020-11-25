Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Breathing 101 – Deep Breath!

By
I Breathe Therefore I AM with Marcus Dupuis
I Breathe Therefore I AM with Marcus Dupuis

People say,”take a deep breath” all the time. The comment is rampant and considered a normal thing to say when someone is going through something difficult in their day or in their life. We all know that there is a benefit to taking a deep breath. Although we are not sure what is really happening, we feel the benefit instantly. We automatically take a deep breath when we are sad, as well as when we are mad!

After publishing many articles on relaxation and destressification through the years, developing a Breathing App, teaching breathing exercises for the last 3 decades and lecturing on the subject, it is clear that people don’t really understand the power in the statement, ‘take a deep breath.’

The air we breathe is much more loaded than we think. Everyone knows about the oxygen, but what about Prana, or Chi (the life force energy)? What about the nitric oxide? What about the multiple sensors in our nose, head and throat that analyze the incoming and outgoing air from our lungs? What about the calming effects of deep breathing?

We mostly don’t take the time to understand it because the process is runs automatically. We don’t have to think about breathing; it just happens. Much like the heartbeat and digestion; they just happen. We only take interest in these bodily functions once something has gone wrong. We only look at the process if it stops working properly.

There are so many benefits to taking deeper more complete breaths. There is much literature on the subject. There is a lot of ancient knowledge rooted in the history of Yoga. It is not always easy to decipher that information. As luck would have it, some of us are hear to help, at least on a basic level, how it all works.

Our course ‘Breathing 101’ is one of those courses. You can find it at Elemental Living; https://www.brainchangeconsulting.com/pl/174072

The beauty of breathing exercises is that they can be done almost anywhere. No setting up required! Some breathing exercises can be a little noisy, so one might have to do a little explaining, but overall, it is mostly accepted and understood.

Explore the natural process of breathing. There is more than meets the eye (or the nose).

Breathe Deep My Friend,

Marcus Dupuis

www.ElementalLiving.ca

Marcus Dupuis, Founder at Elemental Living and BrainChangeConsulting.com

Marcus is the founder of Elemental Living and Brain Change Consulting, developer of Relaxation One, an advanced App with several modalities for life balance. He is also a Mindfulness Coach and Breathing Coach.
Marcus is the translator of the book "The Art of Listening to Life", a book which helps us re-establish our ability to hear our inner voice, which, through signs, signals and messages guide us to balance and coherence.
Marcus also specializes in breathing techniques. Breath is the original mantra, it is an easy form of meditation. Take the course at BrainChangeConsulting.com/Action
Breath deep my friends!

