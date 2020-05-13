Brandin Cohen on source of motivation and how to avoid burnout

Brandin Cohen is the founder of Liquid I.V.. Over the years, his business has helped thousands of individuals hydrate in a healthy way.

Two days ago, I spoke with him. During our conversation, he shares some words of advice on maintaining focus and achieving success as an entrepreneur, and furthermore how he manages anxiety and burnout.

Avoiding Anxiety And Burnout

During these times, when emotions and stress are at an all-time high for everyone, it’s important to stay calm and poised. Remaining poised among chaos provides the clarity we need to make the best decisions for the current climate and the future of the business. Brandin suggests maintaining a daily routine can help with any anxiety and burnout. For him, staying hydrated, meditation, and bedtime rituals keeps him grounded and focused.

Achieving Success

While working with the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team, he saw firsthand the scarcity of natural, truly effective electrolyte drinks for those living active lifestyles. Brandin partnered with a group of world-renowned nutrition scientists to create Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier and the breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology, or CTT™—a delivery system that drastically improves the speed and efficiency of water absorption. His mission is to Change the World. These are words that drive every decision that he makes as he aims to help people everywhere live better lives. Brandin has found that if you are clear in your mission and what you stand for it becomes easier to make the best decisions every single day. His advice? Set strong values/guiding principles and never stop learning. Stay true to your brand and the values that set you apart from the competition. Grow responsibly and strategically – not every opportunity is right for right now. We live by the mantra slow to plan, fast to execute which allows us to thoughtfully innovate and execute successfully.

Source of motivation

His mission to change the world motivates him all day, every day. Transparency, planning and open lines of communication keeps him and his team all moving in the same direction as he continues to execute and pivot strategies where necessary. Brandin truly believes in the saying “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.” He also has a Kobe Bryant quote up on his wall “Everything negative – pressure, challenges, are all an opportunity for me to rise.” When you realize that the greatest challenges are actually the portal to your greatest triumphs, it is the most empowering feeling on earth. In a weird way, he relishes the opportunity when things get tough. To stand up in the face of adversity. The problem is the portal. These are challenging times for everybody and acknowledging that can be very freeing. Whoever handles it the best, will come out of this stronger than ever.

Continuous Growth

Brandin suggests staying true to your brand and the values that set you apart from the competition. Grow responsibly and strategically – not every opportunity is right for right now. We live by the mantra slow to plan, fast to execute which allows us to thoughtfully innovate and execute successfully. Their vision hasn’t changed, in fact it’s only become more clear that our giveback mission is more important now than ever. He’s pivoted the company’s events and partnership team into a COVID-19 relief initiative and has delivered over 2 million sticks to medical professionals on the frontlines at over 2,000 hospitals around the country. He receives stories every day from people on the front line and we’re grateful we can contribute at a time like this.