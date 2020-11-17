Break Up with Social Media on an Adventure Holiday

Most of 2020 has been spent online. Without being able to meet people and needing to work from home due to the pandemic, being online has become the norm. But this can cause problems when we really need to switch off, especially from social media. Social media can cause us additional stress and anxiety in our lives, so it is important to have time away from it. A great way to do this is with an adventure holiday.

In this article, we will show you some great ideas for adventure holidays you can go on and how a social media detox during this holiday will benefit you.

Skiing

The snowy scenery would make the perfect environment for a holiday away from the world. You could even make it educational and book onto some ski instructor courses and come back with a new qualification as well as the usual souvenirs.

Spending time skiing or snowboarding down the slopes can take your mind off the world. Ski sports can also have a great effect on your health with only an hour’s worth of activity burning up to 600 calories.

This would be a great trip for the whole family to turn their phones off and enjoy the snow. Reconnect with the family by hiring a chalet and sit and have family meals in front of a roaring fire.

Scuba diving

For those of us who are dreaming of the sun, scuba diving would be the perfect activity holiday for you. Scuba diving can bring you various mental and physical health benefits all while enjoying the beautiful flora and fauna of the deep blue sea. The water can be a great adventurous activity if you struggle with your joints too, as the water helps strengthen your muscles without the stress physical activity can sometimes cause on the joints.

Rock climbing

Rock climbing is an exhilarating activity that is not for the faint-hearted. It can be done all over the world, so the destination is really up to you! Usually, the climbing will be done on either a mountainside or a natural rock-climbing location. Surprisingly, rock climbing can be a great way to relax your muscles. You might be tense at first, but after some practise you will realise that your muscles need to be relaxed in order to improve your technique. It is also a great way to concentrate the mind, as you have to be aware of what is around you and what your next move is – you don’t have time to stress out factors in the outside world.

Cycling

If you want to have an adventurous holiday but also take in the sights and cultures of a region or country, a cycling holiday is a great way to do this. Whether you fancy yourself as the next Bradley Wiggins or you are just a weekend cycler, these holidays can be a great way to bond with friends and family as you explore a new area.

Cycling builds up your stamina and improves your heart health as it gets the blood pumping around the body. However, something you may have not known is that cycling has been shown to produce certain hormones in the brain which cause happiness and positive thoughts. It’s the perfect offline way to counter any online blues!

Taking a break from your phone

Putting your phone down, turning off your notifications and getting outside can be one of the best things you can do in this day and age. Not only does it help your mental health it, but it can allow you to take more notice of the world around you, whether this is making memories with the kids on one of these activity holidays mentioned or reconnecting with your partner.

Getting out of the cycle of constantly checking social media can break a vicious cycle of comparing yourself to everyone else online, which is silently damaging your mental health.

On average, a person spends more than two hours a day on social media. Imagine what else you could be doing in that time? More sporting activities, maybe?

