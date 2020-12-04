Braylon Creighton: “Trust your intuition”

I would say that one of the best success habits is visualization. Visualizing your success, achievements, and events are key to victory in the modern world. Visualization gives you immense amounts of clarity, and further brings your desires to fruition. By visualizing your desires every day, and getting into the feeling of how it feels to have that thing which you would love to manifest or achieve, you consistently get into the receptive mode, letting that which you desire flow into your reality faster and easier than ever before!

Braylon lives in Silicon Valley in Northern California with his two brothers, mother, and father, and one-eyed rescue puppy. He is an upcoming 9th-grade student. His current YouTube name is The Creature Preacher. Braylon films hands-on videos with different organisms in a variety of environments! Braylon has had a passion for all living creatures since he can remember. His mom recently came across a video of Braylon teaching the viewers and his little brother all about how earthworms are great for the compost. He continues to be inspired by his two favorite wildlife explorers, Jonathan Bird and Coyote Peterson.

Braylon strives to teach and show people how cool and interesting all organisms are, and that we do not to have to be disgusted by them, but instead that we can appreciate them. As a vegetarian, he believes people will have a better appreciation for living things if they understand them better. He loves to be out in the field being led by his curiosity and hopes to do lots of traveling in the near future. He is also a yet to be an author, as he is currently writing a new book about being a deliberate creator of your reality by using the Law of Attraction. He is also currently planning a documentary about the Mojave Desert.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

So the very first spark of my career was a big family trip to Hawaii. I was so excited because I hadn’t been to the islands in eight years (I was only five then!). When I arrived, it ended up being one of the best experiences of my life…so far! We went snorkeling in an incredible reef at Molokini Crater. As I swam, I could see the vibrant and colorful fish beneath my feet, a moray eel weaving in and out of the rocks, parrotfish taking bites out of incredible corals, and a beautiful black triggerfish swarming our boat, plucking algae from the side of it. There were colorful reefs, delicious food, fire and hula dancers, and my awesome cousins to play with. I had an absolute blast! It was absolutely everything that anyone could ever want on a trip.

When I left Maui, it was one of the worst feelings in my entire life!I felt devastated. I had just experienced the best five days of my life, and now it was all slipping away from me as I crossed the Pacific Ocean back to my home in the Bay Area. So, I decided that I would get back to Hawai’i again, one way or another.

Little did I know, that very plane ride would inspire me to do so many great things, and share my big idea that I believe will change the world! By the time I was in my house, I was already thinking about ways to get back to the Hawaiian islands. Back then, I thought that was the only way for me to feel the way I felt in Hawai’i ever again. I asked myself how I was going to make it back, and of course, I needed money!

So, I decided to start a business called Braylon’s Bread Business selling loaves of gourmet homemade bread to customers around my city of Palo Alto. Before I knew it, I had around 800 dollars in my pocket! But, because I was selling them at 4 dollars each loaf, I had to make a lot of bread and, in turn, had a lot of stress. I often stayed up past midnight, and woke up at six a.m., only to ensure my customers were satisfied. One night, I woke up in my sleep and started to vigorously knead my covers because I thought it was dough! That’s when I knew that I was doing way too much, for far too little.

After that endeavor, I started an online business, selling phone cases. By now, I was still figuring out the whole small business thing and entrepreneurialship. As I was learning the ropes of selling phone cases through my online shop, I remembered something my mother had told me many years ago. It was something called the Law of Attraction. I recalled that it had to do with something about getting back whatever you put out into the Universe. I thought my mind might have made it up, and I had truly no idea what it really meant, but I decided to ask my mom about it. She told me that it was true, and gave me a podcast to listen to called the Think, Believe, and Manifest show by Constance Arnold. I decided to take a listen…and was confused, yet astounded!

I thought it sounded absurd that if you believe something, have a desire for it, and trust that it will come, you can have it. Sure, I was confused, but I thought that if it were really true, then my business would be booming! By then I had a very basic understanding of how the Law of Attraction actually worked and decided to apply a few principles that I had learned from the podcast along the way. On one of Constance Arnold’s podcasts, I heard a guest say that our most productive time was in the morning. Because of this, I decided only to work on my business in the morning and at no other time in the day.

Now, looking back, I see that this is absurd because whatever time you feel most pulled to do whatever it is that you want to do is when it’s time to take action on it. But these were the sorts of thoughts that were in my head at the time. Because of my still limited understanding of the Universal Laws, I only made one sale on my phone case, a sale I was proud of, but still just one.

After that, I decided to take a break from making money, especially because summer was nearing an end. During my eighth grade year, I didn’t feel all that compelled to make money but to pursue my own desires. Because of the teachings of many Law of Attraction masters, I learned that you are most successful at whatever it is that you are passionate about. At the time, I was reallygetting into biology, specifically in the tropics, so I took inspired action, and created a YouTube channel called Life in the Tropics (now called The Creature Preacher). It focused on plants and animals found all over the tropics of the world. On the channel, I would showcase artifacts that either I had found, bought, or had gotten from my uncle, who is also into that sort of thing. I explained how organisms such as banana plants, corals, seahorses, octopuses, and shark egg sacks adapt and survive in their environment. Part of the reason why I started the channel was that I actually wanted to gain knowledge about the world of organisms. I decided to do research and share this knowledge with others. From that point on, I have been consistently putting out YouTube videos about the world of creatures, and have been continuously manifesting miracles in my life, and gained an immense amount of knowledge about wildlife in the process. The Law of Attraction has changed my life for the better, and through this interview, I hope I can help change yours!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One night, I decided to meditate and visualize my success. I was working on my YouTube channel called the Creature Preacher, and was super excited about it! I couldn’t wait to share even more of my knowledge with the world about all sorts of different organisms. I decided that even though I didn’t know how anything would unfold, I would just let it flow! That very night, I came downstairs and my mom read me an email from my Uncle about a publicist, Grayce McCormick, who wanted to work with me on my Creature Preacher channel for free! I was a little surprised and a bit happy because I didn’t know how good the publicist was. The very next day, it turned out that she was bigger than I had originally thought, and had worked with many celebrities such as Jim Carrey, and Scarlett Johansson. This is just one example of how the Universe is always working miracles for you, and once you let go of the how, and allow them into your life, they will come to you like flies to sugar!

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life? Your career?

The main principles that have guided my life thus far are from the Law of Attraction. Anything regarding the creation of reality is what has guided my life. The Law of Attraction, intuition, spiritual relationships and visualization are all examples of what has guided my life, but in general, they all revolve around the knowledge and practice of Law of Attraction.

Ok. Let’s now move to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?

So my idea is more so a philosophy than an idea, but I guess you could say it is both! I believe so strongly in the Law of Attraction and manifestations, and the power that people hold. The Law of Attraction states that whatever vibration you broadcast out into the Universe, that vibration is then reflected back into your reality. Now I know this may sound complicated and a little strange to some, but let me explain. Your vibration can mean a lot of different things. (Mood, emotions, thoughts, and vibe are all other words for describing vibration, but I like the word vibration the most because it is the most specific). Essentially, the Law of Attraction means that you are the creator of your own reality! Many people go through life thinking that they are a product of their environment, or that life happens to them when in reality, life is the exact opposite. As we live our lives, we broadcast a vibration, or frequency, much like light or sound vibrations out into the Universe! These ‘vibes’ are picked up by the Source, God, or whatever you want to call it, and the Law of Attraction does all of the work. It lines up the path of least resistance in order to get that which you have broadcast, and turns it from vibration, into physical. You could essentially call this, ‘Law of Attraction’ , a mirror, which bounces right back at you, things which you cast into that mirror.

My idea is that we can use this seemingly magical Law of the Universe to our advantage, controlling what we broadcast into the Universe, and therefore controlling what we receive!

How do you think this will change the world?

By harnessing how to control the Law of Attraction, people can literally change their reality! This completely challenges most people’s perspective on life, and in fact, their realities, of course. Just imagine if everyone was consciously creating their own realities what the entire world could accomplish! We would have people passionate about what they do, everyone manifesting miracles daily, and all things working out for everybody all of the time! The Law of Attraction is incredibly powerful, yet to have the whole world harness that power would be just incredible! People would be able to achieve whatever success they could ever imagine, and there would be far less anger and sadness in the world if everybody implemented the Law of Attraction into their lives! There is so much possibility and potential in the Law of Attraction, so take my advice, and we can share this with the world!

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this idea that people should think more deeply about?

No, not in the least! The Law of Attraction says that you can manifest absolutely anything which you desire! This law already exists, and it is simply a matter of harnessing this Law of the Universe in order to achieve great things. One thing that I’ve noticed when using the Law of Attraction to manifest my desires, is that it not only works out for me but also for everybody involved. The Universe has a way of finding the path of least resistance in order to please everyone. So if harnessing the Law of Attraction allows your source/inner being to flow through you, allows total happiness, helps you to understand the true nature of who you are and your place in the world, and manifest absolutely anything and everything that you want and in everyone’s favor, then I see absolutely zero drawbacks!

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to embrace this idea? Can you tell us that story?

Really, it was Hawai’i that led to such a big change in my thinking, and in my life. Before Hawai’i, my plan for life was really just up to what others would influence me into doing. I might have become a wrestler like my dad wants, or an artist, or maybe a scientist. Who knows.

But after experiencing all that I could become from being so inspired in Hawai’i, and all the good things that I realized I was missing out on in life, I decided that I needed to make a real change.

I remember sitting by the window of the plane, imagining all of the terrible effort and hard work that lay ahead as we headed back home from our trip..and all of that leading me to absolutely nothing that I actually wanted to do! I could just imagine and see all the terrible things that were going to happen unless, of course, I made a change.

After that plane ride, and starting a series of small businesses, a sort of gradual change led me to the discovery of the Law of Attraction, and how to harness it. This was part of my journey.

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

Right now, I am actually in the middle of writing a book on the Law of Attraction, and how kids my age (teenagers) can implement this Law of the Universe into their lives. I think that this will be revolutionary, as many kids my age don’t have much literary material on the Law of Attraction that is intended for an audience such as themselves! But for widespread adoption throughout the globe, I think it is really just up to the people. Specifically, people who are into the Law of Attraction .

Personally, most of the people whom I know are into the Law of Attraction, have discovered it by others who have shared it with them. I, for example, was introduced to the Law of Attraction gradually, but my mother was really the one who shared a lot of the beginning basics with me.

Also, one of the greatest Law of Attraction masters, Esther Hicks, also discovered spirituality as well as the Law of Attraction through her husband, Jerry Hicks. Almost anybody that you ask who is into the Law of Attraction will likely tell you that they discovered it through somebody else, and I think that that is really the key to widespread adoption. As long as we keep sharing our discoveries and knowledge with each other about the subject, the more people will be involved, and the more lives the Law of Attraction can amaze!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Everything is always working out for me! Sometimes it can feel like the whole world is falling beneath your feet, and all of the wrong things are happening in your life. Even if it feels like all is lost, or your life is falling apart, simply remember that everything is constantly and consistently working out for you! There was this one year in eighth grade, where I was fed up with school, and I didn’t want to do so much work all of the time. There was also a middle school wrestling season which I was dreading, and I couldn’t imagine dedicating 8.5 hours of my day to pointless things I hated doing! Thankfully, I just had the desire, and gave it to the Universe to handle it for me. After that, things started to look up, and the year ended early, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. I got a whole month of no school! The rest of the year, after that, I spent only half the time on academics, plus we got to learn from home! And the best part was the fact that the wrestling season was canceled! This is just one example of how things are always working out for you, and even though it may not always seem like it, the Universe lines up events that are always in your best interest…all you have to do is have faith. Take only inspired action. Don’t do something just because you feel like you should do it, but because you actually feel compelled to do it, and want to do it. Whenever I am working on a Creature Preacher video, I am always working from a place of alignment, clarity, and inspiration. I only make videos because I feel compelled to make videos, not because I should. Have you ever seen a big actor, producer, music artist, architect, or big-time chef who does things because they feel like they should? The answer is NO! They do things because they want to, not the other way around. By not taking inspired action, you are actually working away from your goal, because you feel like you have to do something in order to get it, instead of letting your success/manifestations come to you! Inspired action, on the other hand, brings you closer to your goal, and is super fun to do! Inspired action is how you achieve success, not the shoulds. Have faith. It is so easy for some people to get caught up in what is going to happen, or the doubt that something will not manifest. In reality, as long as they have faith, it will come. So don’t get all caught up in the how, and just trust that whatever you desire is on its way to you. There was this one time, where I was attempting to manifest a lottery winning, where the prize was 10,000 dollars worth of reef tank supplies. I was very excited but also excited in the wrong way. I kept worrying about it not coming, and if the Law of Attraction was actually even a real thing. Unfortunately, I put so much of my energy into the how, and the worry of things, causing that which I truly desired didn’t come to me. Of course, it was even more proof that the Law of Attraction was working properly, but also it gave me more reason to just have faith in what it is that I desire, and trust that it is on its way to you, because if you do, there is no doubt that it will come. Be in the present; be in the now! The now is the only time that we have, that we’ve had and that we ever will have. The now is our place of creation, and it is where everything that ever was, is, or will be starts and ends. Sometimes it can be easy to get wrapped up in the future, and what the future might hold. And it is great to visualize your future success, only as long as you are experiencing it as if it already is, and not worrying about what might come, something that I have done many times. Simply be in the present moment, have gratitude for what is, and what is to come, and I promise you, that you will achieve your desires in no time! Trust your intuition. Your inner being knows what’s best for you 100% of the time. This story I am about to share may sound a little insane, but I promise you that it is true! I was playing some sort of game in P.E. which involved the players doing Rock Paper Scissors in order to see who serves first. I decided to work a little of my intuition and win at Rock Paper Scissors. To make a long story short, I won 15 times in a row when I listened to that voice inside of my head, and lost only when I didn’t. This is just a smallexample of what our intuition allows us to achieve, and by listening to it, you can do way more than win a simple child’s game…you can achieve success!

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

I would say that one of the best success habits is visualization. Visualizing your success, achievements, and events are key to victory in the modern world. Visualization gives you immense amounts of clarity, and further brings your desires to fruition. By visualizing your desires every day, and getting into the feeling of how it feels to have that thing which you would love to manifest or achieve, you consistently get into the receptive mode, letting that which you desire flow into your reality faster and easier than ever before!

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Do you want to create the life of your dreams? Do you want ease, clarity, abundance, and absolutely anything and everything that you could ever desire in your life? If so, then I welcome you to the Law of Attraction. The Law of Attraction states that whatever vibration we broadcast into the Universe, it is reflected back into our realities as the form of physical manifestation. In short, the Law of Attraction means that we create our own realities, and we are in control of what we think, feel, and the physical outcome of what manifests in our lives!

