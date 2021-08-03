Roberto Rios of Schwan’s Company: “Embrace digital and e-commerce”

Embrace digital and e-commerce. Consumers today are digital first, and we need to meet them everywhere they are. This idea builds upon the idea of engaging with consumers and extends not only to social interactions, but also to being available to them via e-commerce. Through our digital campaign ads, we are exploring the concept of “buy now” functionality built into the ads, so people can connect with our brands through our visuals and storytelling and then respond in real-time with a purchase.

As part of our series about “Brand Makeovers” I had the pleasure to interview Roberto Rios.

Roberto Rios is a 25-year veteran of the global food and beverage industry and has been a passionate marketer for his entire career. Prior to becoming chief marketing officer of Schwan’s Company, which together with CJ Foods USA Inc., comprises CJCJ Food, Americas, Roberto served as the global chief marketing officer for beverages at PepsiCo’s world headquarters, where he was responsible for leading global brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, 7UP, Mirinda, Aquafina and LifeWater. He received a degree in chemical engineering from the National University of Mexico and started his career in research and development with Procter & Gamble, Mexico.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After studying chemical engineering in college, I began my career working in research and development for Procter & Gamble in Mexico. There, I caught a love for the ingredients that go into building iconic brands that are beloved around the world. As my career progressed, I became convinced of the crucial role that the discipline of marketing plays in building world-class businesses. I served as marketing director at P&G and from there began taking on increasingly larger roles in the marketing space, transitioning to PepsiCo where I became immersed in seeking out better ways to connect with our brands’ core customers.

When the opportunity arose with Schwan’s Company, I saw it as an opportunity to put into practice everything I learned as a marketer, but this time with a company that was in “start-up” mode. Schwan’s Company has been around since the early 1950’s and boasts beloved brands, including Red Baron®, Freschetta® and Tony’s™ frozen pizza, as well as Edward’s frozen desserts. But with its recent acquisition by Korean company CJ CheilJedang and the addition of some terrific Asian food brands (Bibigo®, Pagoda®, Annie Chun’s®) and the promise of an infusion of marketing dollars, CJCJ Food, Americas (comprised of Schwan’s Company and CJ Foods USA Inc.) is focused on redefining who it is. The company is embarking on an exciting journey of reinvention and growth and I wanted to be part of creating that. That they were open to hearing my ideas was a big plus. I love the vision CJCJ has of becoming the #1 global meal provider with a focus on quality and authentic, diverse flavors from around the world.

As I have delved into the combined portfolio of CJCJ Food, Americas, and the range of brands represented from established staples to very new brands, my excitement just continues to grow. The challenge and difficulty of this journey — and the tremendous, engaged team that has been assembled to help achieve it — really appeals to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing or branding mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure that this is a funny marketing mistake. In fact, it was quite challenging at the time. But I certainly learned a lot from it. When I first joined the PepsiCo biscuit company in Mexico, we were the only company playing in that category for PepsiCo anywhere in the world. This meant we didn’t have a global R&D team or global brands to rely on. We had to create our own brand positionings and innovations. At first, our team focused too much on innovation. We launched many new brands that did not make it past year two. Talk about humbling. But these launches did bring short-term growth for our business. Fortunately, we were able to refocus as we made the painful pivot to simplify the portfolio, refocus on fewer brands, and switch from constant innovation to continuous brand renovation. This learning has stuck with me throughout my career. It is certainly helping me in the portfolio discussions and brand work we have been engaged in at CJCJ Food, Americas.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

I really started to see success when I was able to incorporate all of the brand principles I learned at Procter & Gamble into my work. They were and are experts at really understanding their customers, spending time in their homes and deeply understanding their lives and the roles brands play in helping people live better lives through convenience, authenticity and connection. Then, when I was able to combine those insights with the deep knowledge that PepsiCo has of their business at the street level, their knowledge of their customers and their ability to drive those insights to connect with and achieve the larger business objectives, I started to get better at defining growth strategies and devising exciting brand plans that the sales teams were able to get behind and support.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I can’t tell you how excited I am at all that we have in the works at CJCJ Food, Americas. As the first person to hold the title of chief marketing officer at the company, I was challenged by our CEO to define what my team is all about. Together, we came up with what I call our Marketing Manifesto:

“We are the architects and champions for growth, with a deep understanding of people and the foods they love. We are pushing boundaries to shape a better tomorrow for the company and people we serve. Our work is at the forefront of building iconic brands, delivering meaningful innovation and ensuring our company is known as a great place to work for and with.”

These words encapsulate what we hope to achieve at CJCJ Food, Americas, and every word was carefully selected for clarity and conciseness. So, how are we starting to achieve this promise?

We’re revolutionizing our marketing strategies. Today’s shopper is no longer “women age 25–55” — so many different types of people with unique interests and motivations are making purchasing decisions for themselves and their families. Marketers have done ourselves a disservice by not catering to the modern universe of shoppers — and Schwan’s, as part of CJCJ Food, Americas, is changing that.

We’re sitting down and studying the target consumer of each of our brands and keeping our minds open to what the data tells us. For example, we’ve learned that our Pagoda line of egg rolls and crab rangoons is huge with young professionals who are passionate about gaming. So, we’ve reimagined our marketing efforts with this demographic in mind.

I’d encourage other marketers to not shy away from big change. Our own perceptions of the brands we support can sometimes cloud our judgement — but data doesn’t lie, and the secret to success lies in tapping into markets and consumers who already love and appreciate your product.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

First, love the brands you are responsible for. Get to know the brand champions, both internally within the company and externally through the super loyal consumers that are really passionate about the brand. Use them as your inspiration to always strive to give them a new, improved, better brand experience that nurtures their lives.

Second, look for companies that empower you, especially at the beginning of your career. Work for companies that have big, ambitious goals and are not afraid of making mistakes in their quest to achieve them.

Third, incorporate your own experience as a consumer to your ideas. Bring your interests outside of your job and make connections to your work, encourage your team to do the same. Here is where hiring and nurturing a diverse team is a big benefit, as it allows you to incorporate many different life experiences into your thinking.

And finally, act always as a challenger brand. Ask how something can be improved or done differently. Dare to be first, best and different. For much of my career, I had Coca-Cola in front of me. Pepsi was number two, but Coke was 2x as large. We are looking at the same thing for some of our brands here at CJCJ Food, Americas. Some of our brands are number one, but our brands have not reached iconic status. We need to be nimble and very targeted with our creative execution, our media buys and our innovations so that we can one day reach iconic brand status.

Ok, let’s now jump to the core part of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?

Brand marketing is about telling a story about the company — not just the product itself. It helps establish the brand and build the love for a product, even when the product might not exist yet. To effectively market a brand, you have to understand who you are as a company and what the brand stands for in addition to the aspects of a product.

Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?

Building a brand is the foundation for everything, which is why it’s so important to invest the resources and energy to do that. You can have the best products, but if you aren’t resonating with your marketing and building a brand story that connects on an emotional level, it doesn’t always translate into success. You cannot thrive without putting in the effort to build out that foundation and really define who you are as a company, who you are trying to cater to and what will drive the people who work for you. The marketing and advertising efforts are complementary to that — they elevate and amplify your brand.

Let’s now talk about rebranding. What are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?

There are many reasons a company would consider rebranding. Many times, it has to do with wanting to gain a larger market share and become a household-name brand. Other times, rebranding may become necessary as your customer-base evolves or to appeal to a different target audience. Rebranding can help companies reach new audiences and find ways to meet evolving customer needs.

Are there downsides of rebranding? Are there companies that you would advise against doing a “Brand Makeover”? Why?

Today’s consumers are always evolving and often in unpredictable ways, so are there any companies I would advise against ever doing a rebranding? I don’t think so. Are there many companies that are in such a great place in terms of their branding today that it would be a mistake to make a major brand overhaul now? Of course.

The key goes back to always keeping a pulse-read on your core customers. I would not recommend making huge changes to what is working well but see no reason to avoid exploring niche opportunities and channels to refine and tailor your brands’ messages. Today’s digital marketing affords plenty of opportunity to do that. But I also caution against straying too far from your core brand promise and story in these efforts. People want the brands they invite into their homes and their lives to be true to their brand promise.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Can you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”?

Define your purpose. As a company, you need to have something you stand for as a brand that you connect to naturally. You have to offer your customers something that makes their lives better and not just through better products. For us in the food business, our products must be delicious — and they are — but they need to be more than that. Our Bibigo brand is currently the #1 brand consumed in Korea. It is part of everyday life there. Here in the U.S., it is mainly sold in club stores. Our goal is to make Bibigo a huge brand in the U.S. by connecting with the “culturally curious” consumer who is looking for authenticity and is open to trying new foods and flavors. Engage with your consumers. This could be as simple as saying thank you via social community management or creating an engaging campaign with rewards. In this socially connected world, consumers want to interact with their favorite brands. Since I arrived at CJCJ Food, Americas, this is something that we are beginning to build into our brand interactions — starting to look for fun ways for our brands to engage with consumers. Embrace digital and e-commerce. Consumers today are digital first, and we need to meet them everywhere they are. This idea builds upon the idea of engaging with consumers and extends not only to social interactions, but also to being available to them via e-commerce. Through our digital campaign ads, we are exploring the concept of “buy now” functionality built into the ads, so people can connect with our brands through our visuals and storytelling and then respond in real-time with a purchase. Play to your strengths. Don’t try to be something you’re not and dial into what consumers love about your product or brand. One of the first things I did when arriving at CJCJ Food, Americas was to conduct a thorough evaluation of our frozen pizza brands Red Baron and Freschetta. We delved into their current positioning, how they compare with competitor brands and who their core consumer is. Our Pagoda brand had already done that. It was a methodical, scientific and creative exercise, but was a necessary first step as we looked to build our brands and uncover our brands’ strengths. Don’t underestimate your brand. There is always opportunity for growth and you should pursue it assertively. Iconic brands don’t just happen. The emotional connection they offer — the kind that makes you so proud to be associated with it that you are willing to wear the brand on your clothing — takes time and energy to build, and a commitment to really understanding your consumer. We don’t have any iconic brands yet at CJCJ Food, Americas, but we hope to get there.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job doing a “Brand Makeover”. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

When I think of an iconic brand, I think of Oreo. They have been around for more than 100 years and have stayed true to their overall brand offering — two biscuit wafers filled with creme — but they have evolved their flavors offerings and involved their consumers in keeping with their brand promise of fun, playful connection. Oreo cookies no longer belong to the brand — they belong to its consumers. I’m inspired by how they let their consumers ‘own’ and enjoy their product and how they tie purpose into their marketing initiatives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am passionate about giving back. As a perennial immigrant having lived and worked in so many countries, I have developed strong empathy for our diverse consumer base. I believe brands and business play an important role in the lives of their consumers, even if in small ways each day. When we sit at the table with our communities and we listen to their needs, we can find new, powerful ideas that can change these communities in big and small ways. I would like to inspire a movement to encourage people to engage with others who are from different places and backgrounds — perhaps over delicious foods from all over the world — to help people understand we are more alike than we are different.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Theodore Roosevelt’s The Man in the Arena speech is powerful in its message for us all:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

It resonates and is applicable to every aspect of life — your career, your personal relationships, your physical and mental health…everything. A fulfilling life is one in which you try and fail and then get back up again and try and fail some more, always taking a lesson learned along your journey.

