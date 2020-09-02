Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

BRANDING. NOT Marketing. NOT Advertising.

Large organizations are filing for bankruptcy, entire industries are being disrupted, and revenues are shrinking. The BRANDLESS world of business is collapsing. However, a few companies are achieving phenomenal growth. How are they different?​ Successful companies understand branding. Bankrupt companies confuse branding with marketing and advertising. The reality is that most companies ignore branding, but […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Large organizations are filing for bankruptcy, entire industries are being disrupted, and revenues are shrinking. The BRANDLESS world of business is collapsing. However, a few companies are achieving phenomenal growth. How are they different?​

Successful companies understand branding. Bankrupt companies confuse branding with marketing and advertising. The reality is that most companies ignore branding, but then invest their resources into marketing and advertising. And they fail. But why?

To understand branding vs. marketing vs. advertising, let’s start with a few basic definitions. Branding is defining the core value of your business. Marketing is communicating your brand to the public. Advertising is marketing through paid channels.

As a result, advertising fails because of marketing. Marketing fails because of branding. Branding fails because of lack of values. We will continue to witness the collapse of many business giants because of their failure to brand.

Next time you see a Nike ad, a shoe retailer ad, notice if they’re selling the features of their shoe, or rather communicating their brand, core value: where all athletes belong. At $35B revenue, Nike is proving BRANDING.

Dr. TJ Jazouli, CEO | Branding strategist. Helping businesses make the million-to-billion leap. LinkedIn @tj-jazouli at Fortence

Dr. TJ is a highly analytical business leader, with extensive expertise in branding, marketing, and advertising. He is a board member, business advisor, and investor.

He has a B.S. degree, two M.S. degrees, and a Ph.D. degree in technical and business fields; specifically, in product and service lifecycle management, branding, marketing and advertising, artificial intelligence, statistical forecasting, and return on investment and business case development. He is the holder of U.S. Patent 9,522,342; and the author of several technical and business publications.

Dr. TJ has had the opportunity to successfully lead and transform midsized companies into multi-million-dollar organizations. He has over 15 years of extensive expertise in business consulting, service and product development, retail and sales management, branding, marketing and advertising, logistics and operations management, and acquisition and merger management.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“If your brand isn’t growing and evolving, then it risks becoming irrelevant” with Abby Sparks and Chaya Weiner

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

“Deliver your brand promise.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Bryan Jimenez

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

“To create a trusted and believable brand deliver on your brand promise; Always; Without fail” with Kevin J. Walker and Chaya Weiner

by Chaya Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.