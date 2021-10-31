Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Breast Cancer Awareness 🎀 Month

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

    Lauren K. Clark, Lauren K. Clark hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Currently based in Cairo, Egypt, she is a lover of travel, studying different languages, the arts, and more!

    Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, Lauren K. Clark came to Cairo, Egypt for her graduate studies in Gender & Women's Studies/Migration and Refugee Studies. A writer, published in 6 countries, project coordinator, working with refugee/migrant children, and just enjoying the magic and power of life. The world of theater is her therapy, and the performing arts lavishes her world! Enthralled with the mysteries of the Universe, and all the beauties, Creation has to offer.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Put a Pink Ribbon on It – and Then Do More

    by Gillian Kline
    Community//

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month – 10 nonprofits that deserve your support

    by Abhishek Humbad
    Community//

    It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and…

    by Ilana Frenkel Kearns
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.