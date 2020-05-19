“Breakfast is important.” with Fitness Expert Marshall Weber

I can’t stress how important breakfast is, it’s been very interesting to see how many people think they’re not human, and that they don’t need breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal, I don’t care what diet, fad, or meal plan you’re on, you need to be eating breakfast.

Marshall Weber is the co-owner of Jack City Fitness in Boise, ID. Though he is the head of Jack City, don’t think of Weber as some hands-off type. He ensures that his fitness center runs based on his unique, results-based philosophies of fitness and he strives to make sure that all JCF’s clients reach their personal fitness goals. Given his many certifications and his own experience as an elite athlete, Weber knows as good as anyone how to get a client on the right path toward their desired outcomes. He believes in his approach so strongly that he’s tailored the entirety of Jack City Fitness toward personal and personalized training.

Weber holds certifications from the National Strength & Conditioning Association and the National Association of Sports Medicine, on top of being a certified CrossFit and StrongFirst Kettlebell instructor.

In addition to leading a team of coaches at his success-focused gym, Marshall is seeking degrees in Exercise Science and Marketing with a minor in Psychology. He is a Certified Personal Trainer with particular knowledge in the fields of youth exercise and sports medicine, meaning that he’s adept at both achieving desired fitness outcomes and preventing injury. When Weber creates a program, he keeps in mind that everyone is different regardless of what science or statistics may say. This helps him find correct and safe ways to help individuals of all ages achieve their goals.

Thank you for joining us! Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Ifirst got involved in fitness and wellness out of both a physical and mental necessity.

Physically I was shorter than most so I needed to increase my strength, power, agility and overall size (width) to be competitive in the high contact sport of hockey. Not to mention my primary role in hockey put an increased importance for me to be able to hand out hits and take them without injury. With this passion in hockey and the highest level of physical condition possible, I sought out professional coaching from every source imaginable. Upon retiring from my hockey career, I dedicated myself as a student. Taking all my experience, and the intelligence from my numerous coaches, and began searching out for certifications to increase my knowledge base to better help others in the fitness industry achieve their goals.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

As my wife says, the roller coaster of owning a business is not something most people are meant for. Although I cannot pinpoint one story that stands out the most, the everyday perks and pitfalls of ownership Or something I would never trade or wish upon anyone else 🙂 it’s a definite love and learn lifestyle lor something I would never trade or wish upon anyone else 🙂 it’s a definite love and learn lifestyle!!!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first opened my location that was extremely small I purchased about $30,000 worth of equipment, one of those pieces of equipment was literally used one or two times. It was a neck strengthening machine. At the time I thought it was the coolest investment I was so excited to use it, once it arrived it was the biggest waste of money and space. I Have since learned how much a waste of time exercise machines are, if you truly want to get strong, mobile, healthy, any of the above you need to focus on three weights and don’t let machines fake you into thinking they’re helping you.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’ve been to fitness facilities all over the country, not a single facility that I am aware of takes it as a personal responsibility to keep people coming back to the gym as much as we do. We invest in a full-time Accountability Coach and have based our entire business on making sure people come back to the gym. Our team has done nothing but grow and conquer the industry’s common practice of treating people like a barcode and hoping they never come back, our gym Partnership are something that’s drastically change in the industry and I think will overtake most gym memberships in the near future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Do you have 30 to 45 minutes of time for me to brainstorm and properly articulate the blessings that have traveled to us through family, friends, and even strangers throughout this process? We do have a wall of fame in the gym that has a few individuals that stood out along our continued growth process, Steve Neighbors, Scott and Kathleen Weber, evilest limited partnership, and the Taylor family. All of the above were equally as important to our beginning and continued ability to help people.

We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The three main issues that prevent people from taking the information we all know is lack of accountability. If you just had someone to articulate your goals and hold you accountable towards what you want to achieve, like our facility does, you would have 110% more results because you’re at least saying these things out loud and have to come back and prove you did it or did not do it and reap the consequences or benefits.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1. I can’t stress how important breakfast is, it’s been very interesting to see how many people think they’re not human, and that they don’t need breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal, I don’t care what diet, fad, or meal plan you’re on, you need to be eating breakfast.

2. As previously stated you need to find someone that can properly guide you through your health journey, that has no biased and is willing to guide you in a different way than they themselves went to get the goals they were looking to achieve. Basically anyone that’s looking to mentor you need to have an open mind to an alternative way, there’s not one cent way to get results or to become healthy, make sure your mentor has an open mind.

3. I think the benefits of reading every day are tremendous for everyone’s mental health and overall well-being. Increasing your knowledge by reading books is something that most people overlook once they leave school.

4. Cold showers. You are human, and you are waterproof, get over your emotions and let your body decompress through a mental strength activity and overcome a short term discomfort for long-term relief. Don’t live in excuses, live in reality and get your butt in some cold water.

5. Stress and anxiety is one of the largest epidemics today in our society. I believe nutrition and exercise are the easiest ways to improve these. But if you’re too lazy to change your lifestyle or get your butt off the couch, then you need to start forgiving the people around you and move on from yesterday‘s problems. Science has proven The impacts of stress and anxiety on the body is similar to that of exercise but without any of the positive benefits. Too many people live their life in anger and resentment because of what people did to them in the past, this only hurts you because you will not forgive and move on, this does not hurt the people who did the wrong. It may sound strange but by letting go of the past you can live a new life in the future.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

1. Increased in overall state of well-being. That being said you’re becoming a better person when you’re more active, so if you don’t like anything about your life, apply exercise to your daily routine and chances are whatever you dislike will probably go away.

2. Everyone wants to be smarter, and especially when people are taking tests or exams, they think they should drop the exercise and that studying is more important than anything. But in reality when you exercise you increase blood flow which increases your overall stimulus to the brain, making you a smarter person and more receptive to information that you’re trying to download. Long story short you become smarter by being more active.

3. Last but not least please stop running. Running is such a high stress exercise for the body, it’s basically worthless in my opinion. When people tell me that they run 5 to 10 miles a day all I do is cringe inside and think of all of the cortisol and negative side effects that I have read about scientifically due to overuse in long-term runners. If you really want to get healthy and live a long life, pick up some weight and move it around, bodyweight movements have a purpose here and there but overall your body has mastered its own weight and is ready for something heavier to create a safer structure. As you get older there are more scientific benefits to resistance training, please don’t go slam your feet into the pavement, pick up some weights and stick around to meet your grandkids.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

1. Squat, which is something you do every single day, but add some weight to it so you can increase your capacity to stand up and sit down. Statistically once you are unable to stand up on your own out of a seated position you have less than five years to live. Increase your capacity and increase your lifespan

2. Deadlift, because every time you pick something off the ground if you don’t know proper deadlifts form then chances are you’re picking things up incorrectly. Eventually you’ll stop wanting to pick things off the ground, oriole tell yourself that deadlifts are bad because they hurt your back. But chances are you’re doing your dad lives in correctly and you need to hire a coach who is proficient in the different mechanical advantages to specific body types and how hinging/dead lifting is an elementary movement into existence. Oh, and add some weight to that movement as well

3. I am a firm believer that the upper body will not build restrictions or imbalances unless you have some aesthetic goals, so is my third movement I would suggest that you avoid looking in the mirror and doing any type of upper body movement with the goal of making yourself bigger. Building a bigger upper body is something that can easily be done by stimulating your lower body. 75% of your growth hormone and testosterone is not released in the upper body until the lower body has gone through a strenuous resistance training routine. Long story short if you build your lower body into a strong trunk, your branches will also grow.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

When you first start something new, involving physical activity, your body goes into an alarm state for at least the first 2 to 3 weeks. That means your intensity does not matter. Put your ego in your locker, or leave it at the door, if you try to go as hard as you did in high school or when you were previously an athlete, or if you go as hard as you want trying to lose the weight you’ve gained the past 30 years, you’re going to burn yourself out the beginning and not reach your goal at the end. When your body is in the alarm stay the first 2 to 3 weeks, adaptation becomes a minimal thing, so stick it for the longshot and find a routine and intensity that you can recover from.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

The simple and smartest answer to this question is that diets don’t work. Find a lifestyle that you enjoy and live it to the fullest.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

15 invaluable laws of growth by John Maxwell. Single-handedly change the way I live every day, I recommend it to anyone looking to become a better person and help the people around them live to their full capacity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Proverbs 3:5–6, trust in the Lord with all of your heart, and in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.

This verse has helped guide me in the toughest times and the most blessed moments of my life, I give all the glory to God, and rely on him for my strength. If you don’t see a greater good in everything you do then nothing will ever be good enough, and happiness will never find your soul.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Jesus :))