Many of us experience a loss of mental clarity at times. Momentary lapses in memory, slowed thinking or problems concentrating are just some of the symptoms we encounter that can interfere with the quality of our lives.

Being tired, overwhelmed, or stressed can often be blamed for our hazy minds. Whilst any serious concerns should be shared with a medical professional, finding some relief ourselves is possible.

This incredibly common problem that many of us share can be completely frustrating, but we are able to improve our brain health. Being under pressure is a normal part of life, but when the resulting stress leaves us finding it hard to put our thoughts into words, it can be utterly bewildering and quickly erode our confidence and self-esteem. We can start to feel like we’re sleepwalking through life. Even the simplest tasks can become challenging.

Take Action

Taking some form of positive action can help us to reduce our stress levels. This can also encourage the belief that we can start to change things to create a better life for ourselves. For example, if we want to start building for a better future now, it’s important to realize that any positive action we take can help to turn a goal into a reality, benefiting both our situation and our brain health.

If we are stressed out with work and in need of a change, we can try turning our passions and interests into new career options or utilize our possessions for extra income such as renting out our car or van. Starting a side hustle can be a productive measure to grow our wealth, alleviate financial pressure and buy us time as we try to decide the direction of our life.

Changing a negative thought process into a positive one can help us to become constructively motivated and lead to some amazing results. Alternatively, a persistently negative response to challenges can have an adverse effect on health and happiness.

A healthier lifestyle can help protect our brain function. Getting enough quality sleep, taking regular exercise, and eating a well-balanced diet will all help us to see improvements in memory, attention, and the speed with which we process information.

Try to learn and practice relaxation techniques, even something as simple as deep breathing can make all the difference. Factor in some ‘me time’, we all need to take some time for ourselves.

The Battle Plan

If our brain fog symptoms are a result of poorly managed stress, then trying to understand our attitude to it and the way we think can start to help us help ourselves.

Assessing our thought process through a difficult situation is crucial. Also what we believe about our ability to control certain aspects of our lives is important. The more we are able to feel and believe that we play an active role in shaping our lives then the happier and less stressed we tend to be. Taking control in this way stops our brain from taking such a beating when anxiety gets out of hand, so identifying some of these strategies is a smart investment.