Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

BRANDING to Double or Triple SALES.

In 2020, companies with strong brands survived or thrived; while companies with weak brands struggled or filed for bankruptcy. The lifeline of any business is sales. Without sales there is no business. But how do sales “happen“? A sale or a customer’s act of buying is an EMOTIONAL decision. Customers feel something. Then try to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In 2020, companies with strong brands survived or thrived; while companies with weak brands struggled or filed for bankruptcy. The lifeline of any business is sales. Without sales there is no business. But how do sales “happen“?

A sale or a customer’s act of buying is an EMOTIONAL decision. Customers feel something. Then try to justify their feeling through logic. And they make the purchase. Most of us follow the same emotional process. We buy a product or service to feel important, to feel joy, to feel respected, to feel comfortable, to feel wealthy, to feel just, to feel responsible, to feel smart, to feel strong, to feel safe, to feel good, etc.

If sales run on feelings; then branding is the fuel. Branding is defining the core value of your company. Values engage and incite our feelings. Customers who believe in your core value will associate a specific feeling with your brand, and become lifelong fanatics. For example, when you hear NIKE, how do you feel? Athletic. Volvo? Safe. Apple? Genius. Coca-Cola? Happy.

However, branding is NOT pretty graphics or flashy taglines. Branding is and must be a trustworthy and transparent core value of the company that is implemented through corporate, operations and points of sale. Otherwise, branding or rebranding fails. From LEGO, to Airbnb, to Harley-Davidson, rebranding done right has proven to double or triple revenues, while attracting lifelong fanatics.

To summarize, branding should make your customers FEEL your brand. Marketing should allow your customers to SEE your brand. While advertising should enable your customer to ACT on your brand. Get BRANDING right, then marketing and advertising become intuitive. Your brand impact will naturally rise, and so will the sales.

    Dr. TJ Jazouli, CEO | Branding strategist. Helping businesses make the million-to-billion leap. LinkedIn @tj-jazouli at Fortence

    Dr. TJ is a highly analytical business leader, with extensive expertise in branding, marketing, and advertising. He is a board member, business advisor, and investor.

    He has a B.S. degree, two M.S. degrees, and a Ph.D. degree in technical and business fields; specifically, in product and service lifecycle management, branding, marketing and advertising, artificial intelligence, statistical forecasting, and return on investment and business case development. He is the holder of U.S. Patent 9,522,342; and the author of several technical and business publications.

    Dr. TJ has had the opportunity to successfully lead and transform midsized companies into multi-million-dollar organizations. He has over 15 years of extensive expertise in business consulting, service and product development, retail and sales management, branding, marketing and advertising, logistics and operations management, and acquisition and merger management.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    68 Experts Share The Top 3 Things an Entrepreneur Needs To Know About Branding

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Small Businesses Are Just As Strong As Big Businesses

    by Sangeeta Waldron
    Community//

    “The first step is to define the mission, culture and values.” with Greg Nelson

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.