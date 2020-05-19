Breaking the cycle

We once lived in a fast paced society, flying by the seat of our pants with no time to sleep, sit down for meals, or look each other in the eye when talking.

This way of life brought an onslaught of feelings for many people such as anxiety, fear, restlessness, discontent, distress and even guilt for not doing enough, having no time at all to get anything done and an inability to keep up.

If you find yourself starting to slip into this situation. Id like to offer some assistance. First, Identify if you begin engaging in unhealthy behaviors that offer only the most immediate relief. Ask yourself, is this relief temporary? Once it wears off, does it leave your body, mental state, nervous system and relationships feeling imbalanced and disconnected? Meaning, even after you’ve used your means of coping, the original painful feeling is still there, only now, multiplied.

Second, become aware of the cycle before you are swept away in it. This is how one usually plays out. It starts with a stressful situation or trigger that causes emotional distress. The brain immediately responds by searching for a way to escape as quickly as possible, so a person reaches for something…anything…that provides temporarily relief to anesthetize the pain (such as drinking or drugs or emotional overeating or self harm or avoidance for example). This causes even more unwanted feelings such as shame, low self esteem, self attack, judgement and guilt. So you return to the only way of dealing that you know how, desperately searching for more relief and find yourself caught in a vicious spiral with no way out.

This is where we can create a new normal. One that is built on the foundation of moving slowly and staying present and connected to yourself. Making the time to reconnect to your body and begin to ask yourself how you are feeling and where do these emotions live within your body. This will tune you in and the more you begin to feel into that, you will intuitively know how to handle situations. Feeling the feelings is an important step in breaking any cycle. Our bodies speak to us in sensations and the soul uses feelings to communicate the truth of what exists inside of this miraculous vessel we call our physical homes.

We have all experienced what it was like before the universal pause button was pressed. We’ve been living in more uncertainty than ever before. The key to overcoming these moments of suffering is to create a way to manage life on life’s terms. Welcome and allow your feelings to surface. Hold them in your hands. Touch the pain. Explore the depths of those emotions. We should not be expected to be happy all the time, because we are wired to experience the full range of emotion. However, knowing your triggers and aiming to utilize healthy coping mechanisms (such as EFT, Meditation, Exercise, Yoga, writing, breath work, therapy, etc) can rewire your brain to set you up for long term victories with your mental, emotional, physical and even spiritual health.