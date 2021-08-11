Brandon Chubb of HEARTLENT Group: “Use failure to grow”

Use failure to grow: it’s vital to be able to move on after making a mistake; focus on what you can learn from it and how you can improve instead of ruminating about what went wrong. Win or learn. That should be your mindset.

As a part of our series about the work ethic lessons we can learn from professional athletes, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon Chubb.

A four-year NFL veteran and All-ACC standout linebacker, Brandon utilizes his firsthand experience playing football at the highest level to provide a unique athlete-to-athlete perspective as Head of Athlete Growth for HEARTLENT Group, a social-first marketing collective specializing in innovative content that stands out in today’s digital world. In 2020, Brandon founded Captain Partners, an early-stage VC firm focused on consumer-facing technology companies in the sports, entertainment, media industries, where he currently serves as Managing Partner. A graduate of Wake Forest, Brandon plays chess in his spare time, can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under four minutes and still considers Pluto to be a planet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I have one younger brother and I was the firstborn child, so for a while, my parents were my first friends and I looked up to both of them. I grew up wanting to be like my dad. He played football at University of Georgia and then for the Patriots and the Packers in the NFL. In the house I grew up in, my parents had an office room with UGA wallpaper, my dad’s framed jersey on the wall, bowl game memorabilia, team pictures; so, I was reminded of football every day and I wanted that for me too. I went to private school up to 8th grade and then public school so I could play football competitively. I got a scholarship to play at Wake Forest and that led to the NFL and where I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete?

My dad inspired me to pursue a high-level professional athlete. One, because I wanted to be like him, and he was a great role model. There were always remnants of his playing days around the house. It was obvious he was an athlete; he was a big guy and a superhero figure to me. He inspired me to play, and my mom did as well. They both established character, principles, and discipline in me which enabled me to outwork everyone else. Nothing comes easy or free, you must work for it. To this day, anything I do I give full effort. All these characteristics helped me to get a scholarship to Wake Forest. I was a two-star athlete, not highly recruited but I got the offer to go to Wake Forest three days before singing day. My parents were there every step of the way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

To name one particular person would be an injustice to everyone who helped me, but my mom and dad are definitely at the top of the list. My mom was a hardworking boss my whole life and overcame difficult circumstances. Her grit and how she handled herself as a black woman in corporate America in a position of power is still very inspiring to me. She endured a lot and persevered. Her example rubbed off on me and impacts how I handle my career and even my interactions with people. Specifically, I was able to leave the NFL and understand the resources around me. I had to knock down doors and nothing was going to come easy but there is a way. My mom is a living, breathing example of that.

Going into my senior year of high school, I had zero scholarship offers. So, my dad and I went to a circuit of camps that summer around the Southeast part of the country to try to get my name out there and show coaches and recruiters what I could do and see how I stack up. During my senior year, this was 2010 before social media was prevalent, my dad hired a camera guy and recorded all my football games and made weekly highlight reels to send out to coaches at every camp I attended that summer. The caveat, my dad told me, was that I had to be on every tackle or around the ball every play. That ignited a fire in me, and that attitude stuck with me my whole life. My dad was using his resources to help me, and it was my job to do my absolute best and not let him down. Regardless of the outcome, if I gave it my all I would be where I needed to be. In the end, Wake Forest offered me a scholarship because they saw one of those tapes.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you during your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My freshman year, redshirt year, we used to have practice in the evenings. We would work out in the morning, go to classes during the day, have film at 4:30 pm, break for team dinner, and then come back to the facility to practice. One day, during our dinner break, I went back to my dorm and took a power nap, as I always do, and didn’t wake up until 6:30 pm (the time practice started). After I felt my heart drop into my stomach, I ran to the facility. Long story short, I was told to sit out the remainder of the practice by the head coach and was sentenced to conditioning the following morning. This moment taught me how to take a nap without falling into a REM cycle and how to obsessively check my watch before a scheduled event. 😂

As an athlete, you often face high-stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Become comfortable in uncomfortable situations — It’s important to know and understand you will be experiencing a lot of situations that make you feel uncomfortable, and how you perform will shape and mold your outcome. As a linebacker, my performance was often in the spotlight, as this position is the “quarterback of the defense”,so I learned quickly how to embrace the uncomfortable situations and the more I did that, the easier they became for me.

— It’s important to know and understand you will be experiencing a lot of situations that make you feel uncomfortable, and how you perform will shape and mold your outcome. As a linebacker, my performance was often in the spotlight, as this position is the “quarterback of the defense”,so I learned quickly how to embrace the uncomfortable situations and the more I did that, the easier they became for me. When it comes to mistakes, have a short-term memory — Don’t let a bad situation or mistake stay with you too long and set you up for failure. If you’re thinking about the past during a high-pressure situation, it can become an avalanche and make everything worse.

— Don’t let a bad situation or mistake stay with you too long and set you up for failure. If you’re thinking about the past during a high-pressure situation, it can become an avalanche and make everything worse. Get your work done early — I learned from my experience on special teams, in the NFL, on return teams that if you attack upfront and early, finishing your job the remainder of the play is going to be way easier to have a successful outcome. You need to be aggressive on the front end, so you don’t end up playing catch up and having to work ten times harder. I don’t mean clocking out early — you know the challenges that you are facing on the to-do list — but my strategy is to get the big obstacle out of the way early and don’t procrastinate.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful businessperson?

I went to Wake Forest University, which is a highly revered academic institution, so I was part of a group of classmates, peers and alums who are successful in their business careers. I always had a great network in my back pocket, but I never took advantage of it until I experienced a major transition in my career. In 2017, my second year in the NFL, I was playing for the Detroit Lions, and I tore my ACL, which was my first major injury. I had a 9–10 month recovery and missed the whole season. My entire day-to-day job as a pro athlete for that period was to go to treatment, recover, rest and get better.

During rehab, I had a lot of free time, and that gave me a window into life after football. If you have no plan, no career or ambition, it’s going to be hard. You need something to get you out of bed every morning. So I started digging into available NFL programs and joined a NFLPA professional development workshop. While I was there, I learned how to navigate LinkedIn, put together my resume, how to network, and more. I took all that knowledge back home with me and started to tap into the Wake Forest alumni base in Atlanta. I started to reach out and build a network. I was learning more about what people do outside of sports. Then I started doing NFLPA externships; I had the privilege of working with Rep. John Lewis and Fanatics during that time. Fast forward the next three years, and I started using those connections and experiences to take hold of my future and funnel what I liked into opportunities to develop my career. I built relationships and acquired mentors in private equity from attending Harvard Business School Crossover Into Business program.

All that led me to 2020 when I founded Captain Partners, an early-stage investment firm and joined HEARTLENT Group, a social-first sports marketing collective, as the head of athlete growth. When navigating how I could use my experience to help create value for others, I believed working with HEARTLENT would give me the best opportunity to do so for my peers. I’ve been in their shoes, and I understand the pain points athletes encounter but at the same time I can relate and convey opportunities that make the most sense for them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

One of the most exciting things I’m doing now is making investments and adding to our portfolio at Captain Partners. We’re investing in companies I believe we can add value to as professional athletes. I also love being able to meet founders and potential investors, as well as educate investors on how we can create and add value for them.

At HEARTLENT Group, I love utilizing my experience playing football at the highest level and my business and economics background to help other athletes. We’re building out impactful content and Intellectual Property focused on fueling athlete brands and maximizing opportunities for revenue-generating sponsorships. Recently, we created a really unique stop-motion video to help Clemson University celebrate the announcement of Trevor Lawrence as the first overall NFL draft pick. It stuck out from the clutter of news and content on social media that night and reached nearly 500K people. This is something we can do for athletes to help them build a brand and wealth off the field. I firmly believe athletes should own their content and narrative and enjoy counseling our clients about these topics.

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

100%. As an athlete, you start at the grass root level, and you have to be dedicated, focused and disciplined to get to a goal. That goal might be to get a scholarship or to make a high school varsity team, but either way there’s no instant gratification. You must be laser-focused on whatever you love to accomplish that goal, both physically and mentally. You have to be accountable, showing up to workouts or training when you’re not being paid to do so and no one is congratulating you or even noticing. In college, you have all of that plus more responsibilities with an academic workload. You have to prioritize and juggle multiple careers, yet still perform and be competitive. Once you make it to the pro level, the competitive aspect levels up and there is always someone trying to take your spot. But now you’re being compensated, and you have to navigate your own brand and opportunities. The intangibles that come with being an athlete are great for becoming a successful entrepreneur. In both scenarios, you’re on your own and you have to find a way to motivate yourself through the challenges.

Every day, in football meetings, you are criticized for every little thing about your performance. As an entrepreneur people tend to question you or tell you it’s not going to work. When people doubt you, you have to be able to tune that out.

Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture”. Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be resilient: as an athlete, the goal is to win more than you lose but reality tells you you’re going to lose more than you win. It’s the same as being an entrepreneur. Be adaptable: things don’t always go the way you plan on the field; you might have practiced one way, but things can change on the fly. Make something out of nothing: I was a 2-star athlete, I had to make something out of nothing; I got recruited as a defensive end and by the end of the first practice in college, my redshirt year, I was a linebacker. I worked hard and didn’t give up. Communication: as an athlete, you have to communicate, especially in team sports; it’s important to be an effective communicator in order to get people to buy into what you’re doing. Use failure to grow: it’s vital to be able to move on after making a mistake; focus on what you can learn from it and how you can improve instead of ruminating about what went wrong. Win or learn. That should be your mindset.

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I recently gave a presentation to student-athletes as part of HEARTLENT’s partnership with Opendorse to provide digital and social strategy as well as creative production and content around its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) readiness offering. I shared with the young athletes how vitally important it is to home in on your passions and share them to help create your brand. Athletics gives you a platform, but you are more than your sport. Your sport doesn’t determine your worth and the outcome of your life. It gives you social equity and provides opportunities and opens doors. People will respond to you while you’re playing so you need to leverage your platform while you have it. Opportunities don’t hit the same when you’re no longer actively playing. You need to build and nurture relationships so you can create social equity for the future.

My best advice is to learn what you like and don’t like; learn about yourself and be open to experiences outside of sports. Sports will end one day, and you need to be prepared. Also, spend time creating relationships and building your network while you’re still playing and have an attractive platform. Those relationships can pay off in whatever career you decide on.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I used my platform as a pro athlete to launch a nonprofit with my brother in 2017. Obviously, there are a ton of people doing good work, but my brother and I have a passion for giving back and helping others. We understood the platform and awareness we have because of our football careers so we’re using that to maximize resources and help others through the Chubb Foundation. Our three pillars are health + wellness, education, and mentorship; we do annual initiatives around those three pillars. For example, we host about 300 kids (boys and girls) at an annual football camp in Atlanta. They get to learn more about football, but they also get incredible mentorship from NFL coaches. We also run a 9-week chess program that teaches the kids life skills as well as the game. Our mission is to activate human potential and we serve underrepresented communities.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would challenge every venture capital fund portfolio to include 50% or more black entrepreneurs. If a company gets acquired for 1B dollars, that could change so many lives. If you’re a black entrepreneur, you are more likely to have black employees as your first few employees. These kinds of investments could change generational outcomes and provide more opportunities to create generational wealth for not only that entrepreneur, but also those early employees with stock options.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One that sticks out to me is: “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” I find this to be true and something I truly believe.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

Damola Adamolekun, the CEO of PF Chang’s. One, he’s a former NCAA football player. Two, I don’t know him, nor am I connected to him through any mutual friends, so the likelihood of meeting him is slim, let alone being able to have a private meeting. Most importantly, he’s a chief executive that looks like me. I would love to hear the story of his journey from Brown University to Investment Banking to Private Equity to Harvard MBA and now CEO. I would be interested to learn about the challenges he faced and overcame, the experiences he learned from, good and bad, and what he foresees in his current role as a CEO.

