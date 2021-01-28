Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Break up with your Broken Home

Someone I know (not a client, not yet anyway!) moved house during lockdown. She was excited for a fresh start.

It’s some years since her divorce but the financials had taken forever and although she was miserable there, she stayed on in the marital home until it had to be sold.

Her stuff went into storage for a couple of months and she visited friends while the purchase of her new place completed. In that time she met someone new, found a job she loved and was relaxed and happy.

Since she settled into her new home things haven’t been so rosy;

·      Made redundant

·      Relationship with kids strained

·      New guy ghosted her

·      Parents came for a night and are still there three months later (she gave up her bed and sleeps on the couch)

·      She broke her foot

·      and unsurprisingly she is struggling with anxiety and depression

So what happened? 

Why the massive swing from happy to dire?

The day she walked into her beautiful new bijou home, all the stuff from the marital home arrived back from storage.

The enormous sofa, the three massive flat screen TVs, the books, DVDs and CDs, the marital bed, the photos, the desk she was sitting at when she realised her husband was unfaithful, pictures which had adorned the walls of her (much larger) former home.

All the memories, triggers and hurt from her past came back to live with her and it’s all pretty desperate and painful to watch. She’s aged ten years in six months. Like many people who feel they’ve lost out in a divorce, she is determined to hold tight to everything she has left and that’s been reinforced by losing her job.

Knowing her ex is enjoying life to the full with his new girlfriend is kicking her while she’s down.

So why don’t I help her? 

Her friends are frantic to get me involved, wanted to book a consultation and pay my fees as a gift to her. 

I said ‘Sorry no.’ Until someone asks to work with me, I stand back.

You see, this amazing lady has to want to bring me in – it has to be her decision. And when she does, her 2021 will have an infinitely brighter outcome than she expects!

    Suzanne Roynon

    Suzanne Roynon, Interiors Therapy Expert and Award Winning Author at InteriorsTherapy.com

    Suzanne Roynon is a speaker, award-winning author and Interiors Therapist based in Hertfordshire, UK.

In 2019, national newspaper features about her powerful new Interiors Therapy method explained how a home could be a ‘Manrepeller’ or ‘Womanrepeller’ preventing the occupant from enjoying a healthy, balanced, loving relationship.

The articles became click-bait worldwide, generating media interest, interviews and an international client base. The need for Interiors Therapy in hundreds of thousands of homes became abundantly clear.

Interiors Therapy is about so much more than relationships - as the tension, frustration and anxiety which encompassed homes, individuals and families showed during the Covid19 Lockdown.  With Interiors Therapy every home can benefit from boosting the good vibes for the people who live there.

What you see on Netflix with #TidyingupwithMarieKondo and #GetOrganized with #TheHomeEdit (and so much more!)  is available to you with Interiors Therapy.

Combining 20 years of practical experience, coaching, energy therapies and a sprinkling of Feng Shui, Interiors Therapy is a dynamic five-step process developed by Suzanne to achieve clarity about the impact of possessions, clear stagnation, create transformation, invite a flow of new opportunities and maximise the Law of Attraction.

In addition to speaking and teaching, Suzanne delivers an online Interiors Therapy Masterclass programme. She offers one-to-one consultations for clients in the UK and Europe and online further afield.
