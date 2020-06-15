Braving Brilliance and Climbing Mountains

We are complex beings who wake up every day and fight against being labeled and diminished with stereotypes and characterizations that don’t reflect our fullness. Yet when we don’t risk standing on our own and speaking out, when the options laid before us force us into the very categories we resist, we perpetuate our own disconnection and loneliness. When we are willing to risk venturing into the wilderness, and even becoming our own wilderness, we feel the deepest connection to our true self and to what matters the most.”

― Brené Brown, Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone

Brilliance isn’t always about living in the light.

In fact, it’s in the darkness that we find the duality of our shadows, and the clue to what can become our edge.

It’s an act of courage to begin unboxing your brilliance and to dare to make an enquiry into your very essence.



As we unpack parts of ourselves – our actions, thoughts, deeds, approaches, experiences – the process can be as painful as it is enlightening and up-lifting.



It’s not for the faint of heart, but nor is there a time limit around this stuff.

Working on uncovering who we are to live life fully is a journey of peeling back the layers – some layers are exciting to look at, some can bring up challenges, but all the layers serve a purpose of moving us forward.

Aside from the journey of moving through what you find, there is often a great deal of courage needed to be able to “be” with yourself, for all that it means. (via Brilliance Unboxed).

Right now, there is a lot I need to do to “be” with myself.



Where there is expansion, there can also be whiplash contraction – and it hurts.



Growth isn’t linear.

We don’t get to the top of each mountain feeling fresh, rested, with dewy skin and a power lippy.

We get there tear stained, dirty, exhausted, covered in bruises, but proud. Triumphant.

And a different human.

Wherever you are on that mountain – be it hanging on to a ridge, putting one step in front of the other on a tough ascent, trying to get your lungs to work in different altitudes, or sliding on your arse a bit as you take a step and lose your fall – huge congrats for starting.



Jo 💜