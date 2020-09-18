Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Breaking Through Your Resistance

Our comfort zone keeps us small and fearful. Breaking through that resistance is extremely empowering.

Do you feel shy about putting yourself on video? Or self-conscious about presenting online? Does that keep you from the big opportunities that you want? Our comfort zone can be a cage that keeps us small and fearful. Breaking through resistance requires focused effort, but is extremely empowering.

I’m very private and always shut my camera for webinars. I’m self-conscious when I’m not groomed. I don’t want strangers looking into my private home space. For longer webinars, I don’t have my game face on and don’t want people to see that.

Yesterday, I joined a webinar where everyone had their cameras turned on. Although I wasn’t made-up, I grudgingly complied. Then, to my horror we’re asked to stand up and dance with the camera turned on.

Some people are ok doing this. Not me.

Break that Resistance 

I’m not shy of the camera, and I love dancing. However, doing both makes me feel “exposed” and looking stupid. I dread that.

But I broke through my resistance and…danced.

30 seconds in, I enjoyed it! I even threw in silly dance moves and felt carefree and childlike.

Cracking that wall of self-consciousness released the self-judgement that I must always look composed. This feeling of lightness and freedom stayed with me for the rest of the day. Today, I had no qualms about dancing with abandon on camera.

We all have very strong reasons for our resistance that limits our growth.

Taking The First Step

Changing our behaviours is difficult. These were formed through years of conditioning, and maintained because of our beliefs. They served us before, but may not be useful now. By consciously engaging our mental, physical and emotional energies consistently, that helps us to summon the fortitude to make those changes.

This requires will and effort, so start with small things like trying a new flavor that you were resistant to.

It’s through uncomfortable situations and challenges that we’re able to grow so I’ve been priming myself mentally to embrace discomfort in my growth journey. I set the intention for this. This would help me change unwanted habits, and I’ve deliberately taken on a variety of uncomfortable situations to stretch my mental boundaries.

I’ve also been managing my emotional baseline to be calm and optimistic. I stayed away from people who were driven by conflict or insecurities and focused on simple things that feel emotionally good, like playing with pets, gardening and helping others. I spent more time on breath mediations to harness my core of stability.

Finally when I committed myself to the action, I threw my shoulders back, took a deep breath and used the exhale energy to propel myself into dancing with the camera on. It’s the same way the exhale breath helps us to go deeper into a yoga stretch.

Empowering Our Growth

This seemingly small step is a big win for me. It’s not about leaving my camera on during a webinar. It’s about letting my guard down to be silly, have fun and allow creativity and joy in. That has pushed my comfort zone boundaries out a little bit more.

Our strong reasons for the resistance may not serve us anymore, so it’s truly empowering to overcome them. That gives us momentum towards more growth.

What are yours, and how did you break through your resistance?

Georgina Chang, Public Speaking and Communication Coach & Mentor

Georgina is a well-known radio and television personality and recognised across South East Asia, India and the Middle East as a presenter on Channel V and ESPN StarSports.

Her senior executive roles focused on promoting radio and television celebrities and honed her intuitive flair for transforming personalities into stars.

With a proven track record of coaching top talents to sharpen their competitive edge, Georgina has a new purpose in empowering entrepreneurs and executives by building their confidence and skills to speak convincingly to their different audiences.

She believes in the connection of mind, body and soul to achieve personal success, and loves learning new stuff, dark chocolate, yoga and talking to her edible plants before eating them.

www.georginachang.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

