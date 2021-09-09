Brandon Cerrito of The Carpet Chemist: “Relationships and shared vision”

Relationships and shared vision. When you find people who believe in you and share your vision, something magical happens. It’s like the stars align and the dream becomes crystal clear.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon Cerrito.

Brandon Cerrito is the founder and CEO of The Carpet Chemist and The Carpet Chemist Franchising. He began his carpet cleaning journey at the age of 18. The aspiring animation student would find success in the unlikeliest of places — Dirty carpets.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Ever since I can remember, I always wanted to be an animator. My dream job was working for Disney; drawing cartoons and creating some of the magic. I decided I wanted to go to art school to learn more about drawing with a pen and pencil, but the college program I was part of focused mainly on computers and graphic design. It wasn’t for me, so I left school.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“All of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” -Walt Disney

I believe God made us all unique, and there’s no way I was put on Earth to be average. There is absolutely no reason we should not pursue our dreams.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1.Determination. 2. Determination 3. Determination

Have you ever seen a child get so hyped up about a new toy or piece of candy, that they become relentless in their pursuit to achieve their goal, i.e. the new toy or piece of candy? That’s totally me. But I like to refer to my desire for helping others on a consumer level and on a franchisor level as passion!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I alluded to it earlier, but I wanted to be an animator my entire life. After I left art school at age 18, I was unemployed without a clue of what I wanted to do. I happened upon a BP gas station to pick up a job application, and as I was leaving, a man in a truck pulled up next to me and said, “I could use a good-looking guy like you at Stanley Steemer.” I didn’t know what that was but I needed a job, so I showed up on Monday at 8 a.m. and started working. I learned how to clean carpets and help the crew chief with whatever he needed. I liked it. Every job was different, and it was fun. Eventually, I got to the point where I wanted to break out on my own and create something myself.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I went from lost to paving my own path. I learned so much so fast at my first carpet cleaning job, and I got to a point where I was ready to break out on my own. I got a 1,200 dollars loan from my dad for carpet cleaning equipment, and I spent the next five years operating my own small business out of my car. I was making enough money to pay the bills, but that’s it.

I found someone across the country who was repairing carpets, and I thought that could be the thing that separates me from the other operations in town. So, I sold my car to afford the trip to attend a training session. When I got back to Kentucky and started to advertise these services, my profits immediately shot up.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

After working for a nationally recognized carpet cleaning company for 10 years, I knew I had perfected my craft, but couldn’t see myself working at a management level for the rest of my life. There’s something inside of me that can’t settle for what I’ve got. I always have to do more. The most difficult part is believing in yourself enough to actually take the plunge.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

The training sessions from old mentors that I took part in for carpet dyeing, stretching, repairing and more were instrumental in getting me to where I am today. Now, as I look to franchise The Carpet Chemist brand, I want to give future franchisees and employees the same lessons and skills so they can have the same blueprint for success.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

In the early days of The Carpet Chemist, I knew I needed something to separate myself from the cleaning competition in town. That’s why I sought out training in carpet repair. No one in Louisville was repairing carpet, so after the training, we put it on our website and our profits dramatically increased. We went from averaging 3,000 dollars a month to averaging 20,000 dollars a month. In the following years, we added additional services and they’re all in high demand. A franchisee with The Carpet Chemist will have similar success.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today without my trusty sidekick and wife, Tonya Cerrito. She has worked side-by-side with me every single day since 2013 and is truly the person behind the scenes that makes all of my crazy ideas become a reality.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting aspect of my “new direction” would have to be the process itself. For the first few terrifying years of being my own boss, I actually learned that every single perception I thought I had about being a business owner was completely wrong. For example, I learned that I wasn’t actually the boss at all. My customers were.

People would tell me how nice it must be to make my own hours and work whenever I wanted to, when, in fact, I worked 16–18 hours every single day 7 days a week, trying to build the business.

I learned that when people said I was lucky or fortunate, it was actually an insult.

I learned that building a business will kick your butt and the only way to win is to never ever give up. The personal growth I experienced throughout my journey could only come from screwing up, finding out how and why I screwed up and creating solutions for those screw ups so they never happen again. I guess that’s why I keep setting bigger and bigger goals for myself. I know that unexpected things will happen and I’ll figure out how to correct them.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Of course I have. In fact, I have become an absolute expert in knowing what NOT to do in business. I believe that mistakes are our best teachers. I didn’t always have that mindset. I used to get really bummed out if I made a bad marketing decision, mixed up an appointment or got a “call back” from a customer. But in the whole big scheme of things, I’ve learned these are just opportunities to learn and become better. Instead of looking outward for the problem, I started to look inward and see where the system was broken, and fix it.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Relationships and shared vision. When you find people who believe in you and share your vision, something magical happens. It’s like the stars align and the dream becomes crystal clear.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I don’t know if I’ve ever actually felt comfortable. This may sound strange, but I used to struggle with this feeling of “comfort” inside my head for the longest time. I’ll explain: You always hear people use cute little phrases like, “be happy with what you have,” or “don’t be greedy,” just to name a few. Well, while that made sense to part of my brain, the other part would always say, “is that it? This is all you’re ever going to do with your life?” I don’t think I’ll ever feel comfortable. Not really. It’s like my ol’ pal Dan Antonelli always says, “There is no pinnacle to success.”

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I am not sure I have a good answer to this question. There are many things I have learned through my journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Let’s go on a journey back in time. When did the United States of America bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people? Let’s use World War 2 as an example. Young men were defending the liberty of our nation and women entered the workforce. Regular Joes were coming up with solutions to problems at lightning fast speed, and it changed the whole trajectory of our world. There were no hand-outs to be given. We created entire industries out of necessity. The American Spirit was as alive and could not be shaken.

So what movement would I inspire that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people? Hard work, grit and determination to be the very best you can be at whatever you do. A movement where we have free-thinking individuals willing to risk it all for the betterment of you and your family.

The pandemic of 2020 was a wake-up call for a lot of people. The world got flipped on its head and Regular Joes are coming up with solutions at lightning fast speed. Now is the time to innovate. Now is the time to take an inventory of your life and see if you’ve got the guts to live your life on your terms.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Jon Taffer. He gets it. He’s all about relationships, core values and serving a purpose that is much greater than himself. I’ve never met him, but I feel like he’d be a real genuine dude to kick it with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check us out at https://www.thecarpetchemist.com/

@thecarpetchemist on Instagram

The Carpet Chemist on YouTube

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!