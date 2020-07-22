Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Breaking and Rebuilding

The Cost of Making Ego Driven Career Choices.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

They were beautiful. My daughter knows how to pick the best bouquets. Different colors, some oddly petaled, and tiny fillers of all varieties tucked within, hiding behind folded leaves. But she always manages to include a few roses, my favorite. I mean, who doesn’t like roses? Little love letters on stems.

I knew exactly which vase I wanted for them. It had been my mother’s. It held so many flowers from her garden when I was a kid, I couldn’t begin to count them, even then. I plucked it from its dedicated space in the glass-front cabinet and set it gently on the counter. I wasn’t paying attention, a common fault of mine, and I whirled round to whisk the flowers to the sink. They just brushed against the vase. I helplessly watched it teeter there, and in a last-minute decision to reach out and steady it, instead I knocked it off onto the floor. Pieces of a prized possession everywhere. Just like that.

With tears welling up quickly, my daughter reminded me of Kintsukuroi, something she had spoken to me often about, the beauty of broken things. The vase could be repaired and still be lovely. But I didn’t have any gold. All I had was glue. It would have to be good enough. Even though it slowly regained its shape  to dry overnight, it was no consolation knowing it would never be able to fulfill its purpose again, to simply hold water.

I got broken. I didn’t see it coming because once again, I wasn’t paying attention. Funny how that works.

It was my dream job at a technology company. A Cinderella story about a farm girl who worked her way up with only a high school education. This was to be the last wrung in my career and then I would retire and live happily ever after. We all know how happily ever after goes.

The position was high visibility, and the Sr. VP had his sites on me. It had superhero written all over it, if I could pull it off. Great for the ego. But I’d made a miscalculation. Nothing could have prepared me for the toll the stress would take on me. I looked down and pieces of my future were everywhere. Just like that. It ended June 4th 2018. I will never forget it, because I checked into an outpatient therapy program the same day.

I was going to have to rebuild. I could put myself back together. Still I knew I didn’t have any gold, I only had hope. It would have to be good enough, and it was. Though I will never fulfill the purpose I thought I would, I’m writing this from a desk that I haven’t set at for two years. I’m still the person I always was, but now I’ve gained a greater goal that I could’ve gotten no other way. To use the courage I found from breaking and rebuilding. I’m paying attention now.

    Becky Millard, Technology Professional - Retired

    Becky is a life long writer and storyteller. Currently, she resides in Charleston, SC where she's lived for the past eight years. She grew up on a farm in rural Iowa during the 60's and gained a unique perspective on life and the tricks it plays.

    She believes her writing can bring enjoyment and encouragement to others, while allowing her to share her favorite creative outlet. She's also an accomplished singer and artist. Becky has been a Contributor on HuffPost and has had various pieces she's written published in online magazines.

    After a two year hiatus, she's ready to start writing again.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Life Lessons From Flowers + a Mosaic Vase

    by Angela Guzman
    Well-Being//

    Parenting Faux Pas — Just Stop Already

    by joelene wolfe
    Community//

    WHAT DOES A FRENCH CAFE HAVE TO DO WITH SHATTERING LIMITATIONS?

    by Dima Ghawi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.