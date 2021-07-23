Brandon Mitchell of MuteSix: “Be comfortable working with data ”

Be comfortable working with data — As a digital marketer, businesses trust you to curate their online presence, build a rapport with their customers, and drive revenue. Your feedback about how well you’re doing comes directly from the data you receive. In order to be successful, you’ll need to be comfortable with translating quantitative data into stories with qualitative insights and actionable recommendations to provide long-term value.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon Mitchell.

Brandon Mitchell is a Sr. Paid Search Manager at MuteSix, a fast-growing performance marketing agency that belongs to one of the world’s largest agency networks. Over the last few years he’s generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue for clients such as NHL.tv, Hard Rock Hotels, and Hilton Garden Inn across email, paid search and paid social channels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! My start in digital marketing actually came during the early ages of social media. When I was around 12 years old, I taught myself how to code using HTML and CSS to make custom MySpace profiles. From there, I was able to eventually sell custom templates to my classmates.

That foundational knowledge gave me the confidence to transition into shaping the online experiences of small businesses as a freelancer in high school and college — I created email templates, websites, logos, and eventually dipped my toe into paid media and SEO. Since then, I’ve worked both client-side and agency-side doing some form of SEO, website design, data analysis, paid search, paid social, or email marketing full-time for the last 7 years.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

More cringe than funny, but when I first started freelancing in college, I fell for the gimmick of labeling myself as a PPC Rockstar/Guru in order to “fit in” with the industry at the time. I really tried to be *that* guy and it was awful.

My main takeaway was that you really have to own your truth in whatever you do. With marketing in particular, your uniqueness is what gives you the opportunity to really make a position “yours” and provide a specific value that only you can contribute to your organization.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Whew. So many people!

To keep things short, I am incredibly lucky to have worked with some of the best minds in digital marketing at both Vizergy and MuteSix. I’m forever grateful for my current and past colleagues who continue to motivate me every day. I also need to thank my alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Every day is a GDTBATH.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

Our enthusiasm — the energy we have over at MuteSix is absolutely electric. We all share a common passion of being the best marketers, doing the best work, and investing in each other both personally and professionally. We know that the great businesses and entrepreneurs who work with us share a similar passion for their projects, so that mutual energy is what really resonates and makes us stand out. All of my colleagues share a collective wealth of knowledge spanning nearly every vertical, and we have an in-house data team and an award-winning creative team that help us tell and share the great stories of our clients.

Additionally, we have close relationships with key market leaders and partners from Google, Facebook and a host of other vendors and services, which allow us to provide day one value. To date, we’ve generated over 1B+ dollars in trackable revenue as we continue to grow like crazy.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity — Marketing is an industry that constantly changes, so it demands a career-long commitment to learning. So far, I’ve found that the pursuit of that knowledge is what truly separates the good from the great. Success is often found in the margins, and curiosity is often the defining factor that unlocks those novel, creative solutions. It’s what helps me continue to grow.

Ambition — Any good marketer and business leader knows that growth requires stepping out of your comfort zone, which requires ambition. Whether it’s doing great work, leaving behind a great legacy, or investing in the growth of your team members, it’s important to find out what motivates you and use it to your advantage. As a leader, your work ethic and overall demeanor sets the tone for others, so your goal is to embody the ambition you’d like to see from others.

Enthusiasm — I’ve found that being enthusiastic is not only contagious, but also begets success. When you’re passionate about the work you do, it makes clients and colleagues excited to work with you. As a leader, that kind of attitude is what makes other people around you strive to be better.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m extremely excited to be working with Arts in the South, a resource that encourages kids to explore entertainment arts and creativity through summer programs, symposiums, live events, and much more. There are so many great stories and talents that have been untapped for too long, so I look forward to helping kids find their creative voice and passion.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

A few places where I see businesses commonly struggle:

Not Establishing Clear Goals — This is the most common issue I see from businesses that are just getting started. Without a clear vision for your product, an idea of profitability goals, and conversion tracking, you’ll be disappointed in your results and/or missing out on even better results.

A Lack of Accurate In-Platform Conversion Tracking — Both Facebook and Google’s machine learning algorithms can leverage hundreds (possibly thousands) of signals to predict a customer’s willingness to do whatever your specific goals are. Without proper conversion tracking, you’re not only missing out on a much higher ROAS, but also the savings in time from making manual adjustments.

Not Adopting a Holistic View of Performance with the Proper Tools — Businesses often view specific channels in a performance vacuum even though each channel generally plays a role in a customer’s purchasing lifecycle. Generally, 20–50% of customers require multiple interactions before they make a purchase. Without the proper understanding of what a customer’s holistic journey is, many businesses risk misattributing performance and become disappointed with data that lacks the appropriate context.

Triggered Emails & Automated Journeys — One of the easiest wins a company can secure is through the use of triggered emails and automated email journeys. In today’s attention economy, distractions are all too common, so keeping your brand top-of-mind for customers is an absolute necessity. A great example of this is an abandoned cart email for would-be customers who have added a product to their shopping cart but haven’t made a purchase. By taking just 30 minutes to set-up a triggered, automated abandoned cart email, businesses can secure a significant amount of revenue each year that they may otherwise miss out on.

A Bad Website Experience (or none at all!) — Your website is the digital face of your brand; it provides credibility to your products as well as an opportunity to own the relationship with your customer. Because of this, you need to have a website that is both user-friendly and easy to navigate on both mobile and desktop devices. If users are unable to access information quickly and/or make purchases easily on your website, they will likely migrate to another brand that has a better experience. Pictures of products, descriptions and reviews are all extremely important factors that dictate purchasing decisions.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Here are a few holistic digital marketing steps to follow (in rough sequential order) once you have a new direct to customer solution or product to offer:

Create marketing personas around the target audiences that would be interested in your product or solution

Create a website with an effective “hook” that gets people excited about your offerings

Set up the appropriate tracking in order to effectively track a customer’s journey as well as sales

Create automated, triggered emails based around abandoned carts, email signups, etc.

Create a free or low price item or solution that exchanges something valuable in exchange for an email address

Position yourself as an authority in your space by crafting content around your particular niche

Identify profitability goals and begin running ads within Google and Facebook

Offer discounts and/or something of value in exchange for testimonials and/or reviews

Use data to continuously re-evaluate the steps above

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

As a quick and dirty rule of thumb, I’d say if your product or solution already has a demand that is easily searched, you’ll likely find a better ROAS from Google. If you’re looking to create demand for a product that isn’t actively being sought out, Facebook will likely give you more performance at scale. In actuality, both platforms have specific roles to play across a customer’s journey.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

No marketing campaign is successful without having a clear outline of your goals and KPIs, understanding your target audience, and using the right digital marketing tools for the job.

Without a clear understanding of goals and KPIs, you’re unable to properly track and quantify success.

Without a clear understanding of your target audience or digital marketing tools, you’ll waste your money on targeting people that may not be interested in your solution or product.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

While the same principles that apply to PPC will also translate to email marketing, email is slightly different because it’s more about building and owning the relationships with your customers. My main keys to success are automation, testing, and personalization.

Personalization — Email marketing is all about sending the right message to the right person at the right time. In the same way that you wouldn’t talk to your parents the same way you would to your friends, you’ll need to personalize your content to the person receiving the message. Segmenting your audience, knowing what they’re interested in, and providing consistent, relevant value are all extremely valuable ways to keep your list’s attention and generate more sales.

Email marketing is all about sending the right message to the right person at the right time. In the same way that you wouldn’t talk to your parents the same way you would to your friends, you’ll need to personalize your content to the person receiving the message. Segmenting your audience, knowing what they’re interested in, and providing consistent, relevant value are all extremely valuable ways to keep your list’s attention and generate more sales. Automation/Triggered Emails — While there is certainly still room for ad-hoc sends, you should constantly evaluate your email campaigns to determine what sends and processes can be automated. Creating these automated, triggered emails saves you time while also generating passive revenue. It isn’t uncommon for a simple abandon cart triggered email to generate a 10–20% lift in revenue. By creating an automated sequence of emails, you can help build rapport with your customers and give consistent value.

While there is certainly still room for ad-hoc sends, you should constantly evaluate your email campaigns to determine what sends and processes can be automated. Creating these automated, triggered emails saves you time while also generating passive revenue. It isn’t uncommon for a simple abandon cart triggered email to generate a 10–20% lift in revenue. By creating an automated sequence of emails, you can help build rapport with your customers and give consistent value. Testing — Always. Be. Testing. Subject lines, call-to-actions, time of day, and even automated journeys are all things that should be continuously tweaked and integrated to unlock more insights that feed your overall digital marketing strategy.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m actually really excited about the future of automation and how it’s changing the Google Ads platform. Machine learning is in a really interesting place right now, so it’ll be interesting to see how it continues to shape the future of digital marketing.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be comfortable working with data — As a digital marketer, businesses trust you to curate their online presence, build a rapport with their customers, and drive revenue. Your feedback about how well you’re doing comes directly from the data you receive. In order to be successful, you’ll need to be comfortable with translating quantitative data into stories with qualitative insights and actionable recommendations to provide long-term value. Don’t be afraid of failure in the pursuit of learning — The pursuit of knowledge is what truly drives innovation. You’ll constantly need to test new things to continue improving in marketing, but remember that success and failure are two sides of the same coin. While people generally gravitate toward the success stories of the world, every successful person will tell you that you’ll generally learn more from your failures. Always communicate and set expectations — When you set expectations and take the time to clearly communicate early and often, you signal that you’ve done the necessary preparation to be successful. Clients love it, colleagues love it, and you’ll make things so much easier on yourself. Take Ownership of Your Role + Growth — Every position in every organization is important, from the interns to the top-level leadership. Regardless of what the scope of your role is, you have the opportunity to be a leader by taking full ownership of your responsibilities and contributing to the goals of your organization as if they were your own. By proactively learning about emerging trends and solving anticipated problems, you’ll consistently provide value to yourself, your colleagues and your organization. Build Relationships with Others — No person is an island. Building relationships with others can unlock new opportunities, learnings and experiences. Whether it’s with a client or a colleague, no partnership is successful without a positive working relationship.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I draw a lot of inspiration from books. A few recent favorites:

The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz

Join or Die by Patrick Gilbert

This is Not a T-Shirt by Bobby Hundreds

Good to Great by Jim Collins

The Making of a Manager by Julie Zhuo

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to create a medium for genuine, in-person conversations between people within their local communities. Just talk and connect with the people in your area. Listen to their stories and look out for them. We all share a collective human experience and there’s no peace without a common love for others.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I’d encourage readers to find me at brandonmitchell.co or connect with me on linkedin — I’m always happy to connect with others.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Thanks for your time as well, Orlando! Be great.