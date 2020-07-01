Brandi Gregge: “Families have never been closer”

Provide a judgement-free space to talk out their fears and truly listen. Don’t try to solve anxiety… because there is nothing to solve in that moment. Often times the resolve is for the anxious person to be heard and being able to let the moment pass.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandi Gregge, FNP-BC.

Brandi Gregge is a licensed nurse practitioner, and the founder and medical director of Mint & Needle, a medical aesthetics practice based in Middletown, Delaware. Mint & Needle is an aesthetics boutique with a wellness focus, helping women put their best face forward by achieving natural aesthetics results with a variety of customized facial aesthetics procedures and treatments to address skin concerns in a minimally-invasive nature. Brandi was drawn to aesthetic medicine to help women look and feel their best. Her medical-grade skincare line, EmpowerMINT™ Skincare focuses on providing effective, medical-grade ingredients for any skin type to help women look their best, yet feel their best on the inside — unleashing their most confident self.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I came from a resource-restricted environment, so I learned the importance of hustle and looking your best to feel your best early on. My initial draw to medicine and becoming a nurse practitioner was closely related to the unfortunate health-related issues that hit my family throughout my adolescence. This career path helped me explore science and health more. My passion for aesthetic medicine grew as I saw the impact aesthetic medicine has — not just on the outward appearance of my patients, but also for the internal transformations as a result. This led me to opening my own aesthetic medicine boutique focused on natural results with wellness mindset.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins sticks out to me. I found that little trick of counting 5,4,3,2,1 then acting before thinking helps me when I am truly struggling for motivation. Being a business owner, you have to be self-motivated, even if you feel like your tank is on empty. This book taught me a simple technique to get past that mental block when it appears.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1) Dark times teach us to push past our comfort zone which in the end make us more resilient and powerful humans. During COVID, I was faced with some family health issues at a time where I thought as a human and business owner I couldn’t take on any more stress. Fast forward a few months and I can tell you I made it to the other side. I feel I have a better understanding of what it truly means to balance obligations while in survival mode now.

2) Families have never been closer. COVID really demonstrated the importance of time with the family and prioritizing that time to recharge with loved ones.

3) Many small businesses have felt extremely supported during COVID from their loyal clientele, which is such a great thing. The value of small business became more noticeable in our communities.

4) We adopted healthier lifestyle habits. I have seen an increase in the number of people walking in our neighborhood — doing something to be active. Many of these individuals I hadn’t seen walking before. It’s uplifting to see other humans taking healthy actions, getting outdoors and prioritizing their physical movement.

5) One truth COVID really showed is the power of technology to connect us virtually. I found myself more connected with those in my circle — especially those who are not geographically close… but virtual visits are a great way to stay connected across the globe. The lesson I take from this is we are never truly alone because we are just one virtual visit away from a friend.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Offering support to listen and talk. Communicate that you can support. Energy is contagious so it is important to check in with yourself to make sure you are not fueling other’s anxieties with your anxious moment. Provide a judgement-free space to talk out their fears and truly listen. Don’t try to solve anxiety… because there is nothing to solve in that moment. Often times the resolve is for the anxious person to be heard and being able to let the moment pass. Being aware that anxiety presents differently in different people. People can present as irritable, stressed, worrisome, panicky and understanding that there are many manifestations. Responding with compassion no matter how the other person is showing up. Ask the person how they like to best be supported. For example, some people need emotional support and others prefer you to help break down the problem.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

A few tools to help someone feeling anxious are: meditation, keeping a gratitude journal, journaling to release anxious thoughts, and practicing cognitive behavioral therapy strategies to help the mindset shift from worst case scenario…to most likely case.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“ You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

I grew up in a family environment with a lot of family discord and limited resources. This was the reality and something I was born into but I wouldn’t let it be my present or my future. This quote always stuck because I knew that I could choose my future. Just because my beginning was chosen for me didn’t mean my future was predetermined.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about helping women feel their best. It’s what I do for my patients each day. I feel when women look our best they feel our best… We present our most powerful selves.

My vision is to take this work much further, supporting women who have experienced domestic violence or those who have been aesthetically harmed. The harm and aesthetic damage to the face impacts more than the outside. It also serves as a reminder of the trauma and pain. My plan is to form a non-profit to help these women regain their inner power by improving the constant reminder they see when they look in the mirror.

