I purchased the book for two reasons: one it was written by a student who experienced being a brand ambassador and two it was written by a Nigerian. Also, the book was published in December 2020 one of the most unprecedented years for retail disruptions and online marketing transformations.

Often seeing an experience through the lens of others helps informs our own personal journey. Indeed that is the case for this book. The part of the book I enjoyed most was the later chapters that highlighted the author’s own personal experience – it was authentic and engaging. In defining his educational experience he said, “School is not a Scam”. He further stated the most important factor is being relevant. I find those words profound today. Many in the labor market don’t know the difference between being educated and being relevant.

However, for the $7 purchase price of the book, there is little more than the author’s own personal story that is relevant. The few actual pages of the book can be read in 15- 30 minutes. For an educator though, it was worth the time and money — because it is relevant to my interest and the Future of Work & Entrepreneurship.