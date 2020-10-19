Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Breathe and Enter a Place of Peace with Vocal Trio Selah

“Step Into My Story” encourages listeners to experience “selah” – pause, rest from anxiety, and immerse themselves in the stillness of serenity as the music continues.

By
Selah
Photo: Josh Hailey

Music for meditation describes the music of contemporary Christian vocal trio Selah, whose name is derived from the Hebrew word for “pause,” specifically referring to the choir resting, while the music plays on.

Explaining the name, Selah’s Todd Smith, says, “Our band name means ‘to pause’ — we borrowed it from the Psalms, and it’s appropriate for us right now because we literally paused, reevaluated our past, thought through next steps and are moving forward with the most incredible team and fan base anyone could ask for.”

Selah recently released a new single, “Step Into My Story,” the title track from their forthcoming album, slated to drop November 6 via 3Cre8tive. Step Into My Story contains new songs and treasured classics injected with brand-new vitality.

The other two members of the threesome known as Selah are Allan Hall and Amy Perry, who, along with Todd Smith, view their music as much more than simply a job. To them, it’s a calling, witnessed by Todd’s upbringing in Congo, Africa, where his family founded the Laban Bible Institute and planted hundreds of churches, as well as a medical dispensary, a women’s literacy program, and a radio station.

Todd and the band support OneChild.org, a child sponsorship organization. One of the children sponsored by OneChild is Marcus Rixon, born into impoverished circumstances in Kolkata, India. For 14-years, Marcus received food, clothing, and education because of OneChild. In 2010, Marcus got on a plane headed to the U.S., where he began his studies at Asbury University. When he left India, he had the grand sum of $50 in his pocket.

Now, a decade later, Marcus is a U.S. citizen, husband, and father, and owns Rixon Entertainment Group, an artist management enterprise, which manages among others – Selah.

“Talk about full circle!” says Marcus. “Being sponsored by the same organization that the artist you manage helps raise funding and awareness for — it’s incredible. If anyone ever doubts the validity of a sponsorship program, OneChild is the reason I’m here and I’m beyond grateful to Selah for their diligence and constant support on behalf of children like me.”

After more than 500,000,000 streams, 4 million albums sold, and 8 Dove Awards, Selah continues to provide lustrous, gorgeously uplifting, and delectably tranquil music to their listeners – music especially beneficial during the present unprecedented period of COVID-19, social unrest, and political tension.

“Step Into My Story” encourages listeners to experience “selah” – pause, rest from anxiety, and immerse themselves in the stillness of serenity as the music continues.

Randy Radic, Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen-name of John Lee Brook. Former music contributor at Huff Post.

