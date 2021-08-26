Brandon Wheeless of ALUX Properties: “Always do what’s right, instead of what is easy”

Always do what’s right, instead of what is easy.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brandon Wheeless.

Brandon Wheeless is the CEO/Chairman of ALUX Properties and visionary behind The Bailey, the 160 million dollars, tech-centric lifestyle complex coming to Alpharetta, Georgia. Wheeless began his architectural career while serving in the U.S. Navy and Army from 2006 to 2017 and has gone on to be a prominent real estate developer with projects throughout the Atlanta area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My childhood dream was to be an architect. During my military career as a logistics officer, I was introduced to the development space. I realized that a career in development embodied exactly what I had hoped for myself within the industry. It turned out that I had a passion for not only design, but also several aspects of what goes into planning a development and seeing it through to fruition.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It actually happened when I was at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game which seems like a fairly uneventful outing. I had just gone into the concession space to grab something to eat, and along comes Dominique Wilkins. I was thinking, “obviously he’s hungry too,” but then I realize he is walking towards me. As he gets to me, he stops and asks, “So, who is doing the floors in your gym?” I couldn’t believe that he already knew about my upcoming project, The Bailey, because up until that moment we had never spoken. It was an indescribable feeling to know that word was getting around — especially to someone of his level of celebrity — about the complex I have in the works.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I developed my architectural aspirations when I was young because my neighbor and his wife were architects. Years later, when I decided to follow my dream, he was the first person I wanted as my partner. Turns out that was not the best decision. Ultimately the partnership didn’t work out, but it taught me a valuable lesson. Now it is a little awkward when we see each other (which we do each time I visit my mother).

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

A diverse executive team brings different perspectives to the table, it ensures the business’ adaptability in different markets, and hopefully encourages diversity throughout the entire workforce.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

Having a diverse executive team promotes equity and inclusion company wide.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

1. Remove identifiers from resumes

2. Restructure affirmative action policies/initiatives

3. Require diversity/equity/inclusion education for all employees

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I am a big believer in the quote from Ronald Reagan that says: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” This sentiment perfectly summarizes how I view leadership. If a leader can inspire those who work with him to be great, while providing all of the necessary tools for them to do their jobs effectively and efficiently, I consider them to be a great leader.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. ALWAYS read the contract in its entirety

2. Question EVERYTHING

3. Never act/react based on emotions

4. Hire staff as soon as possible

5. Always do what’s right, instead of what is easy

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to initiate change in the healthcare industry so that access to comprehensive care would be more common with a bigger emphasis on preventative medicine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nothing changes if nothing changes. Albert Einstein famously said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” If you don’t make adjustments then you can’t expect different results. I’ve found this to be true whether that be in sports, the military or in property development. This may mean a change you have to make in your method, your way of thinking or your perspective — any number of things. One thing is for sure, if you are not getting the results you want, don’t give up. Try a different approach.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Richard Branson. Personally, I feel like he’s one person that has cracked the code on life.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

IG: @bd_wheeless and on LinkedIn.

