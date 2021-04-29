Break the Silence

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!

Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



Last Friday’s guest on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald global radio/podcast show is one I will not soon forget…in fact…it is one I will always fondly remember. The empowered, emotionally intelligent, empathic, Liz Porter, shone brightly amidst the underlying fragility; detectable in anyone’s voice when old wounds of the past are reopened, revisited, exposed and put on display for the rest of the world to hear. Liz rose to the challenge of living fearlessly with me, the global listening audience, and the podcast subscribers, in spite of the ‘fight flight freeze’ internal mechanism that automatically kicks in within each of us, when gripped with the intensified feeling of fear bubbling to the surface. Not surprisingly, Liz stepped into her personal power, and owned her story. Instead of abandoning ship, Liz, being the true warrior she is…gifted the listening audience with the ability to empower themselves so as to also empower others. Remarkable!



Vulnerability in and of itself is an intrinsic muscle which only ever stands to deepen; if courageously honed. One choosing to be vulnerable with self and with others; aids as a universal conduit for enriching and for enhancing the collective healing journey. Electing to heal ourselves first and foremost as the priority, then enables us to successfully and to effectively heal others, thus providing, and thereby enacting – – the ‘walking-the-talk’ demonstration for how possible it is for any of us to truly transform our lives. Creating and co-creating a win-win scenario, whereby affording the collective with an equal opportunity in which to also reap the intrinsic benefits for paying it forward and for being of altruistic service to others…is a…HUMANITY POWER PLAY WITH NO DOWNSIDE!



Liz has not allowed the pain or the traumas of her past to define her. She has not given herself permission for allowing anything of her backstory to potentially cripple her spirit, or to hinder her future, or to deprive herself of openly embracing any prospective opportunity. Liz choosing to remain consciously woke in her newfound life has transformed internal darkness into emitted brightness. The story of Liz’s ‘yesterday’s’ has profoundly been re-written and infused with catalytic meaning and healing-filled purpose. Liz has achieved this by writing a Memoir. Regardless of the duration of time it took for Liz to complete this daunting task from beginning to end…Liz manifested the actualization of the book itself into tangible fruition. Liz prevailed and persevered through the emotionally arduous undertaking and the often agonizing process for what is often true of any author; particularly in the specific writing of a Memoir. BRAVO, LIZ!!!



When the sole purpose or the sole intent of any said individual for having experienced (a) significant trauma in their lives is to essentially educate others, is to raise the level of collective consciousness, is to elevate macro-level awareness, is to infuse hope, is to assist others with their own healing ascension, is to teach, is to share, to inspire, to eradicate shame, to unburden, or to bring people out of a sphere of isolation – – and by doing so, invites others into the safety net of offered unity and solidarity for not having to go it alone. Light healers such as Liz; literally and figuratively save lives. They are the uplifters, the soul-stirrers and the restorative spirits who care enough about their fellow brothers and sisters to spread the altruistic wealth! This is how I perceive and characterize Liz Porter. These are the core reasons for why I respect and admire Liz Porter. Thank you, Liz for being exactly who you are! I value you as a woman…as a fellow author…as a servant leader…and as a pure hearted human being! It is the Liz Porters’ of this world, who truly do make a difference…who catalyze change…and who are brave enough to initiate taking the first step toward wanting to do so. Your light is bright our friend! Keep Shining!



On behalf of Liz Porter and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our deepest gratitude to you for additionally taking the time to listen to our in depth conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link. For anyone wishing to take the conversation beyond this brilliant forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour and our equal pleasure to further connect with you in whichever way you may deem to be a suitable fit! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

Who is Liz Porter?!?

Liz Porter is Canadian, eh?!



She has been working since she was fifteen years old, but spent most of her career in the corporate world, first as a cubicle slave and then as a corner office paper pusher.



Blah!



The economic crash in 2008 proved to be a pivotal time in Liz’s life. A lot of material things were lost, but in hindsight, much more was gained. Getting laid off at age forty eight, started a surge of soul searching. It led to a deeper dive into Liz’s entrepreneurial spirit – a side of her that laid dormant due to a lack of self-confidence.



Liz found the Network Marketing Industry a great alternative to the 9-5 grind and spent seven years honing a new skill set whilst also travelling.



The side effects of working with all those new like-minded people was again life-changing and positive for Liz.

Liz knew she was on the right path.



A new mentor pointed Liz towards God, which led to her writing a memoir. It is about her repressed ten year marriage to an abuser, in a story format. The process was cathartic, and she emerged a better version of herself.



The experience of self-publishing led Liz to Medium – a blogging site, where she found her true passion.

Unfortunately, a second marriage to a cop went wrong after nearly twenty years because he couldn’t keep his zipper zipped.



The death of Liz’s father opened her eyes further to how fragile our lives are.



Sometimes Liz wonders if the tough stuff she endured early in life was preparation for the second half of her journey.



But she is certain that her real purpose is to empower others with their own journey, and thereby her pen merely operates as the tool in which to make that happen.