Brain Behind – How To Thrive

People are tired of being sick. They want to work and live in a way that doesn’t overwhelm them. And making even very small changes in our trajectory can, over time, lead us to a very different destination. By making our microsteps too small to fail, we can make those first, small changes on which we can begin to build a new and healthier way of living and working. There’s nothing wrong with aiming big — but we can help ourselves by starting small.

According to Arianna Huffington, CEO of well-being and productivity platform Thrive Global and founder of The Huffington Post. Our phones are repositories of everything we need to put away to allow us to sleep — our to-do lists, our inboxes, multiple projects and problems. Disconnecting from the digital world will help you sleep better, recharge more deeply and reconnect to your wisdom and creativity.

Huffington was born in Athens, Greece known for positive journalism. She moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 16 and studied economics at Girton College, Cambridge, where she was the first foreign, and third female president of the Cambridge Union. She studied abroad in India, and told IANS in an email interview “India has long held a special place in my heart, from the time I went to study comparative religion at Visva-Bharati University”, says Arianna

Photo Courtesy: Ben Baker/Redux

In 1971, Huffington appeared in an edition of Face the Music along with Bernard Levin. A relationship developed, of which she wrote, after his death: “He wasn’t just the big love of my life, he was a mentor as a writer and a role model as a thinker.” Huffington began writing books in the 1970s, with editorial help from Levin. The two traveled to music festivals around the world for the BBC. They spent summers patronizing three-star restaurants in France. At the age of 30, she remained deeply in love with him but longed to have children; Levin never wanted to marry or have children. Huffington concluded that she had to break away and moved to New York in 1980.

From March to April of 1980, Huffington joined Bob Langley as the co-host of BBC1’s late-night talk and entertainment show Saturday Night at the Mill, appearing in just 5 editions before being dropped from the program.She was replaced by Jenny Hanley.

“The emphasis on the human part is actually key, because we believe that so much of behavior change at the moment is based on just what’s happening to your mind, and not what’s happening to your heart. For us, the goal is to connect the two because if we just give you micro steps that affect the neuro-pathways of your brain, that’s fantastic. We now know so much about the plasticity of the brain and it can be really effective. But if we don’t touch your heart, it’s not going to have the same impact”, Arianna recalls.

Arianna Huffington, during public conference in United States

On August 11, 2016, it was announced that she would step down from her role at The Huffington Post to devote her time to a new startup, Thrive Global, focused on health and wellness information. The company founded by Ariana to help people improve both their well-being and performance, behavior change system is built on the idea of microsteps. These are small, actionable and science-backed steps anyone can take to make immediate changes in daily life. It’s the idea that if you make the steps small enough, they’ll become too small to fail. And as research has shown, starting small makes new habits more likely to stick.

Slight references have been taken from Forbes, New York times, CNBC, etc.