Brandon Bobart of Pisgah Peaks Ventures: “Being a lifelong learner”

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandon Bobart.

Brandon Bobart, founder of Pisgah Peaks Ventures, spent the past decade helping businesses and teams grow through digital solution. But his real inspiration lies more at home. And Brandon knows about ownership too. As a co-owner of the successful CBD company, Franny’s Farmacy Franchising, he helped develop a franchise program, from a successful brick-and-mortar concept into a thriving, multi-state franchise company.

Brandon got his start in the CBD industry through marketing. He designed successful email campaigns for small businesses and learned how to improve outreach.

But even before that, Brandon always had a keen sense of trending industries. He developed websites during the heyday of craft breweries in Charleston, SC. He created B2C social media content successful SaaS products and dove deep into keyword research for local law firms.

Brandon’s diverse skill set in technical languages and applications started in education. He holds a Bachelor’s in English and Communication and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. His love of knowledge and critical skills training transfers to fulfilling the needs of his small business clients.

Brandon uses that diverse knowledge to help small businesses improve everything; from overall operations to multi-stage marketing campaigns. Brandon’s diverse skill set includes organizing and managing a diverse team to meet the needs of select organizations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Weird backstory; I spent the first 10 years of my professional career in public education. I loved the connection with youth + coaching. I taught English, became an assistant principal at 27, so I learned to manage people twice my age and build teams when the only motivation was the happiness of the kid.

I fell in love with marketing/storytelling when the craft brewery movement began maybe 10 years or so ago. Started doing freelance work here and there. Didn’t really know what my role in marketing was yet. I learned I was a terrible photographer/videographer. I realized that I didn’t have any business doing graphic design.

I took a job at Franny’s Farmacy as a marketing assistant in 2018. I learned everything I could, built a successful franchise program there with their owners. Became a partner in the company, and then finally came to found my own marketing agency, Pisgah Peaks Ventures in 2020, ironically the week before COVID hit.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Trying to do it all! I remember being on a beach with a camera trying to film a promo video for a company called Tidal Ball. I am planning all of these artsy shots out in my head, trying to manage an unruly group of college kids playing a beach based drinking game. The photos came out terrible, I used a camera for video that was never meant to be used to film video, etc. I charged them 125 dollars, probably spent that in gas + parking to get to the beach etc. Not to mention the 10+ hours I spent trying to figure out how to make a decent looking video with files that were all different angles/formats, etc.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Sure, Jeff Tacy. Co-Founder of Franny’s Farmacy. He took me under his wing. He showed me how to start a business, file the paperwork; open a bank account, etc. Taught me how to manage cash flow, etc. Very grateful!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Sure, we are a mission driven marketing agency. We take a percentage of our net profits and devote them to minority or female owned businesses or nonprofits that support these missions. We donate services, reduce retainers, etc. to help these respective communities further their own personal missions.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being consistent. No sale closes the first time. Rarely the second. You have to follow up! Be polite and do not burn bridges. I cannot tell you how many times someone from my past circled back into my life to add value down the road. Be patient with clients’; you never know what is personally keeping them from signing up

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

So glad you asked! We are in the process of launching a cannabis accelerator company. We want to be able to catch young + promising start-ups and assist them in growing quicker and avoiding some common pitfalls we have seen. The company will be called the Helping Friendly Fund. We will allow our companies access to a nationwide network of CEOs/business owners to help them reach goals + some capital.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

First, focus on organic strategy first. Running paid ads without focusing on developing a social media narrative + building a high-quality website, etc. leads to lots of wasted time. Also, if you really do not know who your perfect customers are + their search intent, and your goal is to just “sell”, then you’re setting yourself up for failure. Paid ads really become effective once you have some momentum + brand awareness. Paid ads can drive them down the sales’ funnel towards purchase.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

This is a great question. It has many tentacles to understand and coalesce. My company just published a great blog on taking the first steps; check it out here.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Really depends on your offering. If you’re more B2B; I am saying LinkedIN. We’ve found success with running CPC campaigns promoting top/mid-funnel content to targeted audiences, then putting them into a retargeting pool to follow up with ads via our DSP. If it is something that a customer needs NOW; like HVAC services; then a Google Search PPC campaign is more likely to work. Also have to consider the dollar of the goods/services being sold. The lower cost items seem to work on Google. Also, consider your target audience. If they are older, there is a better chance they are using a search engine like Bing given that many older folks just use the software out of the box.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Search Intent Target audience + pain point trying to solve Customer acquisition breakeven point; just because you can buy a customer for 182 dollars doesn’t mean it’ll be economically viable or sustainable to do so.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

What are your segments within your email list? If you send blanket emails; you’ll get poor results. Why did someone opt-in? What are your KPIS? How are you measuring success? Is it open rates? If so, are you comparing historical data or market norms?

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I think something like Google Search Console. It’s a tool that I see WAY too often being ignored by the small business owners. They use Google Analytics more frequently, but still are unsure what to do with the data they extrapolate out.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being a lifelong learner. I think my career as a teacher taught me this. Every quarter new tricks + strategies are being implemented. If you aren’t updated on them, you’ll fall behind your peers and being doing your clients a disservice. Be ready to be the lightning rod of someone’s frustrations! This comes with being comfortable with all types/backgrounds of people. None of them require the same set of communication skills. They all have different needs and perspectives. I walked into a local fish market once, it was the day before New Years Eve; busy day. I had my hands full of items, waiting in line and haphazardly asked the clerk if they had any cocktail sauce (who wants an extra trip to the grocery store, right?). The clerk (who was actually the owner) says, “No, I don’t; I am so sorry!” I replied no big, and probably was ready to move on. He continued, however, “I am sorry because it’s my job to have it, I never forget that each one of my customers’ pays every single one of my families’ bills”. #mindblown. There is a book called the “Fred Factor”, reminds me of this, read it! Listen! Do not be a generalist. I don’t hire them. Find something you’re amazing at, become the top 5% of that skill set, then charge insanely high rates to do it. Don’t be the smartest person in the room.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Mike Mejer’s Podcast, A Mejer Journey has been amazing! I love Neil Patel’s podcast because it is 5–7 minutes long and you walk away with actionable goals.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Adult Use Cannabis! Support the movement! States and the Federal Government should not dictate how adults enjoy their lives!

How can our readers further follow your work?

Check us out at www.pisgahpeaksventures.com and follow us on IG @pisgahpeaksventures

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!