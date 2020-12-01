Bradley J Beman throws light on kickboxing as a means of staying fit during the pandemic

The pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and most importantly, the way we workout. The gyms and fitness centers get forced to close down. People were forced to be at home and follow the norms of social distancing. While we all are gradually getting accustomed to the new standard, various fitness institutes are allowed to reopen after following the cleaning and sanitization process.

However, some people are still scared of leaving their houses and prefer enrolling for virtual sessions. Catering to this demand, few centers for kickboxing have started online training for their clients. Bradley J Beman suggests people register for the sessions under experts who shall conduct the sessions virtually, and you can be a part of it from the comfort of your home.

Get to know about the sport, suggests Brad Beman

Kickboxing is a type of martial arts borrowed from karate. As the name suggests, kickboxing involves the movement of both hands and feet. As a popular professional sport, kickboxing lessons get administered by martial arts studios and gyms that teach the sport as an aerobic exercise. With the outspread of the pandemic, limitations on group workouts got imposed. Those who are interested in taking kickboxing classes must bring their gloves. Use of sanitizer is mandatory before and after the session.

Cardio kickboxing and non-contact kickboxing is gaining popularity after the pandemic since the punches and kicks get directed at a punching bag instead of another individual. Since the prime concern of the people in the new normal is to maintain physical and mental fitness, kickboxing offers many benefits to the young and the old, says Bradley Beman.

Here are a few gains that one may achieve by practicing kickboxing

It helps to lose weight

Weight gain has become a general problem during the pandemic, where people are restricted to socialize and visit the gym. Mindless snacking and desk work is making people lazy and causing weight gain.

If you are concerned about your health during the pandemic, kickboxing might be the right choice for you. It is a form of aerobic workout that will help you to lose weight and simultaneously gain strength. Thirty minutes of kickboxing sessions can help an individual to lose 300 kilocalories on average.

It works towards the mental wellbeing

The rampant increase in death tolls and the news about the virus makes individuals anxious and ill at ease. Enrolling in kickboxing classes will help you to feel positive, thereby enhancing your mental health. Aerobic workouts, such as kickboxing, elevate the mood and produce happy hormones. Kickboxing directly links your mental health and works to minimize stress among individuals during such unprecedented times.

Improves quality of sleep

The pandemic has made it difficult for people to adjust to a new schedule. There has been an increase in the number of people complaining of poor sleep. According to Brad Beman, anxiety and depression during the pandemic are playing havoc with people’s lives and sleeping patterns. Lack of quality sleep probes a risk of chronic health issues, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Following an exercise routine can positively impact your sleep, practicing kickboxing being one of these.

Helps to gain confidence

Unemployment and lack of jobs during the pandemic have taken a toll on many people’s confidence and self-esteem. Some people began to doubt their capability due to the present circumstances. Martial arts play a vital role in enhancing the trust of individuals and resulting in better self-esteem. Kickboxing encompasses confidence building as a part of the session. The instructors of the popular sport emphasize raising the self-esteem of people.