Breaking Stereotypes: A Fashion Designer from India Thrives in America

The United States of America is the land of the free, where opportunities skyrocket for its inhabitants. The USA being a global powerhouse in terms of governance and economy, continues to open myriad opportunities for the American people. It is true being a qualified professional can mean a series of benefits for you and your career because the country’s laws and policies are carefully designed for people who work and constantly add value.

That is pretty much the American Dream, which the citizens are inspired by and constantly pursue. In America, you are likely to find local but a whole diverse community mixed up of different ethnicities, racial, religious, and social backgrounds. The country unites them all on one map, and no matter who you are and no matter where you are originally from, you are meant for success if you put your foot on the pedestal.

There are a vast number of stories of people who came to America as immigrants and are well recognized in the country for their vast contributions. Being American citizens, the immigrants continue to play a resounding role in spinning the wheel of the US economy, pushing the country well above all other progressing countries in Asia and Europe.

America prides itself on its immigrants, some of the most respectable people gathered from around the world. These immigrants have taken hold of a great number of institutions and even Congress and Senate. However, there is a major stereotype regarding the Indian community, which migrates to the United States. It is a fact that most Indian people pursue education and occupations in sectors like medical science, business, law, and economics.

There is a scant number of Indian immigrants in Arts and Humanities. This is because the Indian people belong to a culture where arts and all its divisions are not considered equal to STEM and Business or Law. Most young people in India constantly face society’s pressure to pursue careers in the most populated occupational sectors.

On the other hand, the arts and humanities sectors are continuously depleted of male professionals. The local Indian men tend to not find enough support to pursue careers or have aspirations to be artists, designers, etc. back in India.

However, with the progression of liberal ideals, the mainstream cultural norms are slowly taking off the Indian society. A remarkable example is Kaushal Vishukumar, a decorated designer from South India who is now based in the United States. Vishukumar, as a designer, has earned both local and international accolades for his work and has collaborated with a vast number of noteworthy names in the fashion fraternity across the United States.

The fashion designer holds the iconic O-1 non-immigrant visa which is issued to individuals with an exceptional ability and achievements in arts, science, education, business, or athletics.

Career Highlights of Kaushal Vishukumar in the USA

December 15th, 2019 – He was a featured designer for a show organized by Jackie Hill in Jackson Convention Complex, Jackson, Mississippi.

December 14th – An interview in a TV channel JSU TV by Rob, the presenter in MS e Center at Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi.

November 15th, 2019 – As a designer where he showcased his collection at a funding rising gala event in Delarey Beach, Florida which was an event called 65 Roses. It is an event organized to raise funds for cystic fibrosis, organized by Jessie and Heather Wimberley.

October 23rd, 2019 – Vishukumar was a guest speaker at the National Institute of Engineering in India. He shared his inspirational story with the students at a gathering of about 1,000 people.

September 3rd, 2019 – NAVIKA, 5th World Kannada summit, Vishukumar was one of the Judges for a beauty pageant organized during this summit. He was also a designer and show director for a fashion show during this summit.

June 24th, 2019 – Presenter and Moderator of a panel discussion organized my MAICA & AANAK events, covered by media outlet South Florida Media Networks.

May 12th, 2019 – Knoxville Fashion Week, showcased his collection held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 29th, 2019 – The Release Experience Fashion Show organized by Lashley for fundraising event, a nonprofit organization held in Jackson, Mississippi.

April 14th, 2019 – Magnifique Fashion Show by Vitoria Henley, showcased Vishukumar’s collection. He was also a Judge in the same event held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

January 26th, 2019 – Magnifique fashion by Victoria Henley, showcases his collection. He was also a judge during an event held in Callaway Gardens, Georgia, Atlanta.

2018 – Virginia Men’s Fashion Week Virginia

2018 – Mister Model International Pageant – Miami Men’s Fashion Week

2018 – New York Fashion Week – Clavon Leonard

2017 – Mysore Open Street Fashion Show

2017 – Mysore Fashion Utsava

Breaking stereotypes: KV

Vishukumar recently filed a trademark for his brand KV, which is symbolic of his success as a designer. He remains an ideal for the revolutionary concept of young Indian men taking an interest in arts and fashion and pursuing careers with an adamant focus for success.

Back in India, Vishukumar is a popular name for his state-of-the-art designs and fashion and as a young professional who is already looked by a great number of young adults who also want to break free of the conservative societal norms. The designer remains a source of inspiration for the people of India.

Kaushal Vishukumar is en route an exciting career journey with futuristic prospects taking place as he steers in his career, learning every step of the way from his surroundings and striving to be better than yesterday.