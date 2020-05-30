Branded by our stories – how we self author our lives…

‘Let go of the story so the Universe can create a new one for you’. Marianne Williamson.

The stories we tell ourselves – through narration, through forward projection, through past analysis can keep us in bondage. We recite our stories to ourselves and to others, reminding our mind and body who we are, what we do, what we’re about, what we want, and where we’re going in life. As we do this we reinforce the neural groove, and thus the programming, and easily fulfill the concept of ‘we are what we think about’.

Who are we then, without our stories? We’re free to upgrade, or reinvent our identity as we choose. And how might we start to explore this?

Taking a story audit

Radically de-cluttering of our personal history allows us to reflect and release control, attachment, and clinginess to the unconscious blueprints dictating our lives. Our personal playbook (which we easily can accidentally embellish, and so manufacture untruths) contain anchors holding us back, and when we release this baggage, we release the thought and belief forms in our mind, and feeling and emotional forms in our body, and so cultivate more available energy in the present moment.

Surrendering up our stories

Our stories can act as buffers to justify and defend our limitations, as these cognitive masks drop away so do our excuses and our blame for why we are the way we are. It’s here, we can then step up and own our self-responsibility for how we define our personal narratives from where we are now at. This allows us to shift from victim consciousness to observer consciousness (Lynne Forrest).

Practicing meta awareness

A form of mindfulness, meta awareness engages our thoughts, feelings, senses, and impulses in the moment. It is difference between having an experience, and knowing we are having an experience, we might ask ourselves ‘what is aware of being aware?’ When we pay attention to our mental life, we bring awareness to our mind wandering, and hence our story telling. (META Lab, UCSB)

As we bring attention to how we self author our lives, we might ask ourselves, if we have no story to live up to, or no story to aspire to, what is left? Letting our story unfold and evolve, as beautifully and messily as we do…