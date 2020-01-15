Break the Walls of Desperation to Enjoy Your Life

You have the potential to achieve what you want, and you are making the best efforts to do so, but you are not reaching them. Something is undoubtedly stopping you. You get frustrated and give up in the end. Have you ever thought of why it happens so? Things never happen without reasons, and it does have a purpose. Low self-esteem can be a cause for keeping you from fulfilling goals.

The worse you feel about who you are and what you do, the less motivation you will have, and this is the point from where negative thoughts begin to flash across your mind, and soon you get into a vicious circle of negativity. Rejection, failure and criticism are part of life. You can withstand them if your self-esteem is higher. It acts as a shield to prevent you from going into the world of gloom. People with higher admiration for themselves are less vulnerable to sadness and frustration, compared to those who have low self-esteem. Here is what you can do.

Shrug off negativity

“Whatever you think and feel creates everything that happens to you and that you experience in your life.”

The first rule to live a better life is to choose your thoughts wisely. Frustration, anxiety and worries tend to chase you because negative thoughts evoke them. “I am a loser”, “I cannot do it”, “Life is hell”, such negative thoughts weaken motivation, spirit, dedication and positivity. It is paramount that you believe your ability. It would be best if you are confident that what you are doing is right and it will help you achieve your goals. Try to stay away from negativity.

What to do when negative thoughts hit your mind:

Do not chase them. Do not think about them.

Try to remember a good event of your life that made you happy.

Avoid jumping to conclusions just because things seem wrong superficially.

Value your principles

Of course, everything is essential in life – money, relations, work – but you must choose your beliefs when you have to choose between them. Many people do not mind compromising with their principles to achieve something in life, which can be money, luxury and fame, but it gives you pleasure for a short time. Sooner or later, your conscience will start criticising you. Your guilt-ridden soul will not let you enjoy life.

Understand that nobody is perfect

Setting unrealistic goals is one of the significant reasons for low self-confidence. A sense of accomplishment is crucial to boost your esteem, which is possible if you set a realistic goal. However, sometimes people fail to build this sense because they look for perfection. Remember that nobody is perfect, and it is impossible to achieve the state of perfection.

Stop comparing yourself with others

Seeing people on social media basking in the warmth of the sun seems to be very good. You may also like to have this kind of life. You may want to be as rich as your friends and neighbours. Finding them in a better situation, you may feel desperate and glum. Just because you know the one side of the story, it does not mean what you think is reality.

Nobody would like to tell you about grievances. Nobody would like to discuss their financial problems, health issues, family separation and other problems. So, you do not need to conclude without knowing the full story. You should be satisfied with what you have. Your financial situation will not improve at all by comparing it. So why do it? Instead, you should seek ways to make more money and turn to lenders to take out 1000 Pound loan for bad credit with direct lenders.

Patience is virtue

Though you need to be positive with what you do, you cannot throw caution to the wind. Do not make precipitously. Evaluate the outcomes of your action and patiently wait for the things if you have given your best.

Self-esteem is not a kind of thing that people will help you get it. This thing lies in you, so you need to know about it. This quality is yours, so do not let anything harm it. Before you expect others to give you respect, you need to give respect to yourself.